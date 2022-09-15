Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Dallas Doctor Accused of Tampering with IV Bags Remains in CustodyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
advocatemag.com
10 artists selected for ‘Sounds of Deep Ellum’ live album project
Ten local artists have been selected to participate in the Sounds of Deep Ellum live album project. The artists also are each receiving a $1,000 grant from Deep Ellum 100, an organization that supports the small businesses, artists, service workers and musicians who form the core of the historical neighborhood.
advocatemag.com
Juliette Fowler Communities celebrates 130th anniversary
Over 70 residents and supporters of Juliette Fowler Communities gathered to celebrate the nonprofit’s 130th anniversary over the weekend. Juliette Fowler Communities, located on 20 acres in East Dallas, provides senior living options for people of various needs, from independent living to nursing and memory care. Additionally, JFC operates a youth support center and a transitional living program for young women. The celebration was held at the home of Katie Pedigo, the transitional living program’s public relations director, and CEO Nicole Gann told attendees about JFC’s upcoming plans.
advocatemag.com
Lower Greenville restaurant among 50 loved by ‘New York Times’ food writers
A restaurant in our neighborhood was recognized recently as one of the 50 most-loved restaurants in the United States, according to food writers at The New York Times. Sister, which opened in the old The Grape spot on Greenville Avenue last year, is an eatery to note and “a worthy successor,” according to Dallas native Priya Krishna.
advocatemag.com
Pedestrian island under construction in the Bishop Arts District
A pedestrian island under construction in the Bishop Arts District is one of multiples expected to be popping up in our neighborhood. “Having crossed this intersection many times, often with my two kids in tow on our way to Cretia’s, it is a harrowing experience,” City Councilman Chad West said in a recent e-newsletter.
advocatemag.com
‘Trailblazing’ research on middle-income housing
New research shows that rentals for middle-income earners have a better return on investment than luxury rentals. A report found new information that might be of interest to Dallas developers and investors, as well as city leaders eager to solve our affordable housing shortage (watch for an October Oak Cliff Advocate magazine story on the topic).
advocatemag.com
Colorado at Sylvan/Tyler traffic safety meeting at Kidd Springs next week
Another car crashed into the front yard of a home on Colorado at Sylvan, and another community meeting is planned with City of Dallas traffic planners. Neighbors have been working with City Hall in an effort to find solutions that would slow traffic and prevent fatalities or serious injuries at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard at Sylvan/Tyler.
advocatemag.com
East Dallas educators receive grants from Junior League of Dallas
The Junior League of Dallas and presenting sponsor Texas Instruments awarded nearly $113,000 in grants to 52 Dallas ISD educators. Up to $2,5000 was awarded in each grant, given through the Grants for Innovative Teaching program, according to Dallas ISD’s The Hub. Funded projects address reading and literacy, diversity, special education, science, technology, engineering, math, and arts and culture.
advocatemag.com
Have a say in affordable housing equity at upcoming community meetings
Equity in affordable housing is the topic of upcoming community meetings with the City of Dallas. The city’s 2018 comprehensive housing plan failed to address racist housing policies, according to a December 2021 audit. The audit made 11 recommendations for the city’s housing plan. “A framework of accountability...
