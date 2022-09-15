ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Surfline

Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door

Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Let's Eat LA

These Are the Best Waffles in California

Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California

Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multi-specialty medical centers and a new patient care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
volumesandvoyages.com

How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#The Boys
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thelog.com

Bizarre Facts: Avast Ye, A Pirate Tower Has Been Spotted

LAGUNA BEACH — Victoria Beach in Laguna Beach is home to a not-so-small hidden gem called Pirate Tower. Although the tower does look mysterious and medieval, it was actually built in 1926. While that doesn’t exactly make it young, the tower is definitely not old enough for pirates to have used it. According to seacalifornia.com, the last pirate to cause trouble in California was in 1818 when Frenchman Hippolyte de Bouchard raided the Presidio of Monterey (a military base) on Nov. 20, 1818. As a result, the revolutionary has been called California’s only pirate.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Dinh Lee

Mochi Donut Spot in Orange County - Friendly Donuts

Friendly Donuts is a family-operated business that has been running since the 1980s and is located in Orange of Orange County. They are most well-known for their mochi donuts and dossants, which are a half-donut, half-croissant hybrid which is quite unique to Friendly Donuts. It is quite a hole-in-the-wall place with a very casual logo and design. Their shop carries a large variety of donuts and flavors and they also make breakfast sandwiches and drinks.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $15 Million One of A Kind Home in Palos Verdes Estates boasts The Most Coveted View in The Entire South Bay

Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estates. The Home in Palos Verdes Estates, a one of a kind, KAA designed estate perched in exclusive neighborhood with the most coveted view in the entire South Bay is now available for sale. This home located at 968 Paseo La Cresta, Palos Verdes Estates, California offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Chris Adlam (Phone: 310-493-7216) at Vista Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estates.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
dailytitan.com

Arboretum donations take a hit as university implements paid parking

The Fullerton Arboretum no longer has free parking for visitors during the week, adding further costs to already lofty campus parking fees and resulting in guest complaints. ParkMobile, Cal State Fullerton’s mobile payment app for campus parking, spread to the Fullerton Arboretum parking lot at the start of this semester, charging four dollars an hour. (Parking remains free on weekends and Fridays after 5 p.m.) The arboretum is not responsible for the new cost as enforcement falls under CSUF Parking and Transportation services .
FULLERTON, CA

