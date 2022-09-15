COLLEGE PARK — The SMU football team went toe-to-toe with one of the top offenses in the country, but didn't execute late in Saturday's 34-27 loss at Maryland. After Maryland took an early 3-0 lead, the Mustangs (2-1) answered by scoring 13-straight points, getting two Collin Rogers field goals — 27 and 43 yards — and a 51-yard pass from Tanner Mordecai to RJ Maryland for a 13-3 lead. From there, the back and forth was on. The Terrapins (3-0) would score twice to go up 17-13 before a 13-yard TD pass to Austin Upshaw gave SMU a 20-17 lead at the half.

UNIVERSITY PARK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO