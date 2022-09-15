ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
breezejmu.org

Coaches Chatter | Cignetti’s Dukes prepare for first Sun Belt clash

Fresh off a bye week, JMU is gearing up for its first road contest of the year and first Sun Belt Conference game in program history versus Appalachian State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Here’s JMU head coach Curt Cignetti on the matchup, playing in a hostile environment...
BOONE, NC
breezejmu.org

JMU women’s soccer beats Coastal Carolina 1-0

JMU beat Coastal Carolina 1-0 in a match on the road Friday to claim its first Sun Belt Conference win of the season. JMU maintained its streak of 13 straight first half shutouts, with redshirt goalkeeper Alexandra Blom securing her fourth of the season. Both teams registered four shots in the first half but only Coastal Carolina put shots on goal, forcing Blom to make three saves.
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
tourcounsel.com

Richmond, Virginia 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)

One of the oldest cities in the States, Richmond has been the capital of Virginia since 1780. It is packed with interesting and impressive historical monuments, many related to its role in the American Civil War. Situated on the banks of the James River, its quaint streets boast stunning pre-war...
RICHMOND, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

BLACK STUDENTS: An Open Letter from Black U.Va.

To University President Jim Ryan, the Board of Visitors, the University Police Department and University administration,. We, the Black students of the University of Virginia, do not trust you. This University continues to struggle to address its historical engagement in racism and discrimination. In spite of this, we continue to strive for academic excellence while dealing with attacks on our physical persons. The University administration not only fails to keep us safe, but also actively impedes our ability to take measures to protect ourselves by withholding crucial information from our community.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jmu#Vcu#The Vcu Invitational#William Mary#Schlickenrieder
Axios Richmond

10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond

Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Sports
Virginia Business

Stratford Hills Apartments sells for $76.5M in Richmond

Stratford Hills Apartments, a 430-unit residential community in Richmond’s Chippenham Village neighborhood, sold for $76.5 million on Aug. 22, Colliers announced. West 300 North Associates LLC bought the property, located at 2517 W. Tremont Court near Chesterfield County’s Bon Air area, from Stratford Bethany LLC. The property includes 42 buildings, 11 of which are garden-style apartments and 31 are townhomes. The community includes 292 townhome-style units, with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The new owners have plans for renovating the interiors and updating amenities. The property is 98% leased and a total of 429,393 square feet.
RICHMOND, VA
thediwire.com

Capital Square Buys Virginia Multifamily Property for DST Offering

Capital Square, a sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments, has purchased Tapestry West, a 262-unit Class A multifamily community in Richmond, Virginia. The property was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Tapestry West Apartments DST, a Delaware statutory trust offering that seeks to raise $60.7 million in equity from accredited investors with a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
RICHMOND, VA
WTOP

Richmond selected as site for world’s largest vertical farm

The world’s largest indoor vertical farming complex is coming to Richmond, Virginia. Plenty Unlimited, Inc. said Thursday that it acquired 120 acres of land near Richmond that will serve as the facility’s site to grow produce beginning next winter. The $300 million campus plans to host several large-scale...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy