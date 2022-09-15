Read full article on original website
Collider
'Willow' Trailer Breakdown: The Magical Cult Classic Returns
Since Prime Video has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Netflix has The Witcher, and HBO has House of the Dragon, it was only a matter of time before Disney+ entered the high fantasy streaming competition. This fall will see the debut of Willow, the long-anticipated sequel series to the 1988 film of the same name. Although the original Willow was met with a mixed response when it first debuted in theaters, there’s been a strong cult affinity for George Lucas’ fantasy adventure. Rumors about a potential follow-up have persisted for years.
epicstream.com
Werewolf by Night Director Promises Hair-Raising New Teaser
There is little doubt that Werewolf by Night got a lot of buzz this month after the release of its first terrifying trailer. But will we get to see more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV special before its premiere next month? Director Michael Giacchino promises that a new teaser for the special will be dropped very soon.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Fan Poster Teases Marvel's First Horror Project
The release of Werewolf by Night is just under three weeks away, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have never been more excited for the arrival of a D-list Marvel character. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios officially announced the project at D23 Expo, sharing a teaser and poster for the Halloween special. Now that the character is in the spotlight, fans are also making their own pieces of art based on Marvel's first earnest foray into horror.
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
Gizmodo
Could Another New Marvel Animated Series Be on the Way?
V/H/S returns in another creepy new anthology. Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween hoovers up a She-Hulk and other stars. Plus, what’s coming on Stargirl, and a look at Jacob Batalon’s new vampire series. To me, my spoilers!. Bring It On: Cheer Or Die. Syfy has released a teaser...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this weekend (August 26)
Traditionally a quiet time for TV, August in 2022 has proved to be anything but. Already this month we've seen the likes of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, hugely-acclaimed Predator prequel Prey, Neil Gaiman's epic The Sandman and the MCU's latest hero, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, all arrive on streaming services.
Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer: Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Look Like A Haunting Thrill
Netflix has an impressive track record with Stephen King adaptations thus far. In 2017, the streaming service premiered Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game (one of the best King movies of all time), and that was followed up by Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass in 2019. Now that legacy is hopefully set to expand further with the release of John Lee Hancock's Mr. Harrigan's Phone – which just launched its debut trailer online.
Original Quantum Leap Star Scott Bakula Confirms He Has 'No Connection' to Reboot: 'Happy Leaping!'
"It was a very difficult decision to pass on the project," Scott Bakula admitting of opting out of NBC's Quantum Leap reboot 30 years after he starred in the original series Scott Bakula is sitting this round out. The Golden Globe winner confirmed Friday on Instagram that he has no affiliation with NBC's upcoming Quantum Leap reboot, despite starring as Dr. Sam Beckett in the original series when it aired 30 years ago. "To Quantum Leap fans around the world, in an effort to quiet the rumors and move...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever
It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
'Abbott Elementary' season two explores more of Janine's personal life
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Season two of American mockumentary sitcom "Abbott Elementary" will navigate the personal lives of several characters in new ways, its creator Quinta Brunson said.
New movies this week: Hail to 'The Woman King,' skip 'See How They Run,' stream 'Do Revenge'
New movies streaming or in theaters this weekend: Viola Davis is a warrior in 'The Woman King,' Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in 'Do Revenge.'
What's Going on With Disney and AMC?
The two entertainment giants have announced a new partnership.
thedigitalfix.com
The best cartoon characters of all time – from Vegeta to Homer Simpson
Who are the best cartoon characters of all time? The world of cartoons is inconceivably large and incredibly diverse, with characters of all shapes and sizes (and species) filling the realm of animated series across the world. Cartoons are not just confined to small screen adventures in TV series either, with many of the best characters finding their way into animated movies on the silver screen, too.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 5's Hidden QR Code Revealed
Thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, some of the wackier and more fascinating parts of Marvel Comics lore have made their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series has had a distinct approach to Easter eggs and references, some of which are from incredibly specific corners of Marvel lore. In the process, every episode of She-Hulk has featured a QR code that, when scanned, takes readers to a free comic on Marvel Unlimited. For this week's fifth episode, the QR code in question can be found when Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) are entering the boba shop that they believe will lead to a secret superhero fashion designer. The comic the QR code leads to is 2005's She-Hulk #10, which is Dan Slott and Paul Pelletier's retelling of Mary MacPherran / Titania's (Jameela Jamil) origin story and rivalry with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).
EW.com
Mr. Harrigan's Phone trailer reveals the call is coming from inside the coffin
Stephen King has enjoyed a pretty good strike rate when it comes to movie adaptations of his novellas. 1986's Stand By Me, 1994's The Shawshank Redemption, and 2007's The Mist were all based on one of his long short stories (or one of his short long ones, depending on your point of view).
RLJE Films, Shudder Team on ‘Kids vs. Aliens’ Ahead of Fantastic Fest Debut (EXCLUSIVE)
RLJE Films is partnering with Shudder on “Kids vs. Aliens,” which it will fully finance and premiere at Fantastic Fest later this month. Both companies are business units of AMC Networks. Shudder is a streaming service that focuses on horror, thriller and supernatural films. RLJE Films will release the alien invasion film in theaters, on demand and across digital platforms in early 2023. A Shudder release will follow later in the year. “Kids vs. Aliens” centers on Gary, who wants to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool...
How to Watch ‘Vampire Academy': Where Is the YA Adaptation Streaming?
If you’ve been craving a vampire drama to quench your thirst since “The Vampire Diaries” left Netflix, look no further. Created by TVD producer Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, who wrote “The Vampire Diaries” spinoffs “The Originals” and “Legacies,” “Vampire Academy” promises all the romance of TVD with even more hierarchy and teen angst. Think “Harry Potter” combined with “The Crown” but with a blood-sucking twist.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 15, 2022
Everybody loves a comeback story and today is one of the coolest comeback stories we have seen on the Netflix Top 10 in recent weeks. Among the great TV shows on Netflix trending yesterday, Stranger Things was nowhere to be found for the first time in quite a while, but the nostalgic, mega-hit fantasy series has returned to Netflix’s trending list (opens in new tab) once again. See where it falls on the list — as well as the order of the most popular, great movies on Netflix for Thursday, September 15, 2022 — in our breakdown below.
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
startattle.com
Big Sky (Season 3 Episode 1) “Do You Love An Apple” trailer, release date
It’s been a few months of relative peace in Helena, but all that’s about to change when Sunny Barnes and her family set up Sunny Day Excursions just outside of town. Startattle.com – Big Sky | ABC. From the moment they arrive, things begin to go awry,...
