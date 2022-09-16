Read full article on original website
French foreign minister urges Iran: Accept nuclear deal
UNITED. NATIONS (AP) — France’s foreign minister on Monday urged Iran to take the last offer on the table to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and key powers aimed at reining in its nuclear program. The window of opportunity, she said, “is about to close.”
Russian pop star's war criticism stirs vigorous debate
A Russian mega-pop star’s criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has set off intense reactions on social media, posing a critical question: Will the iconic singer’s disapproving Instagram post mark a turning point in Russian public opinion? At the risk of being branded a traitor, Alla Pugacheva used her famous voice over the weekend to question the seven-month war, becoming the most prominent Russian celebrity to do so. Pugacheva’s post described the homeland that gave her its highest civilian honors as “a pariah” and said Russian soldiers were dying for “illusory goals.” It was a watershed moment, one that knocked a hole in the Kremlin’s vigorously defended narrative about the reasons and goals of its Feb. 24 invasion of neighboring Ukraine, threatening to undo months of carefully crafted war propaganda. The singer, who has been arguably Russia’s most popular performer for decades, shared her thoughts as Putin faces mounting pressure both militarily - Ukrainian forces are recapturing strategic areas from Russian troops - and diplomatically, with key allies voicing concerns over the global fallout from the war.
‘The Tipping Point.’ Ukraine’s Advance May Be the Deadliest Yet
YEREVAN – Weapons are the province of chemistry, ballistics and engineering; strategy is the domain of mathematics, economics and politics. But there is a reason warfare is considered an “art” and not a science by its greatest theorists. The Ukrainian military has – once again – defied...
U.S. Hostage Exchanged for Afghan Drug Lord in Prisoner Swap
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban government of Afghanistan on Monday said that it had freed an American engineer, Mark Frerichs, in exchange for the release by the United States of a prominent Afghan tribal leader who had been convicted of drug trafficking. The release of the tribal leader, Bashir...
Video shows a Russian missile striking less than 1,000 feet from a large Ukrainian nuclear plant, Ukraine's military says
Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear operator, blamed the strike on "Russian terrorists" and said the missile landed close to the plant's reactors.
Nuclear plant leak pressures German govt to decide extension
BERLIN (AP) — The operator of one of Germany's three remaining nuclear power stations said Monday that it has detected a leak that will require the plant to shut down for several days of maintenance next month if it is to keep going beyond the end of the year.
Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — The online travel agency Booking.com said Monday it plans to add warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, becoming the latest foreign company to wade into one of the world’s most contentious debates. Booking.com said it would caution customers booking accommodations in Israeli settlements...
Germany to provide 4 additional mobile howitzers to Ukraine
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister says her country will provide Ukraine with four additional self-propelled howitzers and ammunition. Christine Lambrecht said Monday that the ten howitzers already supplied by Germany and eight from the Netherlands “have proven themselves in battle.”. “Ukraine is full of praise of...
GOP's election-year standing with independents at risk
COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — Sarah Motiff has voted for Sen. Ron Johnson every time his name appeared on the ballot, starting in 2010 when the Wisconsin Republican was first elected as part of the tea party wave. Fond of his tough views on spending, she began the year planning to support his reelection again.
At UN, leaders confront COVID's impact on global education
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With COVID-related school disruptions setting back children around the world, activists implored world leaders Monday to prioritize school systems and restore educational budgets slashed when the pandemic hit. The summit on transforming education, held at the U.N. General Assembly...
Moderna Gives WHO's mRNA Hub Some Help, Pfizer Snubs Request
Moderna has allowed its Covid-19 vaccine to be used in a World Health Organization effort to develop mRNA shots that would increase production and access for poor countries. Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines, a South African biotechnology company working with the WHO, has used the Moderna vaccine in comparison studies in mice to test the effectiveness of its own shots, said Petro Terblanche, Afrigen's managing director.
Europe's central bank to use climate scores as it buys bonds
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank said Monday that it will give corporations climate scores before it buys their bonds and intends to prioritize those doing more to reveal and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, filling in details of its efforts to help Europe meet its environmental goals.
