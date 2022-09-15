Read full article on original website
Why Idaho Women May Want to Delete This App ASAP
We love this app. We’re paying subscribers for this app, but is it time to go our separate ways?. It’s been a slow crawl back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Boise running community is starting to get back some of their favorite in-person races. Last year, the Treasure Valley YMCA did a fall edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon before taking the Christmas Run virtual because of a new wave of COVID. Nampa’s Harvest Classic, the Boise Marathon and the Turkey Day 5K took place in person too.
Boise Parents, We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This
Karen Alert: I want you to know, that I know, I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Now that we've established this, let's dive into one of my more memorable encounters with teenage dirt bags around the Treasure Valley. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens...
You’re in Idaho and You Just Won $30,000… Who Would You Tell First?
Hey y’all, we’re giving you a shot at winning up to $30,000!. This contest is happening through October 14, 2022, and all you need to do is download the free station app and listen weekdays (8am-5pm) for the codewords that we’ll be sharing. When you hear the...
How Does Idaho’s Powerball Winning Stack Up Against Other States?
Idahoans know that when it comes to the Powerball, they live in a very special place. You’ll find the only store in America that’s sold a jackpot-winning ticket TWICE in the state’s capital city. But when it comes to the number of Idahoans who’ve won a jackpot, how do we stack up against other states?
Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run
Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
You Really Can Stay the Night in One of Idaho’s Historic Brothels
There’s really no denying it. There are some very unique places to stay the night in Idaho!. After its completion, the “Big Idaho Potato Hotel” quickly became Idaho’s most in-demand Airbnb rental and understandably so! It was made from the six-ton potato that traveled 148,000 miles to nearly 7,200 U.S. cities on the back of the Idaho Potato Commission's trailer over the course of seven years. They gifted it to one of the original members of their Tater Team, Kristie Wolfe. Wolfe has built some wickedly creative tiny homes in Washington State and Hawaii, so to turn her beloved potato into an Airbnb rental was a dream come true!
Idaho Town Prepares to Honor Idaho’s Funniest Movie This Weekend
If you're looking for something entertaining this weekend that doesn't involve college football, you might want to take a trip to one Idaho town that will honor the most famous film shot in our state. Is Clint Eastwood returning to Meridian to celebrate his film, Bronco Billy?. No, but this...
The Insanely Irritating Transplant Habit Idahoans Will Never Be Okay With
Unless you hail from a stock of uncultured swine, there are certain things decent people just don't do. Before we explain our beef with some (not all) Idaho transplants, we need to be on the same page. Listed below are a few examples of behavior Idahoans think of as wildly ignorant, supremely annoying, or just plain disrespectful.
If You’ve Never Had Rocky Mountain Oysters and You’re New to Idaho, Read This Before You Eat Them
If the article's title comes off as biting, try not to get too testy with me. It wasn't all that long ago that I myself hadn't heard of the oddly named cuisine. As you might imagine, I did what any confused, curious, and admittedly lazy millennial would do—that's right, I Googled it. What populated hit me like a sack of bricks.
This Idaho Charity Needs Your Donations…Of Diapers!
Between the ongoing global pandemic, prices are going up, up, up! Gasoline, rent, food, cars, you name it. If it's something you plan on spending some of your hard-earned money on, it probably costs more than it did a few years ago. The same goes for parents with young ones...
These Attractive Mobile Homes Will Save You Some Big Bucks!
We all the real estate market is moving fast like a some white water rapids and you better be holding on tight if you're trying to buy a house. All cash offers, and motivated buys can take your dream home right out from under you if you're not ready to purchase.
Internet Cringes as Utah Politician Drops Rap Song [Video]
These days, politics are on a whole different level than they were a decade ago. Whether you're a news junkie or not--it's fair to say that nobody really LOVES politics. There's a certain aspect to them, however, that everyone can appreciate and it usually arises during election season. When candidates...
This Kuna Business Leads Way in Workplace and Community
Helping out the community is simply what the Treasure Valley does. It doesn't matter the need, the urgency, or the beneficiary-- people step up in this city in a way that most places WISH to experience. With thousands of people moving to the Treasure Valley every single day, come a...
5 Ways Idahoans Can Protect Themselves from Wildfire Smoke Inhalation
For Idahoans, that registers as reality, not hyperbole. If you've experienced a difference in your health since the belated onset of Idaho's wildland fire season, smoke might be the culprit. Read on for information about the origins of the smoke, how it could be impacting your health, and methods for protecting yourself from it.
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These
If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
Burger & Fry Event to Benefit Nampa Domestic Violence Charity
When it comes to serving the community, few places are better at it than the Treasure Valley. Whether it's a local business stepping up in a big way for a cause or an individual that gives time or money to an important need. Often times, however, it takes both a willing business and a generous crowd to bring it all together and that is, indeed, the definition of a positive, uplifting, community.
Look At How Much Idahoans Are Paying For Food Compared to 2021
Idahoans and all Americans are feeling the pain from the record rise in inflation. The government issued its monthly inflation report, reporting that inflation is up 8.3% from last year. The price of gasoline has caused businesses to raise prices on everything dependent on transportation. The stock market reacted to...
Are These Chicken Strips Worth A Pluck?
Am I crazy about chicken strips, maybe maybe not. I think I'm infatuated with dipping stuff into sauce! I love the sauce! My go to sauce combo obviously depends on what I'm dipping but for the most part chicken tenders, fries, and cheese curds I'm making a ranch and ketchup combo. You should try it, if you haven't already!
Carrie Underwood Has a Special Oklahoma Connection to Vince Gill
Years before Carrie Underwood cemented herself as one of the biggest stars in mainstream country, she found some of her earliest musical inspiration from fellow Oklahoma native Vince Gill. Before taking the stage to close out this year's CMT Giants special — a two-hour celebration of Gill's over four-decade-long career...
