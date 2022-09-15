ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

A More Extensive Breakdown of Nebraska Coaching Candidates

(Introductory note: So, I initially had this written and ready to post last week, but there was a technical glitch with the New Fanpost button which I had to contact SB Nation support about. By the time it got resolved, it was Thursday before the Oklahoma game. Since Nebraska is going into the bye week, I figured I might as well wait until after all the post-game articles before posting this. But here it is as written around September 12, with minor edits.)
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Sunday Side Session: What exactly can Nebraska fix?

On this Sunday following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma that could've looked even uglier if Brent Venables had chosen to really let Nebraska have it, former Husker and current radio personality Damon Benning joins Mike Schaefer to talk about the Huskers. The conversation starts about Mickey Joseph and his willingness...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska fires DC Chinander

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff' in Lincoln for first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show lands on UNL’s campus for the first time for the Oklahoma at Nebraska football game. The show brings an already energetic campus even more coverage and excitement as the rivalry is reignited. “We’ll have a DJ,...
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: 5 head coaches that could be the next Scott Frost in 2022-23

The college basketball season begins less than two months from today. We’re getting into the part of the season where schedules are released, rosters are finalized, previews are being written, and the excitement and anticipation for a new season is on the rise. However, we’re also in the time of year where a different collegiate sport is on the forefront of many people’s minds.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska State Patrol news

State Patrol completes summer-long enforcement campaigns. The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln launches 'Water 2.0′

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
NEBRASKA STATE
