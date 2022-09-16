Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career
AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
PWMania
How Vince McMahon Reacted to Chris Jericho Signing With AEW
During a recent episode of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the rise of the AEW brand and made the following comments regarding WWE. “I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance I said here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company and I was told, Vince says to take it. I think he thought I was bluffing, I took it then about a week later Vince was like ‘you took it?’, I said yeah, he said, ‘can you get out of it?’. No! You told me to take it why would I try and get out of it? He was asking me like ‘what kind of a TV deal have they got?’, I was like ‘you can’t ask me these questions!’”
wrestlingrumors.net
Backstage Update on Jeff Hardy; AEW Status
That’s some good news. Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June when he was arrested for a number of violations, including driving under the influence. However, it looks like we may be seeing him sooner rather than later. According to the latest issue of the...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Congratulates Mandy Rose & Tino Sabbatelli On Their Engagement
Mandy Rose has improved greatly in her years in WWE, because fans have seen her involved in various storylines, showcasing her talents. Rose’s biggest change came after she came to NXT 2,0, where she underwent a massive overhaul. The Toxic Attraction leader has been in a relationship with former...
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Should Get Chris Jericho to Write Angle for AEW Star
During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the storyline involving Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia in AEW and gave his thoughts on the situation. In the current storyline, Garcia is in a difficult position because she is torn between choosing Jericho or Bryan Danielson. He...
wrestlinginc.com
New AEW Fight Forever Sneak Peek Features Look At Paul Wight Vs. CM Punk Match
"AEW Fight Forever" is being showcased overseas and due to that, fans are getting a better look at the gameplay. THQ Nordic Games has a booth at the Tokyo Game Show in Japan and Twitter user "@MonsterBrunch" was on hand to share some images, footage and feedback regarding the highly anticipated video game. Several tweets have been shared but one features a match between CM Punk and Paul Wight.
PWMania
Speculation on Malakai Black Heading Back to WWE
It will be interesting to follow Malakai Black’s next move because, as he stated in his statement on Sunday, we have not seen the last of him yet. According to a report from Fightful from the previous week, Black was granted a conditional release from AEW; therefore, it would appear that he does not intend to work for Tony Khan again.
411mania.com
Konnan Claims AEW Won’t Let Kenny Omega Work AAA Triplemania, Note On How Accurate That Is
In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan claimed that Kenny Omega was set to work AAA Triplemania but AEW wouldn’t let him due to his suspension. The event happens in Mexico City. However, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega was...
ringsidenews.com
Claudio Catagnoli Stole His Big Swing Move Idea From ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Cesaro, now Claudio Catagnoli, is the current ROH World Champion. While his publicity knows no bounds, what’s even more famous is his Big Swing. The move is loved by fans and wrestlers alike. It turns out that he drew inspiration from an interesting source. The question arises of how...
wrestlinginc.com
Anthony Henry Gives Insight Into How CM Punk Has Treated Him At AEW
A little over a year ago, Anthony Henry made his AEW debut on "Dark" against Eddie Kingston and since then has made some notable appearances on a couple of episodes of "Dynamite" in matches against the likes of Hook and Luchasaurus. Henry also competed with tag team partner JD Drake as The Workhorsemen against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. He also made an appearance on ROH's Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour in a losing effort against Colt Cabana. This is all in addition to numerous appearances on "Dark" against Orange Cassidy and Konosuke Takeshita, among others.
Yardbarker
Madison Rayne: Gail Kim Always Pushed Me, She Turned This New Mom Into A Wrestler
Madison Rayne and Gail Kim have cemented themselves as two of the most decorated IMPACT Knockouts of all-time. Rayne resides as a five-time Knockouts Champion, while Kim reigned with the gold in a record-breaking seven times. Additionally, Rayne and Kim held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships together in a four-month stint. “I have loved Gail from the moment that we met,” Madison Rayne proclaimed in a recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted.
PWMania
Wardlow Comments on Taking Advice From Veterans Backstage at AEW
AEW star Wardlow, recently appeared on the Dynamite Download podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he spoke about not being shy to get guidance from others. There are plenty of veterans in the promotion such as Chris Jericho, Mark Henry, Jerry Lynn, Paul Wight, Arn Anderson, and QT Marshall.
wrestlinginc.com
D-Von Dudley Names Current Tag Teams He Wishes The Dudley Boyz Had Wrestled
D-Von Dudley was one half of one of the most decorated tag teams of all time, The Dudley Boyz. From scaling ladders in a TLC match at SummerSlam, to sending countless opponents crashing through tables, D-Von and partner Bubba Ray Dudley have seemingly done it all. However, there are some tag teams he wishes The Dudley Boyz could have wrestled.
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long Comments On Possible AEW Authority Role
AEW may not have an Undertaker for people to go "one on one" with, but it's certainly a promotion that likes a nice tag match. Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman recently asked former 'WWE SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long how he'd feel about playing an on-air authority figure in the fledgling promotion. "Well, if that's what they wanted to do," Long said with a laugh. "They rehash everything, you know what I mean?"
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – September 16, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with what will be the final television broadcast from the promotion ahead of their highly-anticipated annual tradition next week with AEW Grand Slam special events emanating from the massive Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.
ComicBook
AEW's Location for 2023 Revolution Pay-Per-View Reportedly Revealed
AEW is gearing up for Grand Slam at the moment, which will hopefully provide a nice clean slate after the chaos of All Out. While there is still some time until AEW holds its next Revolution pay-per-view, Fightful Select has reportedly learned where that event will take place, and it will be in a new location for AEW. The reported current plan is for Revolution to take place at the Cow Palace in San Francisco California, and if it follows past Revolution events, it would take place early next year, sometime in February or March, though AEW hasn't confirmed the date of 2023's Revolution pay-per-view yet.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Displays Possible Bite Marks Following Reported Backstage Altercation At All Out
After All Elite Wrestling's All Out PPV, then AEW World Champion CM Punk lit the wrestling world on fire. As Punk, Tony Khan, and all media guests prepared for the post show Media Scrum, Punk started it off with a bang by going off on Scott "Colt Cabana" Colton, as well as Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson aka "The Elite." This would lead to a physical altercation between the two parties, which allegedly saw Punk's trainer and AEW Executive, Ace Steel bite Kenny Omega. Omega was recent in Japan for the Tokyo Game Show, and on Capcom TV's stream, including a bruise on Omega's left forearm, in the shape of a bite mark. It was reported by Fightful Select that Omega's bitemark was on his left forearm and would be hard to hide.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Fish Reveals When 'Things Go Wonky' In His CM Punk AEW Match
Bobby Fish says that there was confusion in his lone singles match against CM Punk in AEW. Fish took on Punk on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" back in October 2021. Punk nailed Fish with a GTS, getting a pinfall victory. However, right when the three count was administered, Fish kicked out. That's where "things got wonky," according to Fish.
wrestlinginc.com
Colt Cabana References CM Punk's All Out Media Scrum Comments During Recent Twitch Stream
This year's AEW All Out pay-per-view is arguably more memorable for CM Punk's media scrum comments than the show itself. During his interview with members of the press, the former AEW World Champion unloaded on his former friend Colt Cabana while discussing their well-documented lawsuit from a few years ago.
Kenny Omega Shows Visible Bite Mark Bruise During Capcom TV Appearance
Kenny Omega shows off a noticeable bruise. Omega is in Japan for Tokyo Game Show and made an appearance on Capcom TV on September 18. During the stream, fans noticed a visible bruise on the left forearm of Omega. Omega was reportedly bitten by Ace Steel during an altercation following...
