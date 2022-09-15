ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies Cross Country takes fifth at St. Olaf Invitational

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Cross Country finished fifth among 20 teams at the St. Olaf Invitational on Saturday in Northfield. Cheresa Bouley (13th, 23:22.4) and Iris Guider (19th, 23:32.4) each finished top-20 in a race that featured 260 athletes. Greta Freed (42nd, 24:40.1) and Lauren Sertich (48th, 24:54.9) joined them in the top-50 while Clara Welhouse (67th, 25:18.8) rounded out the Huskies' top-five.
NORTHFIELD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Efficient offense leads No. 6 Huskies to sweep of (RV) Wolves

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 6 St. Cloud State Volleyball hit .347 and outkilled (RV) Northern State 47-32 to earn a straight-set win on Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall. The win is the Huskies' 11th straight to open 2022, matching the program's all-time best start to a season. Linsey...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Area football: Sept. 16

Goodhue barely passed the ball and hardly needed to as the rushing attack did all the damage. The Wildcats rushed for 308 yards in a 42-0 shutout of Lewiston-Altura on Friday. Malakye Parker led the Wildcats with 153 yards on 15 attempts. He scored the first three touchdowns of the game on runs of 19, 1 and 4 yards.
GOODHUE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
City
Fayette, IA
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
Fayette, IA
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Winona, MN
Sports
City
Saint Cloud, MN
KIMT

Minnesota Fall Foliage: Minor color change reported across Minnesota

Parts of Minnesota are starting to note some color change in the trees across the state. While most of the state is still reporting little to no color change, some state parks, including areas around Albert Lea and Mankato are in the 10-25% change category. The color changes will be more notable by the end of September and into early October as we reach the peak of the fall colors in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
MINNESOTA STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Minnesota (Vast & Comforting!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Home to cold winters, beautiful wilderness, stunning lakes, and warm decadent food, Minnesota is a great place to take your next trip. When planning your next trip to this scenic Midwestern state, why not make it a little more memorable by staying somewhere unique.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winona State#Husky Stadium#Huskies Women S Soccer#St Cloud State Women#The University Of Mary#U Mary
boreal.org

Greater Minnesota suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021

A map shows the location of gun deaths in Minnesota in 2021. The purple pins represent suicides. The red pins represent homicides. Find an interactive version of the map, including demographic details for the deceased, below. Data provided by Protect Minnesota. Graphic: Megan Burks | MPR News. Gunshots on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
knsiradio.com

New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued its long range outlook for the winter months and with it derive some sort of idea about what might happen in Minnesota. The outlook breaks things down in three-month increments:. November-January. December-February. January-March. February-April. The CPC doesn't get into specifics...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

GOP nominee Scott Jensen visits Rochester

Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Taiwan Signs Deal With Minnesota Ag

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota-grown corn and soybeans are headed to Taiwan. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry, and officials from the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations met in St. Paul Thursday to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to buy $2.7 billion in corn and soybeans from Minnesota suppliers.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy