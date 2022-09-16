ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Talk Story Fast Kine: Reef-friendly Landscaping Program

Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. Talk Story Fast Kine: Aloha Island Mart & Punky Aloha. Talk Story Fast Kine: St. Francis Health Care System. In this Talk Story Fast Kine, President and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Francis Health Care System Jerry Correa joins McKenna Maduli to share more about a very special event coming up.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered

In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
KITV.com

First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
bigislandmusic.net

For Augie T, “Laughter Heals the Soul”

Comic shares his love for comedy and community pride. Comedian Augie T (Tulba) is one of those rare individuals who can juggle his time and commitments and be passionate about his decisions. You can see it in his eyes and feel it in his presence. Last Friday, at his Kahilu...
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aloha Festivals Collection

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
hawaiimomblog.com

PR: WIN A TRIP FOR TWO TO THE HAWAI‘I FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL ON O‘AHU

With the Twelfth Annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival® (HFWF) just around the corner, the Festival announced its HFWF22 Sip & Swirl Sweepstakes today with Hawaiian Airlines, Prince Waikiki and Honolulu Coffee. One lucky winner will receive a trip for two to O‘ahu with 160,000 HawaiianMiles for travel on Hawaiian Airlines; a four-night stay in an ocean view room at the Prince Waikiki; $150 gift card and gift basket from Honolulu Coffee; plus, TWO pairs of tickets to HFWF22 events this November. Ticket access includes two (2) Priority Access tickets to the Hawaiian Airlines Presents On Cloud Wine event on Friday, November 4, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, as well as two (2) tickets to Say Cheese: Crafting Charcuterie Boards on Saturday, November 5 at Prince Waikiki. The sweepstakes, which is open to U.S. residents 21 years of age and older, is accepting online entries on the HFWF website from now through September 27.
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
KHON2

Rubber duckies to race down Ala Wai Canal

On Saturday, tens of thousands of rubber duckies will race down the Ala Wai Canal for a good cause. The United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawaii will be hosting the event, which will raise money for those with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.  Executive Director John Nishida joined Wake Up 2day with details.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Father, son duo works to illuminate dreams ― and local skate parks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the last two years, Coty Tenorio has been lighting up skate parks. And it might not seem like much at first, but just one light can ignite the dreams of so many people. Every Monday and Wednesday night, Tenorio and his company EZ Skate Co. light...
MILILANI, HI

