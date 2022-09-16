Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Michael Carneal's parole hearing begins
Parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal begins. Carneal is the first school shooter eligible for parole in Kentucky. If his parole is granted, that would be a first as well — and the decision could influence similar cases in the future.
wpsdlocal6.com
Virginia governor seeks new transgender student policies
RICHMOND, VA (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rewritten Virginia’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students in public schools. A document released Friday contains guidance for school districts that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new policies will be subject to a public comment period.
wpsdlocal6.com
Public invited to discuss improving foster care system
FRANKFORT, KY — Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide invite the public to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system. Virtual town hall meetings will be held this month on Sept. 19, 21, 27 and 30. Anyone with concerns about the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Powerful storm strikes Alaska bringing historic surge and coastal flooding
One of the strongest storms in at least a decade struck Alaska Saturday with hurricane force winds, high seas and rain that caused coastal flooding. A low pressure front in the Bering Straight was spinning as wide and strong as any winter storm, but instead of bringing cold weather, it was fed by the volatile air from the former Typhoon Merbok, forecasters said.
Comments / 0