Over 70 residents and supporters of Juliette Fowler Communities gathered to celebrate the nonprofit’s 130th anniversary over the weekend. Juliette Fowler Communities, located on 20 acres in East Dallas, provides senior living options for people of various needs, from independent living to nursing and memory care. Additionally, JFC operates a youth support center and a transitional living program for young women. The celebration was held at the home of Katie Pedigo, the transitional living program’s public relations director, and CEO Nicole Gann told attendees about JFC’s upcoming plans.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO