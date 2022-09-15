ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Ohio at Iowa State odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Ohio Bobcats (1-1) take on the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET (Big 12 Network and ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Ohio at Iowa State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Bobcats are coming off of a 46-10 loss at Penn State. As expected, the Bobcats could not keep up against a far superior Big Ten team, but they did have some bright spots. QB Kurtis Rourke passed for 119 yards with no interceptions and RB Sieh Bangura had the Bobcats’ only TD of the day. LB Bryce Houston got to the QB for 1.5 sacks and forced 3 punts. The Bobcats are looking to spring an upset this week against a talented Cyclones team.

The Cyclones squeaked out a 10-7 win against in-state rival Iowa last week. QB Hunter Dekkers passed for 184 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs and RB Jirehl Brock had 27 carries for 100 yards. The offense converted 10 of 20 third downs but failed to convert their only 4th-down attempt. The Cyclones’ defense held strong with 3 scoreless quarters.

Ohio at Iowa State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 7:55 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Ohio +700 (bet $100 to win $700) | Iowa State -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Ohio +18.5 (-110) | Iowa State -18.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 48.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Ohio at Iowa State picks and predictions

Prediction

Iowa State 38, Ohio 17

PASS. The risk is not worth the reward in this lopsided matchup.

IOWA STATE -18.5 (-110).

The Bobcats are a good team behind Rourke, but against bigger teams, they do not stand much of a chance. They may keep this game close in the first half, but expect the Cyclones to separate themselves in the 3rd and 4th quarters. Iowa State will look to control possessions and dominate a smaller Bobcats defensive line.

OVER 48.5 (-105).

Rourke and the Ohio passing game is sound, even against stronger, bigger schools. The Over will largely depend on how many points the Cyclones score, but expect a lot of points. The Bobcats defense has allowed 702 passing yards and 8 TDs in their first 2 games and until they return to playing schools of their stature, that trend will continue.

