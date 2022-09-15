Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in Psalm 103:13: “As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear Him.” God is our father role model. Just as our earthly father has love and compassion for his children, so does our heavenly Father for us. In order to obtain favor in the eyes of our earthly father, obedience is expected. God, quite naturally, expects the same from us as His children. Let us strive to be obedient and loving in our daily walk with God, whose compassions are great, unlimited, and renewed daily. Never forget that God is love. Amen!

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO