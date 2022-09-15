Parts of Minnesota are starting to note some color change in the trees across the state. While most of the state is still reporting little to no color change, some state parks, including areas around Albert Lea and Mankato are in the 10-25% change category. The color changes will be more notable by the end of September and into early October as we reach the peak of the fall colors in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO