Read full article on original website
Related
The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up
A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
12tomatoes.com
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
RELATED PEOPLE
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
Mom of 7 children forces others to give up elevator because 'her kids need to get home'
An entitled mentality is when a person thinks they deserve something or that others owe them a favor. Such an attitude affects not only their relationships but also their career and social life.
Enraged woman kicks brother out of house because her dog would rather sleep with him
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s an unpopular opinion to have, but I don’t like dogs. I think they are too much work for their worth as a pet companion, they smell, they shed, they drool, you have to facilitate their bathroom usage… it’s not for me.
pethelpful.com
Doodle's Bold Refusal to Leave 'Nana's' House Has Us Laughing Out Loud
The more videos we watch, the more we realize how similar pets and kids are. Kids will cry and complain and cry some more until they get their way. We used to think it was easier with dogs because they will listen to anything you say. But they're starting to get too smart for their own good, mimicking spoiled kids. Just take for example TikTok doggo @aidendadoodle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: These Otters Having a Blast on a Water Slide Are Too Much for the Internet to Handle
Need to forget your worries in between football games this weekend? We suggest watching some otters enjoying a water slide. Remember when you were young, playing at a water park on a warm summer day? All that was on your mind was getting down the slide and pondering the flavor of your next snow cone. These otters playing on the slide likely only have one thing in mind — endless fun. You slide, then climb back up and slide some more.
insideedition.com
Florida Toddler Goes Everywhere With Scary Looking Doll
A Florida toddler brings her scary-looking doll everywhere she goes. Three-year-old Briar Beard's creepy doll makes strangers do double-takes while outside. Her mother, Brittany Beard, says Briar insisted on buying the scary baby doll. Briar told Brittany "Mommy, it needs me." The doll's eyes light up and has a baby giggle that turns into an evil laugh.
pethelpful.com
Labrador's Reaction to Learning He's Going to Grandma and Grandpa's Is As Good As It Gets
All children, whether of the dog or human variety, love to visit their grandparents. It's an exciting day full of treats, belly rubs, walks, and naps without your nagging parents. This Labrador pup is no exception. When Sully found out he would be visiting Grandma and Grandpa, his mom had...
Husband Won't Let Son Sleep in Bed With Him, Wife Gets Angry and Leaves to Stay With Sister
Some parents may feel quite OK with their baby sharing a bed with them, while others may feel extremely uneasy about the idea. Both approaches have their advantages and disadvantages. And, as you're about to read, one dad is more worried about the potential harm than the potential good of sleeping with his 5-month-old son.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Quick-thinking mom finds her lost toddler in a Kmart thanks to TikTok hack
This article originally appeared on 01.27.21 There are few things as frightening to a parent than losing your child in a crowded place like a shopping mall, zoo, or stadium. The moment you realize your child is missing, it's impossible not to consider the terrifying idea they may have been kidnapped. A woman in New Zealand recently lost her son in a Kmart but was able to locate him because of a potentially life-saving parenting hack she saw on TikTok a few months ago.
pethelpful.com
15-Year-Old Cat's Reaction to 'Cat House' in the Back Yard Couldn't Be Better
We all like to treat our pets right, but one person on TikTok has taken things up a notch. The TikTok creator from Australia got her cat Kody a very special gift — a brand new house! And believe us when we say we wish we could move in too.
Woman horrified when toddler rides wheeled horse toy into sticky floor glue: 'I looked away for a second, then disaster'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a toddler when my parents converted the unfinished basement of their three-family home into a combination kitchen, dining room, and television room. They bought big red tiles to cover the cement floor and big vats of floor adhesive to glue the tiles down.
Toddler’s Reaction to Ant Crawling on Her Proves Kids Are Fearless
Kids continue to amaze everyone with their fearlessness. And that includes this girl on TikTok who didn't think twice when dealing with an ant. The video was posted by Rob Fournier on his account, depicting his two-year-old daughter—who he features regularly in videos—discovering an ant on her hand.
KIDS・
Watch Ky Toddler’s Reaction to Ice Cream on His Diaper It’s Two Scoops of Funny
Kids say the darndest things at the most unsuspecting times. A Kentucky toddler's reaction to ice cream dripping on his diaper has us laughing hysterically. If you're a parent you already know. Kids come up with some of the most off-the-wall and craziest things to say. They usually wait to say them at the most inconvenient times.
pethelpful.com
Little Boy's Reaction to Being Woken Up by a 'Surprise Puppy' Is Everything
We don't know any kid that doesn't dream about having a puppy or kitten. We've all been in their shoes before, begging our parents to have a tiny furry friend around the house. And if you're a parent, you probably know very well how often those questions get asked. So when you finally give in, because it all happens to the best of us, you should consider surprising your little ones. In fact, we think everyone should do the surprise like how TikTok user @lhughes05 did it.
pethelpful.com
Senior Rescue Dog's Reaction to Seeing the Ocean for the First Time Is Absolutely Beautiful
Video of a senior Great Pyrenees seeing the ocean for the first time has stolen heats all over the internet. Lambert looked so happy as he laid eyes on the water — we're just lucky that we got to see the magic moment on his TikTok page. The adorable...
Woman Slammed After Demanding Stepdaughter Give Up Bedroom to Biological Daughter
Blending families can be tricky. On Reddit, a teen explained her dad recently got remarried and her new stepmom, as well as the stepmom's kids, have moved into her and her dad's home. Immediately upon moving in, however, the stepmother demanded the teen give up her bedroom so her daughter...
Comments / 0