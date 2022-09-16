Read full article on original website
New Apex Legends Prime Gaming Loot Drop Features Spooky Octane Skin
September's Apex Legends Prime Gaming loot just dropped, giving subscribers to the service access to an exclusive trio of cosmetics, including a seemingly Halloween-themed skin for Octane. To obtain this month's cosmetics, log in to Prime Gaming and make sure your Amazon account, Twitch account, and EA account are all...
Memories under the Blue Moon ~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES
Construction Simulator - Extended Edition
Dragon Quest Treasures Preorder Guide: Bonuses, Release Date, And More
Dragon Quest Treasures, a spin-off game from the iconic JPRG series, is slated to release on December 9 for Nintendo Switch. If you’re eager to check out the unique adventure, preorders have officially opened and come with a slew of bonus content. Here’s what you need to know about Dragon Quest Treasures preorders before reserving a copy.
Planet Barren Objective
Diablo 4 Gameplay Leaks Show Barbarian Combat And Open World
Around 40 minutes of leaked Diablo 4 footage has emerged. The footage is from a test-build of the highly anticipated action RPG. The leak consists of two videos, one is around five minutes and the other is a little over 38 minutes. As indicated by PC Gamer, a link to both videos was posted in the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit by user iV1rus. The footage shows a barbarian character exploring a city, and then heading out beyond the city walls to fight enemies and explore. The videos were likely pulled from a private Discord stream, as heavily edited voices talk over the footage and the sound of Discord notifications can be heard.
PS5 With Detachable Hard Drive Coming In 2023 - Report
A new version of the PlayStation 5 will be released in 2023 featuring a detachable disk drive, according to a new report from Tom Henderson at Insider-Gaming. Henderson reported that the console will launch about a year from now in September 2023. Sources told the site that this new model of the PS5 has been in production since the PS5 launched in November 2020.
Memory's Abyss Chapter Zero
LocoMotion
Deathloop Will Join PlayStation Plus And Get Some Golden Additions
Deathloop is now coming to both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus on September 20. To celebrate, the game is getting a golden makeover in the Goldenloop update. The launch on Xbox Game Pass was announced alongside the game's Xbox port, but the game's addition to the PS Plus roster is an additional surprise. To be clear, Deathloop is not in PS Plus's monthly roster of free games. Rather, it's available via the Extra and Premium tier game catalogs. This means if you are on the Essential PlayStation Plus plan, you will not have access to Deathloop.
Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils Screenshots And Early Footage
A massive trove of Grand Theft Auto VI assets, including pre-alpha footage and multiple screenshots, were released to public forums early Sunday morning. The assets were reportedly taken from Rockstar's servers by a single hacker calling themselves "teapotuberhacker," who also claims to have "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" as well as a "GTA 6 test build."
Diablo 4 Closed Endgame Beta Coming Soon
Blizzard has announced a closed beta for Diablo 4, focusing on its endgame content. The upcoming beta will focus on testing Nightmare Dungeons, Helltides, and other post-game content. Announced via a blog post, Diablo 4 will be holding a closed beta starting sometime in the next few months, focused entirely...
GTA 6: Industry Vets Give Devs At Rockstar Support Following Leaks
Details about and footage of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best-selling games of all time, leaked over the weekend. Someone, by some means, obtained what was believed to be a trove of assets for the game in one of the biggest gaming leaks in recent memory. Developers from across the industry have reacted to the fallout, sharing sympathy for the developers at Rockstar.
Areigna Tactics
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Kicks Off On September 21
Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be held this week. The game, which looks like a mix between Dead by Daylight and the iconic anime series, features a group of players working together to survive being destroyed by major Dragon Ball Z villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.
The Slaughterday
Every Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 Battle Pass Skin Ranked
A new season of Fortnite means a new slate of battle pass skins for us to drool over. And the Chapter 3, Season 4 slate of skins might be the best we've had this chapter, which began late last year. We've also got some big names, both within the world...
Hexcross (Kakadooka)
