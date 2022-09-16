ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Rain helps increase containment of huge California wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A major storm that battered western Alaska over the weekend churned through Northern California on Monday after bringing early-season snow to mountains and dropping rain that helped firefighters increase their containment of a huge wildfire. No growth was reported on the 119-square-mile (308-square-kilometer) Mosquito Fire...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
SFGate

GOP's election-year standing with independents at risk

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — Sarah Motiff has voted for Sen. Ron Johnson every time his name appeared on the ballot, starting in 2010 when the Wisconsin Republican was first elected as part of the tea party wave. Fond of his tough views on spending, she began the year planning to support his reelection again.
WISCONSIN STATE
SFGate

Police: 4 randomly stabbed in Albuquerque, suspect arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police on Monday released the name of a suspect who has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and wounding four people in Albuquerque in apparent random acts. Albuquerque police said 33-year-old Leroy Lopez is facing several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It wasn’t...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
SFGate

1 dead, 5 hurt in suspected DUI crash in central California

KERMAN, Calif. (AP) — A suspected DUI driver was among five people injured in a head-on crash that killed another motorist in central California, authorities said. The 27-year-old suspect was alone in a 2003 Honda that collided with a 2017 Acura shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday near Kerman, west of Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.
KERMAN, CA
SFGate

Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
YUCAIPA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Dixon
SFGate

Motorcyclist ejected in crash, then fatally struck by BART train

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy