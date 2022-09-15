Read full article on original website
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Sept. 18, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 18, 2022. May they rest in peace. Richard “Noosh” Nishihara, born Feb. 15, 1944,. died Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 78 in the loving presence of family and friends on Maui. Noosh is survived by his wife, Phyllis Nakamura,...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered
In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures through Sept. 23, 2022
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — S. High St./ Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū:...
bigislandnow.com
‘Wow! What a Trip:’ Californian Arrives in Hilo after Epic Pacific Crossing in a Rowboat
After 73 days spent alone, rowing a boat nearly 2,400 miles across the world’s largest and deepest ocean, surviving on limited rations of mostly freeze-dried food, Carlo Facchino finished his epic San Francisco-to-Hilo journey. He wobbly disembarked his 19-foot classic ocean rowboat on Thursday at Wailoa boat harbor, where...
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe
Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
bigislandnow.com
What Can Be Done to Stop the Death of Native Hawaiian Trees on the Big Island?
In the battle to stop the spread of rapid ʻōhiʻa death that already has killed an estimated 1 million native Hawaiian trees on the Big Island, boots on the ground are a problem. The pathogens that cause the new fungal disease — and the seeds of invasive...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
mauinow.com
12 Maui beaches face high vulnerability to coastal threats from sea-level rise
A dozen beaches in Maui County have low adaptation potential to withstand impacts of sea-level rise and coastal threats, according to data compiled by the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation. The study covers 65 beach parks and is now available online with an interactive map showing park facilities,...
Good News Network
Passengers Flying to Hawaii Surprised with Free Ukuleles and a Lesson Aboard World’s Happiest Flight –WATCH
Known for their inflight mischief designed to make passengers smile, Southwest Airlines outdid themselves this week on a flight to Honolulu. After boarding the plane in Long Beach, California, flyers were delighted on Friday to find a ukulele waiting for them in their seat. They would soon learn that Guitar...
Oahu Mexican restaurants for National Guacamole Day
Sept. 16 is National Guacamole Day and there is no better way of celebrating than going to a Mexican restaurant on Oahu.
mauinow.com
Special webinar on seabirds, and a bill to address light pollution on Maui
A special webinar takes place on Monday as part of the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s Know Your Ocean Speaker Series. Topics include seabirds in Maui County, and an upcoming outdoor lighting bill to better protect them. Bill 21 is a new piece of legislation that aims to prevent...
Hawaii residents to get up to $1,200 from the state
Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii vaccine providers are seeing strong demand for new Omicron-fighting booster
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health says it’s seeing strong demand for the COVID bivalent boosters made by Pfizer and Moderna. A DOH spokesperson says healthcare providers gave out more than 11,000 doses since they were available last Friday, but officials expect that number to be higher because many doses are not reported to the state.
The Flight Deal
American: Phoenix – Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa). $257. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Properties are scrambling to fill more than 500 positions in Waikiki hotels to prepare for the return of Japanese visitors, business conferences and the holiday travel season. “Where have all the workers gone? I still don’t know the answer,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the...
Kidnapping suspect captured after young girl found alive in Hawaii
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — Police in Hawaii have captured the alleged abductor of 15-year-old Mikella Debina, who was reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint on Friday. Authorities arrested Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, Saturday afternoon in connection to the kidnapping. Police found Mahi in Hilo, the same city where Mikella Debina reportedly escaped Saturday morning, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aloha Festivals Collection
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
mauinow.com
Hawaiian Telcom employees volunteer for “Day in the Community”
More than 500 Hawaiian Telcom employees signed up to volunteer for various community service projects statewide as part of the company’s annual “Day in the Community,” held on Friday. Here on Maui, volunteers assisted with a cleanup of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Beach in Kīhei with Mālama Maui Nui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOT reduces speed limit on Hawaii Island’s most dangerous highway
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A busy, dangerous roadway on Hawaii Island is getting its speed limit reduced. The state’s Department of Transportation said Queen Kaahumanu Highway will now have a speed limit of 45 mph between Waikoloa Beach Drive and Kawaihae Road. New speed limit signs were installed in early...
