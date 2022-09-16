Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Nissan Partners With Japanese Dealer To Build New SR20DET Engines
A tuner, motorsport sponsor, and prominent dealership by the name of Mercury Japan has inked a deal with Nissan to re-produce a number of brand new SR20DET four-cylinder engines. The SR20DET was built by Nissan between 1989 and 2003 and made particularly famous by the likes of the S13, S14,...
CARS・
GMC Hummer EV Roof Panels Are Leaking, but GM Has a Fix: Report
GMC, Frank BaltierrezThe Hummer EV’s roof panels reportedly collects water and can spill it all over people inside the car.
CARS・
Allison Transmission and Anadolu Isuzu Partner on Electric Trucks and Buses
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic joint cooperation agreement (JCA) with Turkey’s leading bus and truck manufacturer Anadolu Isuzu. As a part of this JCA, Allison eGen Power ® 100S electric axles will be integrated into Anadolu Isuzu’s light-duty truck and midibus platforms for refuse, distribution and public transportation applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005758/en/ The Allison eGen Power® 100S electric axle will be integrated into Anadolu Isuzu’s light-duty truck and midibus platforms for refuse, distribution and public transportation applications. The 100S is among the most powerful propulsion solutions in its class, with an architecture tuned for high acceleration and high top speed without sacrificing efficiency. (Photo: Business Wire)
