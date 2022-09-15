Read full article on original website
Why Idaho Women May Want to Delete This App ASAP
We love this app. We’re paying subscribers for this app, but is it time to go our separate ways?. It’s been a slow crawl back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Boise running community is starting to get back some of their favorite in-person races. Last year, the Treasure Valley YMCA did a fall edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon before taking the Christmas Run virtual because of a new wave of COVID. Nampa’s Harvest Classic, the Boise Marathon and the Turkey Day 5K took place in person too.
Boise Parents, We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This
Karen Alert: I want you to know, that I know, I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Now that we've established this, let's dive into one of my more memorable encounters with teenage dirt bags around the Treasure Valley. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens...
How Does Idaho’s Powerball Winning Stack Up Against Other States?
Idahoans know that when it comes to the Powerball, they live in a very special place. You’ll find the only store in America that’s sold a jackpot-winning ticket TWICE in the state’s capital city. But when it comes to the number of Idahoans who’ve won a jackpot, how do we stack up against other states?
Get Down On One Knee This Fall at These Boise Gems
Idaho is easily one of the best states to get married in and it’s not just because of the “low” cost. Sure, the average cost of a wedding in Idaho is around $19,800 which is among the cheapest in the country, and Boise, especially, is home to a lot of stunning venues that make for the perfect backdrop on that special day.
You Really Can Stay the Night in One of Idaho’s Historic Brothels
There’s really no denying it. There are some very unique places to stay the night in Idaho!. After its completion, the “Big Idaho Potato Hotel” quickly became Idaho’s most in-demand Airbnb rental and understandably so! It was made from the six-ton potato that traveled 148,000 miles to nearly 7,200 U.S. cities on the back of the Idaho Potato Commission's trailer over the course of seven years. They gifted it to one of the original members of their Tater Team, Kristie Wolfe. Wolfe has built some wickedly creative tiny homes in Washington State and Hawaii, so to turn her beloved potato into an Airbnb rental was a dream come true!
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
Idaho Town Prepares to Honor Idaho’s Funniest Movie This Weekend
If you're looking for something entertaining this weekend that doesn't involve college football, you might want to take a trip to one Idaho town that will honor the most famous film shot in our state. Is Clint Eastwood returning to Meridian to celebrate his film, Bronco Billy?. No, but this...
Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run
Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Idaho’s Favorite Beer Has Changed Over the Years
What brand does Idaho lean on when looking for an ice cold crisp beer to satisfy the craving? Well it has changed over the years... Last year the most 'trashy beer' consumed in Idaho was Keystone Light based on Google searches over a 12 month time frame. AskMen.com surveyed 1,000...
Here Is The Zodiac Sign For 18 Different Idaho Cities
So, you may have heard recently that Jennifer Lopez, the famous actress/singer/model/all of the above, actually fired her backup dancer over her astrology sign. That’s right – she fired her backup dancer over her sign and reportedly, in an audition to be a dancer for J-Lo, she asked everyone who was a Virgo to raise their hand before letting them know they were no longer needed.
World Famous DJ, Producer Posts From Around Boise During Visit
Seriously, what's not to love about Boise!? We get all four seasons, the people are kind (for the most part), and we're close to a little bit of everything. When a celebrity rolls through town, most folks are surprised to see it but anymore, it's becoming commonplace. At this point,...
This Idaho Charity Needs Your Donations…Of Diapers!
Between the ongoing global pandemic, prices are going up, up, up! Gasoline, rent, food, cars, you name it. If it's something you plan on spending some of your hard-earned money on, it probably costs more than it did a few years ago. The same goes for parents with young ones...
These Attractive Mobile Homes Will Save You Some Big Bucks!
We all the real estate market is moving fast like a some white water rapids and you better be holding on tight if you're trying to buy a house. All cash offers, and motivated buys can take your dream home right out from under you if you're not ready to purchase.
This Kuna Business Leads Way in Workplace and Community
Helping out the community is simply what the Treasure Valley does. It doesn't matter the need, the urgency, or the beneficiary-- people step up in this city in a way that most places WISH to experience. With thousands of people moving to the Treasure Valley every single day, come a...
Internet Cringes as Utah Politician Drops Rap Song [Video]
These days, politics are on a whole different level than they were a decade ago. Whether you're a news junkie or not--it's fair to say that nobody really LOVES politics. There's a certain aspect to them, however, that everyone can appreciate and it usually arises during election season. When candidates...
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These
If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
If You’ve Never Had Rocky Mountain Oysters and You’re New to Idaho, Read This Before You Eat Them
If the article's title comes off as biting, try not to get too testy with me. It wasn't all that long ago that I myself hadn't heard of the oddly named cuisine. As you might imagine, I did what any confused, curious, and admittedly lazy millennial would do—that's right, I Googled it. What populated hit me like a sack of bricks.
If these TikToks Represented Idaho, Would You Agree?
I wanted to discover all that Idaho has to offer and so I decided that I was going to pull up TikTok and see what all the "cool" kids are up to throughout the Treasure Valley. Thoughts? Did those TikToks represent Boise well? Let's Move on over to Meridian:. TikToks...
