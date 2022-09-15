September is Campus Fire Safety Month and Illinois is among numerous states urging students to create and practice a fire escape plan. Governor JB Pritzker has again this year proclaimed September as Campus Fire Safety Month in Illinois. This month serves as a good reminder for schools, universities, colleges, and local municipalities to join together and evaluate the level of fire safety being provided in both on and off-campus student housing. It’s important that all the proper steps are being taken to ensure fire-safe living environments are available for students.

