What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
How To Double Your Paycheck in PhiladelphiaInstaworkPhiladelphia, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
The Cleveland Browns could've easily knelt for a win, but instead they gave up a 13-point lead to the Jets in 90 seconds
All Nick Chubb had to do was sit on the ball to win the game for the Browns. Instead, he scored, and blew the game in the process.
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 3 picks...
ESPN's FPI doesn't think too favorably of Vikings vs Eagles
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in a game that is a very even matchup. The sportsbooks agree with the line having open with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite which is essentially a pick-em on a neutral field. That line has not moved all week which signals a lot of things, including both sides being bet relatively equally.
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Trey Lance smiles in post-surgery photo, shares heartfelt message
49ers quarterback Trey Lance was smiling and looked to be in good spirits from his hospital bed after his “successful” surgery on Monday for his broken ankle and leg.
Power 5 Hot Seats: Stanford’s David Shaw next to go?
Nebraska’s Scott Frost and Arizona State’s Herm Edwards didn’t make it a month into the 2022 season before becoming the
2022 NFL Week 2 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more
Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 247 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their NFL Week 2 predictions for the 2022 season, including their games of the week (Justin Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles look to prove themselves as legit contenders in the NFC on Monday night), betting locks of the week (Blake is banking on the Buffalo Bills to continue their dominance from Week 1 as they battle the Tennessee Titans, while Dillon looks to improve to 2-0 with his betting locks by picking Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to get back on track against the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys), and upsets of the week (even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising home underdog against the visiting New England Patriots).
After Sunday win, here's a look at the Twins' playoff chances
Statistically, it's a 1.1% chance to make the playoffs.
