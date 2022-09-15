ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

SMU stumbles late in loss to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK — The SMU football team went toe-to-toe with one of the top offenses in the country, but didn't execute late in Saturday's 34-27 loss at Maryland. After Maryland took an early 3-0 lead, the Mustangs (2-1) answered by scoring 13-straight points, getting two Collin Rogers field goals — 27 and 43 yards — and a 51-yard pass from Tanner Mordecai to RJ Maryland for a 13-3 lead. From there, the back and forth was on. The Terrapins (3-0) would score twice to go up 17-13 before a 13-yard TD pass to Austin Upshaw gave SMU a 20-17 lead at the half.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WRAL News

Bears comeback to stun defending champions Bowie

Durham, N.C. — In a game where the stat sheet won't tell the game's true story, the Shaw University Bears willed their way to a comeback 17-14 win over the three-time defending CIAA champion #20 Bowie State University Bulldogs Saturday afternoon inside Durham County Memorial Stadium. BSU outgained Shaw...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
College Park, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Daily Voice

Game Over: Violent Bench Clearing Brawl Forces Refs To Call HS Football Matchup In Maryland

Friday Night Lights were dramatically dimmed in Maryland when a high school football game in Montgomery County devolved into something more akin to an MMA match. Benches cleared and police were called to Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16, when a massive fight broke out between players, then coaches from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

HS Principals Put Football Teams In Penalty Box After Fright Night Lights Melee In Maryland

The game will not go on for a pair of high school football teams in Maryland after a benches-clearing brawl broke out late in Friday night’s game. Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick and Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith sent out a joint letter on Saturday, Sept. 17 announcing that the football programs at both schools will be suspended amid the investigation into the violent fight.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhett Lashlee
fox40jackson.com

Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: ‘Abhorrent and unacceptable’

Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Behind Enemy Lines#American Football#College Football#Ponystampede Com
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)

In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
LAUREL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run crash on Indian Head Highway

A woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say. Police say they found a woman dead in the road in the 5300 block of Maryland Route 210 — otherwise known as Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill, just south of the D.C.-Maryland line, just after 2:30 a.m.
OXON HILL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy