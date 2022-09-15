Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Clark, Under Fire for Election Subversion Efforts Inside DOJ, Claims He’s Immune from Ethics Charges
Former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who tried to subvert the 2020 election results for Donald Trump, claims that he’s immune from ethics charges stemming from that effort — and that his superiors engaged in “dereliction of duty” for rejecting his conspiracy theories. “Failing to conduct...
Merrick Garland faces stormy waters over Trump investigations
The convergence of investigations against former President Trump, led by the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida for classified materials, has put Attorney General Merrick Garland at the center of a political storm. Republicans, led by former President Trump, have attacked Garland’s Justice Department as politically motivated...
Week in politics: Justice Department appeals judge's order in Mar-A-Lago case
Here in the U.S., the judge overseeing the Mar-a-Lago case has gone ahead and appointed an independent arbiter - special master - to review the documents the FBI seized from former President Trump's Florida home. And that could mean more delays for the FBI investigation into whether any laws were broken. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us to go over the week's news.
Alex Jones' attorney suggests at defamation trial that Sandy Hook plaintiffs are just anti-gun activists
Jones was nowhere to be seen Tuesday as he faced a second trial for spreading false claims that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
'What in the hell are my colleagues afraid of?': GOP Rep. Chip Roy demands lawmakers get access to unredacted Trump raid affidavit and accuses Democrats of 'running cover' for DOJ during heated House Judiciary hearing
House Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas on Wednesday demanded his Democratic colleagues stand united with the GOP in demanding access to the full affidavit used in the FBI's investigation of Donald Trump. He accused Democrats who were opposed to that of being 'against transparency' and 'running cover' for the...
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
'Tear apart' DOJ and FBI: Devin Nunes implores Republicans to act on John Durham bombshell
Republicans in Congress need to "tear apart" the Justice Department, a former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee declared in reaction to explosive new claims by special counsel John Durham.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responds to Maddock's 'little girl' tweet
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had something to say to Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock when he visited the North American International Auto Show on Wednesday. Buttigieg, an openly gay member of Democratic President Joe Biden's cabinet who recently moved to Michigan with his husband, Chasten, and their two...
Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban
Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
What Polls Say About Newsom vs. DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
The California Democrat on Friday challenged the Florida Republican to a debate as speculation swirls about both of their 2024 ambitions.
Russian analyst charged with lying to the FBI about the Steele dossier was a paid informant for the bureau, court filing reveals
A Russian analyst who was charged with lying to the FBI about the infamous Steele dossier had been a paid informant for the bureau, a court filing claimed on Tuesday. Igor Danchenko was allegedly recruited as an FBI mole in March 2017 - about three months after the bureau began investigating him and the gossip-filled dossier he helped create.
Ex-FBI Agent Who Probed Trump’s Russia Ties Is Under Investigation for Russia Ties
A former FBI agent who once investigated then President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia is now under investigation for his own relationship with a Russian oligarch, Insider reports. Court documents allege investigators are looking into ties between Oleg Deripaska and Charles McGonigal, who once led counterintelligence at the FBI’s New York City field office. Deripaska is a billionaire oligarch and Kremlin aide who was at the center of allegations in 2016 that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign. The investigation appears to center around McGonigal’s work with a shady consulting firm owned by Deripaska, Spectrum Risk Solutions, which he did not disclose. Failing to disclose it may land McGonigal in hot water with the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Even if cleared of any violations, however, a witness subpoena says prosecutors are also looking into whether McGonigal had ties to the government of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and whether he may have received “payments or gifts” from the governments of Kosovo, Montenegro, and Albania.
GOP Lawmaker Launches Offensive Tirade Against Climate Expert In Hearing
"I'm trying to give you the floor, boo," Rep. Clay Higgins yelled at expert Raya Salter as part of wider disrespectful behavior toward the Black woman.
GOP ‘wins’ on abortion and Trump have sown the seeds of its undoing
“America’s vulnerability comes precisely from its strength, its wealth, its power and its modernity. It’s the usual story of the dog chasing its own tail.”. After using Roe as a wedge issue for so long, Republicans finally caught their tail and have no clue what to do with it. It’s a perfect storm! Women motivated by the Dobbs ruling and extreme restrictions on access to healthy abortions appear to be fired up and ready to turn out in historic numbers.
Dominion ‘Extremely Concerned About Leaks,’ Asks Federal Judge to Prevent MyPillow from Abusing Discovery
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, the infomercial salesman who became a key Donald Trump booster, keeps pushing the same conspiracy theories that made him a defendant in a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion, the voting machine company’s lawyer said on Friday. “The problem here in the lawsuit is based...
Opinion | The Supreme Court Is Now Ignoring Precedent It Doesn’t Like
Along with overturning major decisions, the court is quietly erecting new barricades on rulings they can’t quite throw out.
Doug Mastriano Was Registered to Vote in New Jersey Until … Last Year
Doug Mastriano — the Trump-loving, Confederate garb-wearing, unhinged-religious-prophet-affiliating Republican gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania — was registered to vote in New Jersey until 2021, the New Jersey Globe reported on Friday. Mastriano, who was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and raised in Highstown, New Jersey, voted in the latter town for nearly 30 years — from 1982 up until 2010. The New Jersey Globe notes that Mastriano never informed Mercer County, New Jersey, that he moved from the state, and continued to receive sample ballots until his mother died last January. Mastriano has been registered to vote in Pennsylvania since...
Jan. 6 Committee Asks Judge to Review One More Batch of John Eastman’s Chapman University Emails
The Jan. 6 Committee is asking the California federal judge who reviewed John Eastman’s Chapman University emails to privately review a batch of 572 emails and attachments that the committee previously had temporarily agreed not to seek. House Counsel Douglas Letter asked U.S. District Judge David O. Carter to...
America is drifting toward geopolitical disaster
In his 1987 classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” English historian Paul Kennedy identified economic instability and long, debilitating wars as the principal causes of the decline and/or collapse of great powers throughout modern history. He described these circumstances as “imperial overstretch,” a condition arising from chronic imbalance between global obligations and the economic resources needed to meet them.
New Documents Unveiled in Congressional Hearings Show Oil Companies Are Slow-Rolling and Overselling Climate Initiatives, Democrats Say ￼
Congressional Democrats presented fresh evidence Thursday which they say proves that oil companies are continuing to mislead the public on climate change and undercut global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At a hearing held by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, lawmakers read from newly released documents obtained...
