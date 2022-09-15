ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 artists selected for ‘Sounds of Deep Ellum’ live album project

Ten local artists have been selected to participate in the Sounds of Deep Ellum live album project. The artists also are each receiving a $1,000 grant from Deep Ellum 100, an organization that supports the small businesses, artists, service workers and musicians who form the core of the historical neighborhood.
Juliette Fowler Communities celebrates 130th anniversary

Over 70 residents and supporters of Juliette Fowler Communities gathered to celebrate the nonprofit’s 130th anniversary over the weekend. Juliette Fowler Communities, located on 20 acres in East Dallas, provides senior living options for people of various needs, from independent living to nursing and memory care. Additionally, JFC operates a youth support center and a transitional living program for young women. The celebration was held at the home of Katie Pedigo, the transitional living program’s public relations director, and CEO Nicole Gann told attendees about JFC’s upcoming plans.
Lower Greenville restaurant among 50 loved by ‘New York Times’ food writers

A restaurant in our neighborhood was recognized recently as one of the 50 most-loved restaurants in the United States, according to food writers at The New York Times. Sister, which opened in the old The Grape spot on Greenville Avenue last year, is an eatery to note and “a worthy successor,” according to Dallas native Priya Krishna.
Pedestrian island under construction in the Bishop Arts District

A pedestrian island under construction in the Bishop Arts District is one of multiples expected to be popping up in our neighborhood. “Having crossed this intersection many times, often with my two kids in tow on our way to Cretia’s, it is a harrowing experience,” City Councilman Chad West said in a recent e-newsletter.
‘Trailblazing’ research on middle-income housing

New research shows that rentals for middle-income earners have a better return on investment than luxury rentals. A report found new information that might be of interest to Dallas developers and investors, as well as city leaders eager to solve our affordable housing shortage (watch for an October Oak Cliff Advocate magazine story on the topic).
Colorado at Sylvan/Tyler traffic safety meeting at Kidd Springs next week

Another car crashed into the front yard of a home on Colorado at Sylvan, and another community meeting is planned with City of Dallas traffic planners. Neighbors have been working with City Hall in an effort to find solutions that would slow traffic and prevent fatalities or serious injuries at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard at Sylvan/Tyler.
East Dallas educators receive grants from Junior League of Dallas

The Junior League of Dallas and presenting sponsor Texas Instruments awarded nearly $113,000 in grants to 52 Dallas ISD educators. Up to $2,5000 was awarded in each grant, given through the Grants for Innovative Teaching program, according to Dallas ISD’s The Hub. Funded projects address reading and literacy, diversity, special education, science, technology, engineering, math, and arts and culture.
Have a say in affordable housing equity at upcoming community meetings

Equity in affordable housing is the topic of upcoming community meetings with the City of Dallas. The city’s 2018 comprehensive housing plan failed to address racist housing policies, according to a December 2021 audit. The audit made 11 recommendations for the city’s housing plan. “A framework of accountability...
