Trumpworld theorizes that Mar-a-Lago special master's involvement in previously botched FBI case makes him the best bet to help out the embattled former president
Mar-a-Lago special master Raymond Dearie's work on the bungled Carter Page surveillance case may have soured him on the FBI, Trump advisors hope.
Business Insider
Hope Hicks told Donald Trump he lost the 2020 election and that 'nobody's convinced me otherwise," book says
"Trump responded bitterly. 'Well, Hope doesn't believe in me,' he would say in meetings," wrote the authors of The Divider. "'No, I don't,' she would reply.'"
The Gavin Newsom-Ron DeSantis feud is turning nasty
Friday was a notable escalation in the Newsom vs. DeSantis feud.
SFGate
U.S. Hostage Exchanged for Afghan Drug Lord in Prisoner Swap
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban government of Afghanistan on Monday said that it had freed an American engineer, Mark Frerichs, in exchange for the release by the United States of a prominent Afghan tribal leader who had been convicted of drug trafficking. The release of the tribal leader, Bashir...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
American detained in Afghanistan for over 2 years released in prisoner exchange
American Mark Frerichs has been released in a prisoner swap after being held captive in Afghanistan for over two years, a senior Biden administration official confirmed Monday, per CNN. "Bringing Mark home has been a top priority for President Biden and his national security team," the official told CNN. Frerichs'...
Russian pop star's war criticism stirs vigorous debate
A Russian mega-pop star’s criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has set off intense reactions on social media, posing a critical question: Will the iconic singer’s disapproving Instagram post mark a turning point in Russian public opinion? At the risk of being branded a traitor, Alla Pugacheva used her famous voice over the weekend to question the seven-month war, becoming the most prominent Russian celebrity to do so. Pugacheva’s post described the homeland that gave her its highest civilian honors as “a pariah” and said Russian soldiers were dying for “illusory goals.” It was a watershed moment, one that knocked a hole in the Kremlin’s vigorously defended narrative about the reasons and goals of its Feb. 24 invasion of neighboring Ukraine, threatening to undo months of carefully crafted war propaganda. The singer, who has been arguably Russia’s most popular performer for decades, shared her thoughts as Putin faces mounting pressure both militarily - Ukrainian forces are recapturing strategic areas from Russian troops - and diplomatically, with key allies voicing concerns over the global fallout from the war.
Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
SFGate
Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — The online travel agency Booking.com said Monday it plans to add warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, becoming the latest foreign company to wade into one of the world’s most contentious debates. Booking.com said it would caution customers booking accommodations in Israeli settlements...
