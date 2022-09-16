Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest during a private burial service after her state funeral in Westminster and Windsor came to an end.The service was conducted at 7.30pm by the Dean of Windsor and was attended by just King Charles III and the royal family. The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, alongside her husband Prince Philip and her parents – King George VI and the Queen Mother.Earlier, at St George’s Chapel, King Charles fought back tears as the coffin was lowered into the Royal...

