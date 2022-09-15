Read full article on original website
Related
scsuhuskies.com
Dachtler Scores First Career Goal in SCSU’s Draw with Upper Iowa
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer played to a 1-1 draw with Upper Iowa on Sunday at Husky Stadium. Freshman Jada Dachtler (Iowa City, Iowa) scored the first goal of her career in the second half to help the Huskies pull even with the Peacocks in the second half.
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Cross Country takes fifth at St. Olaf Invitational
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Cross Country finished fifth among 20 teams at the St. Olaf Invitational on Saturday in Northfield. Cheresa Bouley (13th, 23:22.4) and Iris Guider (19th, 23:32.4) each finished top-20 in a race that featured 260 athletes. Greta Freed (42nd, 24:40.1) and Lauren Sertich (48th, 24:54.9) joined them in the top-50 while Clara Welhouse (67th, 25:18.8) rounded out the Huskies' top-five.
scsuhuskies.com
Efficient offense leads No. 6 Huskies to sweep of (RV) Wolves
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 6 St. Cloud State Volleyball hit .347 and outkilled (RV) Northern State 47-32 to earn a straight-set win on Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall. The win is the Huskies' 11th straight to open 2022, matching the program's all-time best start to a season. Linsey...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area football: Sept. 16
Goodhue barely passed the ball and hardly needed to as the rushing attack did all the damage. The Wildcats rushed for 308 yards in a 42-0 shutout of Lewiston-Altura on Friday. Malakye Parker led the Wildcats with 153 yards on 15 attempts. He scored the first three touchdowns of the game on runs of 19, 1 and 4 yards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bow Hunting, Grouse and Small Game Starts Saturday in Minnesota
Archery deer hunting season starts Saturday along with rabbit and grouse in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says grouse hunting is huge in Minnesota and there is about 104 thousand bow hunters in the state. Schmitt explains that number has been pretty consistent in the last several years. Bow hunters in 2021 shot 24,400 deer.
KIMT
Minnesota Fall Foliage: Minor color change reported across Minnesota
Parts of Minnesota are starting to note some color change in the trees across the state. While most of the state is still reporting little to no color change, some state parks, including areas around Albert Lea and Mankato are in the 10-25% change category. The color changes will be more notable by the end of September and into early October as we reach the peak of the fall colors in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
townandtourist.com
20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Minnesota (Vast & Comforting!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Home to cold winters, beautiful wilderness, stunning lakes, and warm decadent food, Minnesota is a great place to take your next trip. When planning your next trip to this scenic Midwestern state, why not make it a little more memorable by staying somewhere unique.
When Will we See Fall Colors in Minnesota? Let’s Take a Look Together
Last week was when the Minnesota DNR launched their 2022 Fall Color Report. It's a fantastic report to really let Minnesotans, or those traveling here to see fall colors, when a prime time to go on a drive is and see where the best colors are located for this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boreal.org
Motorcycle fatalities in Minnesota this year running far ahead of 2021
The number of motorcycle riders killed in crashes on Minnesota roads and highways this year has already exceeded the total for all of last year — with weeks to go in the riding season. That's prompting state traffic safety officials to urge extra caution this weekend as thousands of...
KEYC
Gray Television stations to host televised Minnesota gubernatorial debate
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND. The debate will air from 7:00 to 8:00...
Severe storms possible in Minnesota Saturday afternoon, evening
Minnesota is set for a bout of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, some of which are at risk of turning severe. The National Weather Service says "all severe weather hazards" are on the table, including a chance for "a few tornadoes" if conditions unfold the right way. Large hail and...
boreal.org
Greater Minnesota suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021
A map shows the location of gun deaths in Minnesota in 2021. The purple pins represent suicides. The red pins represent homicides. Find an interactive version of the map, including demographic details for the deceased, below. Data provided by Protect Minnesota. Graphic: Megan Burks | MPR News. Gunshots on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota This Year
We might still be in the last week of summer (even though it's mid-September already) but the National Weather Service just released their updated long-range winter outlook for Minnesota. I don't have any data to support this, but it seems to me that the summer of 2022 has been less...
wizmnews.com
UW-L’s Chergosky on FBI raid of MyPillow guy at Mankato Hardee’s
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph.D., in studio Friday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) Spent some time talking about the FBI “raid” of the...
knsiradio.com
New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
Popularity of pickleball continues rise in both business, pleasure
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota prides itself on being the “State of Hockey,” but a comparatively new sport that combines ping pong, tennis, and badminton, is gaining on it. The national pickleball director at Life Time, David Dutrieuille, says its popularity is exploding at a rate businesses have never seen.
National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued its long range outlook for the winter months and with it derive some sort of idea about what might happen in Minnesota. The outlook breaks things down in three-month increments:. November-January. December-February. January-March. February-April. The CPC doesn't get into specifics...
This Is How Long $1,000,000 In Retirement Will Last You In Minnesota
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic and recent inflation doesn't help. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more...
KAAL-TV
GOP nominee Scott Jensen visits Rochester
Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
Taiwan Signs Deal With Minnesota Ag
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota-grown corn and soybeans are headed to Taiwan. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry, and officials from the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations met in St. Paul Thursday to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to buy $2.7 billion in corn and soybeans from Minnesota suppliers.
Comments / 0