Coaches Chatter | Cignetti’s Dukes prepare for first Sun Belt clash
Fresh off a bye week, JMU is gearing up for its first road contest of the year and first Sun Belt Conference game in program history versus Appalachian State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Here’s JMU head coach Curt Cignetti on the matchup, playing in a hostile environment...
JMU field hockey tops William & Mary in top-25 matchup, 1-0
No. 25 JMU was dominant on all fronts in a 1-0 win against No. 16 William & Mary. JMU outshot the Tribe 11-2, putting nine shots on goal to the Tribe’s one and had six corners to the Tribe’s three. The Dukes put pressure on the Tribe early...
JMU women’s soccer beats Coastal Carolina 1-0
JMU beat Coastal Carolina 1-0 in a match on the road Friday to claim its first Sun Belt Conference win of the season. JMU maintained its streak of 13 straight first half shutouts, with redshirt goalkeeper Alexandra Blom securing her fourth of the season. Both teams registered four shots in the first half but only Coastal Carolina put shots on goal, forcing Blom to make three saves.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after win over ODU
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott saw improvement in his UVA side in the win over Old Dominion. However, Elliott understand where this team needs to make even more strides as they start their ACC schedule. Here is everything he said after the win. On if this team...
WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on UVA's Last-Second Win Over ODU
Hear what head coach Tony Elliott had to say following Virginia's 16-14 victory over Old Dominion
Richmond, Virginia 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)
One of the oldest cities in the States, Richmond has been the capital of Virginia since 1780. It is packed with interesting and impressive historical monuments, many related to its role in the American Civil War. Situated on the banks of the James River, its quaint streets boast stunning pre-war...
BLACK STUDENTS: An Open Letter from Black U.Va.
To University President Jim Ryan, the Board of Visitors, the University Police Department and University administration,. We, the Black students of the University of Virginia, do not trust you. This University continues to struggle to address its historical engagement in racism and discrimination. In spite of this, we continue to strive for academic excellence while dealing with attacks on our physical persons. The University administration not only fails to keep us safe, but also actively impedes our ability to take measures to protect ourselves by withholding crucial information from our community.
VCU study finds ‘slumlords’ at root of community violence
A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University has uncovered a link between 'slumlords' who fail to maintain the properties they rent out and higher levels of violence in Richmond communities.
Longtime Carytown businesses plan to close Richmond stores
Used video game shop Bits + Pixels at 2930 W. Cary St. and soda and candy chain Rocket Fizz at 3031 W. Cary St. have both decided to call it quits.
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Henrico elementary school named national blue ribbon winner
An elementary school in Henrico county was named a blue ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education, an honor shared by just 297 schools across the entire country.
The Waffle House is coming to Short Pump
A Waffle House spokesperson said they’re planning to build a new location on the site, but the timeframe for its opening remains unclear.
Why Virginia Lieutenant Governor responded to Richmond shooting
"We came without any police protection or anything. But if the people I represent aren't safe, then why should I be safe?" Earle-Sears said.
Two dead after boats collide during bass fishing tournament in Virginia
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Police have recovered two bodies after two boats collided on Lake Chesdin near Dinwiddie. Law enforcement officials are investigating what caused two boats to collide Saturday afternoon, according to WRIC-TV. Dive teams recovered the bodies around 4:45 p.m., Virginia’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries...
Stratford Hills Apartments sells for $76.5M in Richmond
Stratford Hills Apartments, a 430-unit residential community in Richmond’s Chippenham Village neighborhood, sold for $76.5 million on Aug. 22, Colliers announced. West 300 North Associates LLC bought the property, located at 2517 W. Tremont Court near Chesterfield County’s Bon Air area, from Stratford Bethany LLC. The property includes 42 buildings, 11 of which are garden-style apartments and 31 are townhomes. The community includes 292 townhome-style units, with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The new owners have plans for renovating the interiors and updating amenities. The property is 98% leased and a total of 429,393 square feet.
VCU Police assigns two on-campus LGBTQIA+ liaisons for new school year
A new resource will be available to both student and staff at VCU this school year, thanks to the VCU Police assigning two campus patrol officers to the new roles of campus LGBTQIA+ liaisons.
Capital Square Buys Virginia Multifamily Property for DST Offering
Capital Square, a sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments, has purchased Tapestry West, a 262-unit Class A multifamily community in Richmond, Virginia. The property was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Tapestry West Apartments DST, a Delaware statutory trust offering that seeks to raise $60.7 million in equity from accredited investors with a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
Richmond selected as site for world’s largest vertical farm
The world’s largest indoor vertical farming complex is coming to Richmond, Virginia. Plenty Unlimited, Inc. said Thursday that it acquired 120 acres of land near Richmond that will serve as the facility’s site to grow produce beginning next winter. The $300 million campus plans to host several large-scale...
