Seahawks Week 2 injury report: DT Shelby Harris listed as DNP again

By Tim Weaver
 3 days ago
The Seahawks placed Jamal Adams on the injured reserve list, ending the season after only one game for their star strong safety. The good news is that the rest of the team’s important players are mostly healthy, with only a couple exceptions. Defensive tackle Shelby Harris may be one of them – he balled out against the Broncos on Monday night but is listed as DNP for the second straight day.

Here’s the updated injury report for Week 2.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

RG Gabe Jackson Rest DNP Full

CB Artie Burns Groin DNP DNP

DT Shelby Harris Back DNP DNP

FS Quandre Diggs Knee DNP Full

OT Jake Curhan Elbow Full –

LG Damien Lewis Knee/Ankle Full Full

RB Ken Walker Hernia Full Limited

LB Cody Barton Hip Full –

S Ryan Neal Ankle Full –

LB Uchenna Nwosu Ankle Full Full

CB Tariq Woolen Neck Full –

CB Justin Coleman Calf – Limited

