Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)
The U.S. government and automakers seem to be on the same page about transforming the country's car culture from one based on an internal combustion engine to one based on battery-powered electric vehicles. Both sides seem to understand that such a large change will require tens of billions of dollars...
Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'
Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
Gavin Newsom blasted for demanding investigation into GOP govs transporting migrants: ‘Live by your own rules’
Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was raked over the coals on Twitter after he condemned conservative governors for sending migrants to blue states and demanded the Department of Justice investigate. Republican Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbot of Texas have both been transporting illegal immigrants to liberal regions, such...
'How much of that money is going to the migrants? Oh, none': Tucker Carlson notes that a GoFundMe for Martha's Vineyard migrants sent the cash to a $16m local non-profit instead of the 50 Venezuelans
Tucker Carlson on Friday night mocked the residents of Martha's Vineyard for their response to the arrival of 50 Venezuelan migrants, and pointed out that the $43,000 raised in a GoFundMe was not even going directly to those affected. The migrants were flown to the holiday island from Texas on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
America is drifting toward geopolitical disaster
In his 1987 classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” English historian Paul Kennedy identified economic instability and long, debilitating wars as the principal causes of the decline and/or collapse of great powers throughout modern history. He described these circumstances as “imperial overstretch,” a condition arising from chronic imbalance between global obligations and the economic resources needed to meet them.
creators.com
The Strategy to Destroy Democrats: Make it Rain Migrants Everywhere Woke Liberals Live.
Mohammed Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, I think it's OK to tout the fact that I've come up with quite a few ideas over the years that were adopted by major GOP leaders — including the president of the United States and now the best governor in America.
People Are Sharing Subtle Signs Someone Isn't A Good Person And The Alarm Bells Are Going Off On Full-Blast
"I've learned that when someone is claiming to be really 'direct,' 'blunt,' or 'honest,' it is often a self-justification for being controlling and rude."
RELATED PEOPLE
'This is a blessing - thank you, thank you': Despite liberals charges of human cruelty 50 illegal migrants tell of their delight at being given first Venezuelan food in three months at Cape Cod military base
A group of migrants expressed their joy at reaching the Cape Cod military base and enjoying a warm meal on Thursday after being shipped away from Martha's Vineyard. One of the 50 Venezuelans whisked from Martha's Vineyard to the Joint Base Cape Cod has been filmed expressing delight at eating his local food 'for the first time in three months'.
On The Money — Markey slams brakes on Manchin’s side deal
Democratic infighting is holding up progress on a must-pass spending bill. We’ll also look at a major climate package in California and another lawsuit for Elon Musk. But first, find out why the White House is likening two GOP governors’ actions to human smuggling. Welcome to On The...
protocol.com
Big Tech is losing California
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we’re talking about WTF is going on in California. Plus, the Ethereum split caught the attention of the SEC, and Amazon faces allegations of creating artificially high prices. California crackdown. While all eyes were on Capitol Hill this week (recess is over,...
Comments / 0