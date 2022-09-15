Ben Böhmer, Maceo Plex, INELLEA, Spencer Brown, Mikey Lion, and more are set to play The Cityfox Experience: Transcend this year. The pending arrival of the fall season means that the iconic venue, Brooklyn Mirage, will once again host its closing series of programming before it hibernates. Following its fifth season of hosting legendary artists, unforgettable DJ takeovers and incredible sold-out events, the open-air sanctuary in Brooklyn has announced its biggest round-off series yet with the return of Cityfox: Transcend 2022.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO