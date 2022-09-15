Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
mageenews.com
Joe Edward “Pete” Fortenberry, 92, of Raleigh, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (October 20, 1929 – September 18, 2022) Joe Edward “Pete” Fortenberry, 92, of Raleigh, Mississippi, passed from this life on...
mageenews.com
Happy Birthday, Donna Hankins!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Happy Birthday to a dear and sweet friend to all…Donna Hankins!. A caring spirit and a kind heart, Donna fits...
mageenews.com
Rock Hill Baptist Church — Church Garage Sale — Benefitting Adopting Families
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hosting church garage sale on Friday, September 23rd from 7a-6p and on Saturday, September 24th from 7a-2p. Proceeds will be used to support families who are adopting a child either domestically or through foreign adoption.
mageenews.com
Co-Lin, The W sign agreement for transfer students
WESSON –Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Mississippi University for Women recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate degree completion. The agreement established a pathway for Co-Lin students to complete a degree in psychology, family science and a certificate program in child advocacy studies (CAST). Both Co-Lin and W advisers will collaborate to ensure seamless transition between programs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mageenews.com
Do we truly forgive others?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive him, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.
mageenews.com
The Lord has Compassion on Those Who Fear Him
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in Psalm 103:13: “As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear Him.” God is our father role model. Just as our earthly father has love and compassion for his children, so does our heavenly Father for us. In order to obtain favor in the eyes of our earthly father, obedience is expected. God, quite naturally, expects the same from us as His children. Let us strive to be obedient and loving in our daily walk with God, whose compassions are great, unlimited, and renewed daily. Never forget that God is love. Amen!
Comments / 0