Thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, some of the wackier and more fascinating parts of Marvel Comics lore have made their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series has had a distinct approach to Easter eggs and references, some of which are from incredibly specific corners of Marvel lore. In the process, every episode of She-Hulk has featured a QR code that, when scanned, takes readers to a free comic on Marvel Unlimited. For this week's fifth episode, the QR code in question can be found when Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) are entering the boba shop that they believe will lead to a secret superhero fashion designer. The comic the QR code leads to is 2005's She-Hulk #10, which is Dan Slott and Paul Pelletier's retelling of Mary MacPherran / Titania's (Jameela Jamil) origin story and rivalry with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO