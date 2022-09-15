Read full article on original website
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local HospitalMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chesapeake Beach, MD
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid TermsWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
247Sports
SMU stumbles late in loss to Maryland
COLLEGE PARK — The SMU football team went toe-to-toe with one of the top offenses in the country, but didn't execute late in Saturday's 34-27 loss at Maryland. After Maryland took an early 3-0 lead, the Mustangs (2-1) answered by scoring 13-straight points, getting two Collin Rogers field goals — 27 and 43 yards — and a 51-yard pass from Tanner Mordecai to RJ Maryland for a 13-3 lead. From there, the back and forth was on. The Terrapins (3-0) would score twice to go up 17-13 before a 13-yard TD pass to Austin Upshaw gave SMU a 20-17 lead at the half.
dbknews.com
Mike Locksley asked fans to show up, and they did. The team rewarded them with a win.
Fans celebrate during Maryland football’s 34-27 win over SMU on Sept. 17, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Coach Mike Locksley begged, pleaded and hoped Maryland football’s fans would show up for all four quarters in his team’s Saturday night home bout against SMU, he said during his Tuesday press conference.
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland
The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
Bears comeback to stun defending champions Bowie
Durham, N.C. — In a game where the stat sheet won't tell the game's true story, the Shaw University Bears willed their way to a comeback 17-14 win over the three-time defending CIAA champion #20 Bowie State University Bulldogs Saturday afternoon inside Durham County Memorial Stadium. BSU outgained Shaw...
Morgan State Breaks Losing Streak Against Sacred Heart
Alfonzo Graham led the way for Morgan State in a big win against Sacred Heart. The post Morgan State Breaks Losing Streak Against Sacred Heart appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Game Over: Violent Bench Clearing Brawl Forces Refs To Call HS Football Matchup In Maryland
Friday Night Lights were dramatically dimmed in Maryland when a high school football game in Montgomery County devolved into something more akin to an MMA match. Benches cleared and police were called to Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16, when a massive fight broke out between players, then coaches from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.
HS Principals Put Football Teams In Penalty Box After Fright Night Lights Melee In Maryland
The game will not go on for a pair of high school football teams in Maryland after a benches-clearing brawl broke out late in Friday night’s game. Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick and Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith sent out a joint letter on Saturday, Sept. 17 announcing that the football programs at both schools will be suspended amid the investigation into the violent fight.
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
fox40jackson.com
Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: ‘Abhorrent and unacceptable’
Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into massive fight at Montgomery County high school football game
The football programs at Gaithersburg and Northwest High Schools have been temporarily suspended as police investigate a massive fight that broke out at a football game between the two schools on Friday. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu reports on the latest.
In Footsteps of Arthur Ashe, Frances Tiafoe Reminded ‘There’s No Place Like Home’
Frances Tiafoe sat quietly behind a makeshift podium situated just a few steps away from the courts on which he once practiced hour after hour as he honed his tennis skills. The post In Footsteps of Arthur Ashe, Frances Tiafoe Reminded ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Wbaltv.com
Crofton business welcomes drag racers to drive on track vs. public roads
CROFTON, Md. — Street racing on public roads has been a constant problem in the Baltimore metro area and to help solve the problem, the owner of a racing track is encouraging drag racers to do it on their property. Drag racing is something that Charles Paramore said he...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)
In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
WTOP
Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run crash on Indian Head Highway
A woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say. Police say they found a woman dead in the road in the 5300 block of Maryland Route 210 — otherwise known as Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill, just south of the D.C.-Maryland line, just after 2:30 a.m.
Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams,...
Creature Lurking in Lusby, MD Beach in the Patuxent River
Southern Maryland Chronicle’s photojournalist, Sal Icaza, spotted and photographed what may appear to be an alligator at a beach in Lusby, Maryland, this past Thursday, September 15, 2022. While alligator sightings have been reported in the past in the Patuxent River near the Hollywood, MD area in St. Mary’s County, such reports have been […]
