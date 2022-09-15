SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance underwent season-ending surgery on his broken right ankle Monday, leaving the San Francisco 49ers to go ahead with the rest of the 2022 season with former starter Jimmy Garoppolo back in the helm. Lance got hurt in the first quarter of San Francisco’s 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday when he kept the ball on a run play up the middle. The Niners said Lance had surgery Monday to repair a broken bone and ligament disruption. Team physician Dr. Tim McAdams said he’s confident Lance will recover completely in time for a full return next season. “I will be back better than ever,” Lance tweeted after the surgery. “This chapter is going to make the story even greater!”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO