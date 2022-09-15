ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start

The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

Orbiting the USC football exes: Week 3

After a huge win for Clay Helton and Georgia Southern in Week 2 at Nebraska, the Eagles came back down to earth, falling to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, 35-21. Georgia Southern fell behind 21-0 but clawed back to cut the lead to 28-21 before UAB pulled away. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Bet#Football History#American Football#Ncaa Football Predictions#Doc S Sports#Gators#Wildcats#Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy