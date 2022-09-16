ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wpsdlocal6.com

Michael Carneal's parole hearing begins

Parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal begins. Carneal is the first school shooter eligible for parole in Kentucky. If his parole is granted, that would be a first as well — and the decision could influence similar cases in the future.
WEST PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Virginia governor seeks new transgender student policies

RICHMOND, VA (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rewritten Virginia’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students in public schools. A document released Friday contains guidance for school districts that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new policies will be subject to a public comment period.
VIRGINIA STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Public invited to discuss improving foster care system

FRANKFORT, KY — Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide invite the public to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system. Virtual town hall meetings will be held this month on Sept. 19, 21, 27 and 30. Anyone with concerns about the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Powerful storm strikes Alaska bringing historic surge and coastal flooding

One of the strongest storms in at least a decade struck Alaska Saturday with hurricane force winds, high seas and rain that caused coastal flooding. A low pressure front in the Bering Straight was spinning as wide and strong as any winter storm, but instead of bringing cold weather, it was fed by the volatile air from the former Typhoon Merbok, forecasters said.
ALASKA STATE

