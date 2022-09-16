ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

U.S. Hostage Exchanged for Afghan Drug Lord in Prisoner Swap

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban government of Afghanistan on Monday said that it had freed an American engineer, Mark Frerichs, in exchange for the release by the United States of a prominent Afghan tribal leader who had been convicted of drug trafficking. The release of the tribal leader, Bashir...
The Associated Press

Russian pop star's war criticism stirs vigorous debate

A Russian mega-pop star’s criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has set off intense reactions on social media, posing a critical question: Will the iconic singer’s disapproving Instagram post mark a turning point in Russian public opinion? At the risk of being branded a traitor, Alla Pugacheva used her famous voice over the weekend to question the seven-month war, becoming the most prominent Russian celebrity to do so. Pugacheva’s post described the homeland that gave her its highest civilian honors as “a pariah” and said Russian soldiers were dying for “illusory goals.” It was a watershed moment, one that knocked a hole in the Kremlin’s vigorously defended narrative about the reasons and goals of its Feb. 24 invasion of neighboring Ukraine, threatening to undo months of carefully crafted war propaganda. The singer, who has been arguably Russia’s most popular performer for decades, shared her thoughts as Putin faces mounting pressure both militarily - Ukrainian forces are recapturing strategic areas from Russian troops - and diplomatically, with key allies voicing concerns over the global fallout from the war.
SFGate

Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The online travel agency Booking.com said Monday it plans to add warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, becoming the latest foreign company to wade into one of the world’s most contentious debates. Booking.com said it would caution customers booking accommodations in Israeli settlements...
