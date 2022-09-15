Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online
The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. Dog-lover and new mom Jessica Berlin from...
PETS・
msn.com
Mini Dachshund's Adorable Obsession With a Chicken Is Too Cute to Miss
You never know who your pup is going to befriend. It might be a child on the playground, the mailman, or even another animal. The latter is the exact scenario that one mini-Dachshund found herself in when she met a chicken — and now her owner is calling her "obsessed."
Comments / 0