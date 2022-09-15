ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival set for Oct. 6-8 in Guthrie

By Darla Shelden, Oklahoma City Sentinel Senior Reporter
city-sentinel.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Guthrie, OK
Government
City
Cleveland, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
pdjnews.com

PHS graduate to be inducted into

A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
MORRIS, OK
97ZOK

A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo

Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
extension.org

What kind o hornet is this? #811209

I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Michael Cleveland
Person
Jay Leno
KOCO

Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Houston Chronicle

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
oklahoma Sooner

XC Women Take First At Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams returned to action for their second regular season meet in Lubbock, Texas, at the Texas Tech Open on Saturday. Both squads brought home top-two finishes. The OU women finished first with a combined time of 1:52:08.70,...
NORMAN, OK
city-sentinel.com

Cognitive Dissonance: A Commentary

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has an unfunded liability of over $2 billion dollars and wants to do more! Can you guess who will be required to pick up the tab?. Two out of three Corporation Commissioners (Todd Hiett and Dana Murphy who are reported to have taken thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from attorneys, lobbyists, and PACs involved in these cases) have saddled us with $330 million of additional debt by using bonds.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bluegrass Music#Festival#Localevent#Acoustic Music#Flamekeeper#The Kruger Brothers#The Byron Berline Stage#Bluegrass Youth Allstars
blackchronicle.com

DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
Sporting News

What channel is Oklahoma vs Nebraska today? Time, TV schedule as Cornhuskers begins post Scott Frost era

Oklahoma and Nebraska play the second half of their home and home Saturday, as the Cornhuskers host the No. 6 Sooners for Big Noon Saturday. For Oklahoma, much like last year, the game presents more than a rivalry matchup -- It's the embodiment of a trap game. Nebraska is beginning life without Scott Frost after firing him this week, with Mickey Joseph taking over.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
405magazine.com

10 West OKC Restaurants You Need to Try Now

When we talk about the west side of the metro, we tend to think in terms of Mustang and Yukon, but there’s an amazing diversity of food between Portland and Rockwell and from NW 10th to NW Expressway. In terms of food, it’s one of the most diverse areas in the 405, including regional cuisine from Mexico, Central America, the Middle East and West Africa, among others. Here are 10 West Side Restaurants to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences

Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy