Biden makes blunt statement about defending Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue, something sure to anger Beijing. Asked in a CBS 60 Minutes interview broadcast on Sunday whether U.S. forces would defend the...
Mercenary group head known as ‘Putin’s chef’ appears to be recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine
Short of soldiers and facing battlefield setbacks, Russia appears to be turning to convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine. A private military company is recruiting prisoners to be sent to the front lines in an effort to bolster Russian President Vladimir Putin’s faltering invasion, according to Western military analysts and a new video that appears to show the group’s recruiting pitch.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed there would be no let-up in Ukraine's fight to regain its territory as Kyiv said its troops had crossed the Oskil River, preparing for an assault on Russia's occupation forces in the eastern Donbas region. FIGHTING. * Russian forces struck the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power...
Florida's Ron DeSantis is on the cusp of raising more than any governor — ever
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis broadcast his national ambitions this week by taking credit for a flight that sent undocumented immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, making him the latest conservative lawmaker to protest the rise in illegal immigration by shipping border crossers to a liberal state. The governor's stunt...
U.S. asks appeals court to lift judge's Mar-a-Lago probe hold
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court Friday to lift a judge's order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month. The department told the 11th Circuit U.S....
Trump news - live: Trump popularity hits new low in poll as he complains FBI shoes ruined Mar-a-Lago carpet
Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida. The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, said...
Baltic nations close borders to Russians over Ukraine war
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania closed their borders Monday to most Russian citizens in response to the wide domestic support in Russia for the war in Ukraine. Under the coordinated travel ban, Russians wishing to travel to the Baltic countries as tourists or for business, sports or cultural purposes will not be allowed in even if they hold valid visas for the European Union’s checks-free Schengen Area. The prime ministers of the three Baltic nations and Poland agreed earlier this month to stop admitting Russian citizens, saying the move would protect the security of the four European Union member nations. “Russia is an unpredictable and aggressive state. Three-quarters of its citizens support the war. It is unacceptable that people who support the war can freely travel around the world, into Lithuania, the EU,” Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said Monday.
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. “Today, I underwent a successful surgery to...
Russia seeks closer security ties with China as key goal
MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian security official declared Monday on a visit to China that the Kremlin considers beefing up ties with Beijing as a top policy goal. Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the national Security Council chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, described the “strengthening of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with Beijing as an unconditional priority of Russia’s foreign policy.”
Iran police call woman's death 'unfortunate' as protests persist
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian police said on Monday the death of a young woman in custody was an "unfortunate incident", a semi-official news agency reported, and denied accusations of mistreatment that fuelled a third day of protests against the authorities. Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died following her...
China's Xi urges Russia and other countries to work at preventing 'colour revolutions'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
Trump mocks J.D. Vance, saying the Ohio GOP candidate is trying to get on his good side
While campaigning for Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance Saturday, former President Donald Trump mocked him, telling a rally in Ohio that Vance was trying to get into his good graces. "J.D. is kissing my ass. Of course, he wants my support," Trump said. “The entire MAGA movement is for...
Cubans, Haitians are fleeing to US in historic numbers. These crises are fueling migration.
Some float across miles of open ocean on chunks of Styrofoam fastened together with bamboo twine. Others dodge Mexican cartels and wade across the Rio Grande with smugglers on the U.S.-Mexico border. By land and by sea, more than 230,000 Cuban and Haitian migrants have tried to reach the United...
Massachusetts state lawmaker requests federal human trafficking probe over DeSantis migrant move
A state lawmaker representing Martha’s Vineyard has called for a federal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) relocation of migrants to the island last week. Massachusetts state Rep. Dylan Fernandes (D), who has repeatedly attacked DeSantis for chartering two planes to transport the migrants, made the request on Sunday.
Led by Pelosi, congressional delegation lands in Armenia
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) landed in Armenia on Saturday for a congressional visit, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the country. “Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Armenia is a powerful symbol of the United States’ firm commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Armenia, and a stable and secure Caucasus region,” Pelosi said in a press release.
