Berkeley, CA

KGO

Parts of Bay Area recovering from weekend rain, power outages

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the rain took many by surprise Sunday, toppling trees, causing spinouts and cancelling events. "I came out, my car's not damaged I'm happy about that," said Jamie Seaman. A Sunday morning surprise for neighbors on Quigg Drive in Santa Rosa, half of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area

A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Berkeley, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm system brings first round of rain to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rain began to arrive overnight across the Bay Area as storm system off the coast brought the potential for a record amount of precipitation over the next couple of days.A low-pressure system spun out of Typhoon Merbok moved down the Northern California coast late Saturday night, bringing a bout of rare September rain.A wind advisory also went into effect at 6 a.m. Sunday morning for the coast and coastal hills for southerly wind gusts to 45 mph.According to the National Weather Service's Bay Area office, rain amounts overnight ranged from a few hundredths across Marin...
ENVIRONMENT
thesfnews.com

Heavy Rain Expected In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO—The areas of North Bay and San Francisco could receive up to two inches of rain between Saturday, September 17, to Tuesday, September 20. Mountains could get up to three inches. This storm coming to the Bay area originated in the Gulf of Alaska. It is also expected...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Wind advisory issued for the coast on Sunday

(KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Northern California coast starting on Sunday. Between 6 a.m. on Sunday and 4 a.m. on Monday the coast and coastal hills were expected to see southerly wind gusts that could reach up to 45 miles per hour. As of 9:21 p.m. on […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Wind and rain impact Bay Area and Mosquito Fire

The impending wind and rain starting Sunday will bring much-needed water to vineyards in the Bay Area, but also elevate the risk of mudslides for crews battles the Mosquito Fire. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Rare September rainstorm taking aim at North Bay; up to 1-3 inches in forecast

SAN RAFAEL -- A rare September wet weather storm front continued its march down the West Coast toward the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, packing with it cooler temperatures, intense downpours, gusty winds and the threat of lightning.The brunt of the storm was predicted for Sunday, but the wet unstable weather could linger through Tuesday."A change in the weather pattern is underway as a deep, closed low is on track to move south from the Gulf of Alaska and park itself off the NorCal coast," the National Weather Service said."More excitingly, there continues to be high confidence that this system...
ENVIRONMENT
SFist

Parts of San Francisco and the North Bay Could See Over Two Inches of Rain By Monday

Local meteorologists are getting very jazzed about this rare September rain system coming our way, thanks to Typhoon Merbok, and this won't be any mere sprinkling. The National Weather Service now has some rainfall total predictions for the Bay Area by Monday/Tuesday, and it's looking like this typhoon is going to bring a decent amount of wetness to fill our local creeks and dampen fire-prone hillsides.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
natureworldnews.com

California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"

After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Rainy Day Guide: What to Do When The Storm Hits This Weekend

Brace yourselves. San Francisco is set to be soaked on Sunday with a chance of thunderstorms from late Saturday night. The first downpour of storm season will likely ruin any picnic plans with between a quarter and half of an inch possible for Sunday morning, with scattered showers throughout the rest of the day and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

