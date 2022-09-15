Read full article on original website
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California
Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multi-specialty medical centers and a new patient care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow...
Two San Diego hotels voted among top family resorts in nation
Looking for a fun family vacation? You can do so in San Diego County, where two hotels made the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list of Best Family Resorts.
Cooler conditions, morning clouds expected Monday in SoCal
Southern California will see mostly just clouds and cooler temperatures on Monday.
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
Mexican Independence Day celebrations set to be held across Southern California on Friday
Celebrations are scheduled to be held across Southern California on Friday in honor of Mexican Independence Day.
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
Bizarre Facts: Avast Ye, A Pirate Tower Has Been Spotted
LAGUNA BEACH — Victoria Beach in Laguna Beach is home to a not-so-small hidden gem called Pirate Tower. Although the tower does look mysterious and medieval, it was actually built in 1926. While that doesn’t exactly make it young, the tower is definitely not old enough for pirates to have used it. According to seacalifornia.com, the last pirate to cause trouble in California was in 1818 when Frenchman Hippolyte de Bouchard raided the Presidio of Monterey (a military base) on Nov. 20, 1818. As a result, the revolutionary has been called California’s only pirate.
Passengers Flying to Hawaii Surprised with Free Ukuleles and a Lesson Aboard World’s Happiest Flight –WATCH
Known for their inflight mischief designed to make passengers smile, Southwest Airlines outdid themselves this week on a flight to Honolulu. After boarding the plane in Long Beach, California, flyers were delighted on Friday to find a ukulele waiting for them in their seat. They would soon learn that Guitar...
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
Coaches Poll: USC moves up, Pac-12 has 4 teams in latest college football rankings
The coaches continue to be impressed by what Lincoln Riley is building at USC. After Saturday's 45-17 win over Fresno State, the USC Trojans climbed another spot in the weekly Coaches Poll Top 25, moving to No. 7 in the country. In addition to USC, several Pac-12 teams also saw significant movement ...
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
Arboretum donations take a hit as university implements paid parking
The Fullerton Arboretum no longer has free parking for visitors during the week, adding further costs to already lofty campus parking fees and resulting in guest complaints. ParkMobile, Cal State Fullerton’s mobile payment app for campus parking, spread to the Fullerton Arboretum parking lot at the start of this semester, charging four dollars an hour. (Parking remains free on weekends and Fridays after 5 p.m.) The arboretum is not responsible for the new cost as enforcement falls under CSUF Parking and Transportation services .
Rancho Vasquez avocado farm shares rich history in SoCal: 'It's family and with family comes trust'
Members of the family-owned Rancho Vasquez in Azusa are celebrating three generations of growing avocados, and they say the secret is family: "With family comes trust."
