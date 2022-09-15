ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mageenews.com

Joe Edward “Pete” Fortenberry, 92, of Raleigh, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (October 20, 1929 – September 18, 2022) Joe Edward “Pete” Fortenberry, 92, of Raleigh, Mississippi, passed from this life on...
RALEIGH, MS
mageenews.com

Mark John Billiot, 58, of Magee, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (December 14, 1963 – September 18, 2022) Mark John Billiot, 58, of Magee, Mississippi, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022,...
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Happy Birthday, Donna Hankins!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Happy Birthday to a dear and sweet friend to all…Donna Hankins!. A caring spirit and a kind heart, Donna fits...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Do we truly forgive others?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive him, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taylorsville, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Magee, MS
City
Bay Springs, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
mageenews.com

Rock Hill Baptist Church — Church Garage Sale — Benefitting Adopting Families

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hosting church garage sale on Friday, September 23rd from 7a-6p and on Saturday, September 24th from 7a-2p. Proceeds will be used to support families who are adopting a child either domestically or through foreign adoption.
BRANDON, MS
mageenews.com

The Lord has Compassion on Those Who Fear Him

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in Psalm 103:13: “As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear Him.” God is our father role model. Just as our earthly father has love and compassion for his children, so does our heavenly Father for us. In order to obtain favor in the eyes of our earthly father, obedience is expected. God, quite naturally, expects the same from us as His children. Let us strive to be obedient and loving in our daily walk with God, whose compassions are great, unlimited, and renewed daily. Never forget that God is love. Amen!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Co-Lin, The W sign agreement for transfer students

WESSON –Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Mississippi University for Women recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate degree completion. The agreement established a pathway for Co-Lin students to complete a degree in psychology, family science and a certificate program in child advocacy studies (CAST). Both Co-Lin and W advisers will collaborate to ensure seamless transition between programs.
WESSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy