Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival set for Oct. 6-8 in Guthrie

Read full article on original website
Related
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Mural Syndicate presents the 7th Annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Mural Syndicate (OMS) has announced the lineup of artists and programming for its seventh annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo, on Saturday, October 1, from 12 – 10 p.m.,1745 NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City. The Expo is presented by Inasmuch Foundation and Monster Energy.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City groups come together to celebrate International Day of Peace
OKLAHOMA CITY – On Wednesday, September 21, Oklahoma City organizations will come together to celebrate the International Day of Peace with a free event hosted by the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization of Oklahoma. The theme of this year's Peace Day observance is, "End racism. Build peace." . The...
Free concert to be held at Midwest City park
If you are looking for something fun to do that won't break the bank, city leaders in Midwest City are inviting the public to a free event.
Oklahoma State Fair taking extra safety precautions
The Oklahoma State Fair is taking extra measures to make sure you and your kids are safe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Hot Girl Walk Club’ Takes Oklahoma City By Storm
A new trend on TikTok is gaining traction here in Oklahoma City, and it's also taking some much-needed tread off of walking shoes. "We are working on our mental health, getting exercise, and supporting our community," OKC Hot Girl Walk Club founder Kendra Haslem said. The “Hot Girl Walk Club”...
pdjnews.com
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo
Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
extension.org
What kind o hornet is this? #811209
I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOCO
Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
oklahoma Sooner
XC Women Take First At Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams returned to action for their second regular season meet in Lubbock, Texas, at the Texas Tech Open on Saturday. Both squads brought home top-two finishes. The OU women finished first with a combined time of 1:52:08.70,...
city-sentinel.com
Cognitive Dissonance: A Commentary
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has an unfunded liability of over $2 billion dollars and wants to do more! Can you guess who will be required to pick up the tab?. Two out of three Corporation Commissioners (Todd Hiett and Dana Murphy who are reported to have taken thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from attorneys, lobbyists, and PACs involved in these cases) have saddled us with $330 million of additional debt by using bonds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Korean fried chicken restaurant opening in OKC
Oklahoma City residents will soon have the chance to try a new restaurant featuring Korean fried chicken.
Group calls to cut ties with Oklahoma County Jail
Protesters in Midwest City are demanding elected officials end all contracts with the Criminal Justice Advisory Council, which influences policies at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
blackchronicle.com
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
Sporting News
What channel is Oklahoma vs Nebraska today? Time, TV schedule as Cornhuskers begins post Scott Frost era
Oklahoma and Nebraska play the second half of their home and home Saturday, as the Cornhuskers host the No. 6 Sooners for Big Noon Saturday. For Oklahoma, much like last year, the game presents more than a rivalry matchup -- It's the embodiment of a trap game. Nebraska is beginning life without Scott Frost after firing him this week, with Mickey Joseph taking over.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
405magazine.com
10 West OKC Restaurants You Need to Try Now
When we talk about the west side of the metro, we tend to think in terms of Mustang and Yukon, but there’s an amazing diversity of food between Portland and Rockwell and from NW 10th to NW Expressway. In terms of food, it’s one of the most diverse areas in the 405, including regional cuisine from Mexico, Central America, the Middle East and West Africa, among others. Here are 10 West Side Restaurants to Try Now.
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
koamnewsnow.com
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences
Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
Comments / 0