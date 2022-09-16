ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

jtv.tv

Weeks, Brockie Inducted in Jackson Golf Hall of Fame

Mike Brockie, left, is presented his Jackson Golf Hall of Fame plaque by his friend Shane Clark. (September 18, 2022 8:58 PM) Nikki (Franklin) Weeks and Mike Brockie were inducted into the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Jackson Golf Hall of Fame committee and Sharp Park Golf...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan. ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world. One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville. Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
jtv.tv

JCWGA Best Ball Tournament Results

The Jackson County Womens Golf Association held a two-day best ball tournament this week. The women played at Calderone Golf Club on Wednesday and Arbor Hills Golf Club on Friday. Here are the results of the final JCWGA tournament of 2022. CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT:. 1. Kathy Swihart and Nancy Showerman. 1st...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson Hispanic Heritage Festival 9-17-22 | Photo Gallery

1st Annual Jackson Hispanic Heritage Festival, TRUE Community City Square, Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. 9-17-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. 1st Annual Jackson Hispanic Heritage Festival, TRUE Community City Square, Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. 9-17-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
JACKSON, MI
wtvbam.com

HS Football: UC upsets Reading, Tekonsha romps, Quincy and Bronson lose

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Chargers won their third straight game as they stunned the fourth ranked Reading Rangers 18-16 on Friday night in Reading. It was the second straight year the Chargers upset the Rangers. A seven-yard TD pass in the third quarter from Eli Payne to Rick Austin turned out to be the winning score for Union City. Payne finished with 160 yards in the air and two TD passes. Riley Laird rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. The Chargers are now 3-0 in the Big 8 and 3-1 overall.
READING, MI
sparrow.org

Sparrow Medical Group Charlotte welcomes Dr. Leighla Smith

CHARLOTTE, Mich. – Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Charlotte 111 is pleased to welcome family care provider Leighla Smith, D.O., to its team. Dr. Smith joins highly skilled providers Linda Chermak, M.D., Stephanie Keilen, NP, and Elise Wildern, NP, in offering leading-edge medicine to the community. The addition of Dr....
CHARLOTTE, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Professor, graduate student run for city council

A Hillsdale professor and alumnus are running for two Hillsdale City Council seats on the Nov. 8 ballot. Professor of Economics Gary Wolfram is running for a seat in Ward 3, and Hillsdale College alumnus and current graduate student Joshua Paladino ’18 is running as a candidate for Ward 4.
HILLSDALE, MI
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
965thecave.com

Lenawee County High School Football Week 4 Scoreboard

Adrian, MI – Week 4 of the Lenawee County high school football season did not disappoint, with some close and competitive games. Here are the results from Friday night:. Britton-Deerfield 2 @ Vandercook Lake 0 (forfeit) Clinton 54 vs Brooklyn Columbia Central 0. Hudson 14 vs Ida 6. Lenawee...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon

The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
MENDON, MI

