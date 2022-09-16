Read full article on original website
KGO
Parts of Bay Area recovering from weekend rain, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the rain took many by surprise Sunday, toppling trees, causing spinouts and cancelling events. "I came out, my car's not damaged I'm happy about that," said Jamie Seaman. A Sunday morning surprise for neighbors on Quigg Drive in Santa Rosa, half of...
KTVU FOX 2
Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area
A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
Here’s where the most rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area so far
"Any little bit helps."
Here's how much rain fell in the SF Bay Area, more to come Monday
A cold front swept the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering refreshing soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended.
Storm system brings first round of rain to Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Rain began to arrive overnight across the Bay Area as storm system off the coast brought the potential for a record amount of precipitation over the next couple of days.A low-pressure system spun out of Typhoon Merbok moved down the Northern California coast late Saturday night, bringing a bout of rare September rain.A wind advisory also went into effect at 6 a.m. Sunday morning for the coast and coastal hills for southerly wind gusts to 45 mph.According to the National Weather Service's Bay Area office, rain amounts overnight ranged from a few hundredths across Marin...
thesfnews.com
Heavy Rain Expected In San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO—The areas of North Bay and San Francisco could receive up to two inches of rain between Saturday, September 17, to Tuesday, September 20. Mountains could get up to three inches. This storm coming to the Bay area originated in the Gulf of Alaska. It is also expected...
LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Showers return to the Bay Area! Track the rain where you live with Live Doppler 7.
Wind advisory issued for the coast on Sunday
(KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Northern California coast starting on Sunday. Between 6 a.m. on Sunday and 4 a.m. on Monday the coast and coastal hills were expected to see southerly wind gusts that could reach up to 45 miles per hour. As of 9:21 p.m. on […]
'Fill the well' Bay Area residents prepare for 1st storm of the season, possible flooding
It's still summer, but North Bay residents are getting storm ready for this weekend's rain which could bring flooding to some areas. Firefighters say the unusual weather event will temporarily ease fire danger.
KTVU FOX 2
Wind and rain impact Bay Area and Mosquito Fire
The impending wind and rain starting Sunday will bring much-needed water to vineyards in the Bay Area, but also elevate the risk of mudslides for crews battles the Mosquito Fire. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during weekend storm
Sunday is forecast to be the wettest day across the Bay Area, with showers pushing into Monday and lingering into Tuesday.
Bay Area rain: lightning strikes reported along Sonoma Coast
(KRON) — Follow our live blog for updates on the Bay Area storm. Sunday, Sept. 18 4: 15 p.m. – NWS reports lightning strikes along the Sonoma Coast Lightning strikes right along the Sonoma Coast about 5-6 miles north of Bodega Bay. Seek a sturdy house or car for shelter & stay inside for at […]
Rare September rainstorm taking aim at North Bay; up to 1-3 inches in forecast
SAN RAFAEL -- A rare September wet weather storm front continued its march down the West Coast toward the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, packing with it cooler temperatures, intense downpours, gusty winds and the threat of lightning.The brunt of the storm was predicted for Sunday, but the wet unstable weather could linger through Tuesday."A change in the weather pattern is underway as a deep, closed low is on track to move south from the Gulf of Alaska and park itself off the NorCal coast," the National Weather Service said."More excitingly, there continues to be high confidence that this system...
SFist
Parts of San Francisco and the North Bay Could See Over Two Inches of Rain By Monday
Local meteorologists are getting very jazzed about this rare September rain system coming our way, thanks to Typhoon Merbok, and this won't be any mere sprinkling. The National Weather Service now has some rainfall total predictions for the Bay Area by Monday/Tuesday, and it's looking like this typhoon is going to bring a decent amount of wetness to fill our local creeks and dampen fire-prone hillsides.
natureworldnews.com
California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"
After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
What you need to know about storm heading to Bay Area this weekend
A strong storm by September standards is heading to the Bay Area this weekend. Here's when it is expected to hit.
Heavy storm to drench Bay Area only days after scorching temps
On the heels of a sweltering, record-breaking heat, some in the Bay Area might have to pull out a raincoat this weekend. An unseasonably wet storm system is bearing down on Northern California, which could bring beneficial rain throughout the region.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Rainy Day Guide: What to Do When The Storm Hits This Weekend
Brace yourselves. San Francisco is set to be soaked on Sunday with a chance of thunderstorms from late Saturday night. The first downpour of storm season will likely ruin any picnic plans with between a quarter and half of an inch possible for Sunday morning, with scattered showers throughout the rest of the day and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Typhoon Rains Might Blow Into the Bay This Weekend
Sonoma County saw another small earthquake today at 11:55 a.m., the third in the area in 18 hours, this one a 2.7M centered just east of the town of Sonoma near El Verano. [NBC Bay Area]. One person died in an apparent suicide and fall from a building early Wednesday,...
Earthquakes shake Bay Area, prompting talk about 'The Big One'
The Bay Area has been rocked by multiple earthquakes in the past week, reigniting the conversation about preparing for “The Big One.” The Bay Area has experienced 11 earthquakes in the past seven days, four of which hit in the past 48 hours.
