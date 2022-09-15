Read full article on original website
College Football standings 2022: Georgia, Ohio State sit on top of college football
Before diving into the college football games today and the latest top 25 college football rankings, it’s important to know
247Sports
USC football moves inside Top 5 of ESPN's latest college football power rankings
USC football might've had limited movement in the college football Top 25 polls, but it made a notable jump in the latest ESPN power rankings on Sunday, moving into the Top 5 at No. 4, up two spots from last week. The Trojans were moved ahead of No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Oklahoma.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start
The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
ESPN FPI: FSU's projected win total is nearly 9 games
Florida State’s most likely win total for 2022 is now 9 games, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index projections. The FPI has FSU’s projected win-loss record at 8.6 wins to 3.4 losses. The metric ranks FSU 31st nationally and gives the Seminoles a 99.2 percent chance of...
Disguised Eli Manning Tries out for Penn State Football (Video)
The former Giants quarterback went undercover to a Nittany Lions walk-on clinic, with hilarious results.
247Sports
Orbiting the USC football exes: Week 3
After a huge win for Clay Helton and Georgia Southern in Week 2 at Nebraska, the Eagles came back down to earth, falling to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, 35-21. Georgia Southern fell behind 21-0 but clawed back to cut the lead to 28-21 before UAB pulled away. The...
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 3
Louisville seemed to have a victory over visiting Florida State in its grasp, but the Cardinals were unable to hold on. UofL dropped to 1-2 overall, 0-2 in the ACC, following a 35-31 loss to the Seminoles. Even so, Louisville remained mostly steady in the updated ESPN Football Power Rankings....
AthlonSports.com
College Football Week 3 Quick Outs: Top Teams Dominate, Penn State(ment), Kansas Rising
College football didn't disappoint on Saturday. Although the top teams in Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan rolled to easy wins, the slate delivered with big moments thanks to Washington's win over Michigan State, LSU's comeback against Mississippi State, and Texas A&M's rebound victory versus Miami. Did you miss anything...
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Penn State surges into top 10 as notable teams hold steady in new CBS Sports 131
Georgia remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS program. While much of the top 10 remained the same after Week 3 results across college football, there is plenty of movement elsewhere as the sport's landscape begins to take shape heading into the heart of conference play.
Penn State vs. Auburn football: Nittany Lions dominate trenches in blowout victory over Tigers
Penn State football cruised to a 41-12 rout of Auburn on the road Saturday. The Nittany Lions advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Auburn suffered its first loss of the 2022 season. Penn State dominated on both sides of the line, while Auburn struggled to generate both pressure on the quarterback on defense and an effective run game on offense.
