Coming off a bruising season-opener loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers had something to prove on Sunday Night Football last night up against the Chicago Bears. With Elgton Jenkins back on the line, Wisconsin's finest put it all out on Lambeau Field and took down the Windy City crew 27-10 at home. The primetime matchup saw Aaron Rodgers firing off passes and the likes of Randall Cobb taking it where it needed to be.
Lance has surgery as Niners hand offense to Garoppolo
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance underwent season-ending surgery on his broken right ankle Monday, leaving the San Francisco 49ers to go ahead with the rest of the 2022 season with former starter Jimmy Garoppolo back in the helm. Lance got hurt in the first quarter of San Francisco’s 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday when he kept the ball on a run play up the middle. The Niners said Lance had surgery Monday to repair a broken bone and ligament disruption. Team physician Dr. Tim McAdams said he’s confident Lance will recover completely in time for a full return next season. “I will be back better than ever,” Lance tweeted after the surgery. “This chapter is going to make the story even greater!”
