jtv.tv
Weeks, Brockie Inducted in Jackson Golf Hall of Fame
Mike Brockie, left, is presented his Jackson Golf Hall of Fame plaque by his friend Shane Clark. (September 18, 2022 8:58 PM) Nikki (Franklin) Weeks and Mike Brockie were inducted into the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Jackson Golf Hall of Fame committee and Sharp Park Golf...
WILX-TV
Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan. ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world. One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville. Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into...
jtv.tv
JCWGA Best Ball Tournament Results
The Jackson County Womens Golf Association held a two-day best ball tournament this week. The women played at Calderone Golf Club on Wednesday and Arbor Hills Golf Club on Friday. Here are the results of the final JCWGA tournament of 2022. CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT:. 1. Kathy Swihart and Nancy Showerman. 1st...
WZZM 13
Ottawa Hills and Thornapple Kellogg forced to postpone game due to threats
Threats force local schools to postpone varsity football game in Grand Rapids. Ottawa Hills and Thornapple Kellogg will play on Saturday.
jtv.tv
Jackson Hispanic Heritage Festival 9-17-22 | Photo Gallery
1st Annual Jackson Hispanic Heritage Festival, TRUE Community City Square, Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. 9-17-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. 1st Annual Jackson Hispanic Heritage Festival, TRUE Community City Square, Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. 9-17-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
wtvbam.com
HS Football: UC upsets Reading, Tekonsha romps, Quincy and Bronson lose
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Chargers won their third straight game as they stunned the fourth ranked Reading Rangers 18-16 on Friday night in Reading. It was the second straight year the Chargers upset the Rangers. A seven-yard TD pass in the third quarter from Eli Payne to Rick Austin turned out to be the winning score for Union City. Payne finished with 160 yards in the air and two TD passes. Riley Laird rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. The Chargers are now 3-0 in the Big 8 and 3-1 overall.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
sparrow.org
Sparrow Medical Group Charlotte welcomes Dr. Leighla Smith
CHARLOTTE, Mich. – Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Charlotte 111 is pleased to welcome family care provider Leighla Smith, D.O., to its team. Dr. Smith joins highly skilled providers Linda Chermak, M.D., Stephanie Keilen, NP, and Elise Wildern, NP, in offering leading-edge medicine to the community. The addition of Dr....
Group opposed to Hillsdale charter schools to rally ahead of Friday meeting
Controversy over Hillsdale charter schools continues. Parents and leaders in Montgomery County are set to fight back against the push to open the taxpayer-funded school in their district on Friday.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Professor, graduate student run for city council
A Hillsdale professor and alumnus are running for two Hillsdale City Council seats on the Nov. 8 ballot. Professor of Economics Gary Wolfram is running for a seat in Ward 3, and Hillsdale College alumnus and current graduate student Joshua Paladino ’18 is running as a candidate for Ward 4.
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
965thecave.com
Lenawee County High School Football Week 4 Scoreboard
Adrian, MI – Week 4 of the Lenawee County high school football season did not disappoint, with some close and competitive games. Here are the results from Friday night:. Britton-Deerfield 2 @ Vandercook Lake 0 (forfeit) Clinton 54 vs Brooklyn Columbia Central 0. Hudson 14 vs Ida 6. Lenawee...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker: Spartans will regret repeated instances of 'death by inches' in loss to Washington
Mel Tucker and Michigan State fell on the road to Washington, trying to come back late but running out of time against the Huskies. In the end, a sluggish start to the game on both sides of the ball doomed the Spartans as they fall to 2-1 on the season.
Lansing mayor promises there will be no golf driving range at Bancroft Park
Leslie Arnell, who lives near Bancroft Park, said she has doubts about Lansing Mayor Andy Schor’s promise not to build a golf driving range or practice facility at Bancroft Park.
Crews battle house fire in downtown Lansing
Crews are on scene and battling a large house fire in downtown Lansing.
WWMT
Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon
The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
