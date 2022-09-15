ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Sept. 18, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 18, 2022. May they rest in peace. Richard “Noosh” Nishihara, born Feb. 15, 1944,. died Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 78 in the loving presence of family and friends on Maui. Noosh is survived by his wife, Phyllis Nakamura,...
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered

In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures through Sept. 23, 2022

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — S. High St./ Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū:...
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
hawaiinewsnow.com

What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
Jake Wells

Hawaii residents to get up to $1,200 from the state

Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii vaccine providers are seeing strong demand for new Omicron-fighting booster

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health says it’s seeing strong demand for the COVID bivalent boosters made by Pfizer and Moderna. A DOH spokesperson says healthcare providers gave out more than 11,000 doses since they were available last Friday, but officials expect that number to be higher because many doses are not reported to the state.
WGAU

Kidnapping suspect captured after young girl found alive in Hawaii

WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — Police in Hawaii have captured the alleged abductor of 15-year-old Mikella Debina, who was reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint on Friday. Authorities arrested Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, Saturday afternoon in connection to the kidnapping. Police found Mahi in Hilo, the same city where Mikella Debina reportedly escaped Saturday morning, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aloha Festivals Collection

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
mauinow.com

Hawaiian Telcom employees volunteer for “Day in the Community”

More than 500 Hawaiian Telcom employees signed up to volunteer for various community service projects statewide as part of the company’s annual “Day in the Community,” held on Friday. Here on Maui, volunteers assisted with a cleanup of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Beach in Kīhei with Mālama Maui Nui.
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOT reduces speed limit on Hawaii Island’s most dangerous highway

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A busy, dangerous roadway on Hawaii Island is getting its speed limit reduced. The state’s Department of Transportation said Queen Kaahumanu Highway will now have a speed limit of 45 mph between Waikoloa Beach Drive and Kawaihae Road. New speed limit signs were installed in early...
