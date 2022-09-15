Read full article on original website
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Fairview Health Services, based in Minneapolis, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor in St. Paul, Minn. 2. Henry Ford Health, based in...
8 hospitals seeking CEOs
Here are eight hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital. 2. Gadsden (Ala.) Regional Medical Center. 3. Heritage Oaks Hospital (Sacramento, Calif.) 4. John H. Stroger,...
6 health systems opening hospitals
The following list includes health systems who have opened hospitals, submitted proposals for construction or announced plans to build since Sept. 2:. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has submitted a certificate-of-need proposal for an $85.5 million expansion that would turn its freestanding emergency room in Harrisburg, N.C., into a satellite hospital.
Top 20 emerging health IT solutions, according to KLAS Research
Health IT executives have to sort through a variety of technologies and software solutions to try to improve the operations of their hospitals and health systems. Here are 20 emerging IT solutions ranked on how well they met the "quadruple aim" of healthcare, according to a KLAS Research survey of 16 healthcare leaders published Sept. 14.
4 recent RCM company rebrands
The revenue cycle management companies formerly known as Ontario Systems and nThrive are among the vendors that have rebranded in the last year. Note: This is not a comprehensive list. 1. Business process management company HGS Healthcare changed its name to Sagility, the company said Sept. 15. Sagility Group CEO...
Centura Health reduces workforce by 1%
Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health is reducing its workforce by about 1 percent across Colorado and western Kansas, the health system confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's Sept. 17. The 19-hospital health system, which has 21,000 employees total, said the decision comes amid economic challenges facing the U.S. and healthcare.
Microbot Medical adds Dr. Ripal Gandhi to scientific advisory board
Micro-robotic medical devices company MicroBot Medical is adding Ripal Gandhi, MD, to the company's scientific advisory board. Dr. Gandhi is an interventional oncologist. He is a member of the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute (Fla.) and the Miami Cancer Institute physician team, according to the Sept. 19 Microbot Medical news release.
How cold and compression therapy is improving patient outcomes and reducing the need for narcotics
When it comes to orthopedic surgery, two of patients’ most important questions are how long their recovery will be and how much pain they will experience. When addressing postoperative pain, physicians today are reluctant to include opioids in pain management protocols and patients are reluctant to take them. Fortunately,...
Talks of innovation, IT teams and leadership with Tracy Elmer from TrueCare
Tracy Elmer is the chief innovation officer of San Marcos, Cali-based TrueCare. Ms. Elmer will serve on the panel "What Makes an Innovator? Encouraging Inclusive Excellence in Teams" at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting: The Future of Business and Clinical Technologies Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place Oct. 4-7 in Chicago.
Study: Medical debt linked to worse health outcomes
Americans with medical debt were two to three times more likely to struggle with housing and food insecurity — key social determinants of health — a new study published in JAMA Network Open found. The study, which analyzed Census Bureau data from 2018 to 2020, found that 10.8...
Microsoft AI for Health, NYC Health + Hospitals collaborate on heart health equity
NYC Health + Hospitals and Microsoft AI for Health are among the collaborators in a new project to promote heart health equity. New York is the first city to take part in the AI4HealthyCities Health Equity Network, which employs data science techniques to shed light on the main drivers of cardiovascular disease, including social and environmental determinants of health such as housing, education and pollution. The program hopes urban policymakers will use the information to better target resources to boost heart health.
Cooper University Health plans $2B expansion
Cooper University Healthcare is planning a $2 billion expansion to its Camden, N.J., campus, according to a Sept. 18 report from The Philadelphia Inquirer. The expansion includes three new clinical buildings, which will result in the hospital growing to 745 beds and more than 100 private rooms. It is estimated the project will take a decade to complete.
What 4 health systems are paying for EHR installs
Here is how much four health systems are expected to pay for the cost of purchasing and installing a new electronic health record system:. Warren (Pa.) General Hospital is looking to install Meditech's EHR system. The install is expected to cost $2.3 million. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health is installing its...
Texas hospital's longest-serving nurse to retire after 45 years
Palestine (Texas) Regional Medical Center's longest-serving nurse is planning to retire in June 2023 after more than 45 years with the hospital. Regina Parish is a licensed vocational nurse who's worked in case management at Palestine Regional Medical Center for the past 22 years. She first joined the hospital, then called Memorial Hospital, in 1979 as a nurse on the surgical floor. In 1986, she transferred to a discharge planning position before moving to case management in 2000 when the town's two hospitals merged to become Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Missouri hospital completes first expansion phase
Harrisonville, Miss.-based Cass Regional Medical Center has completed the first phase in its expansion project to build a new cancer and rheumatology center, Construction Review Online reported Sept. 19. The first phase included increasing infusion therapy bays from five to seven. The new bays are larger than their older counterparts...
Providence plans $712M expansion in California
Renton, Wash.-based Providence is investing $712 million to expand in southern California. Providence is building two new multispecialty medical centers in San Clemente and Rancho Mission Viejo, Calif. The health system will also build a new patient tower at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif. The expansion will add roughly 100 new beds at the 504-bed acute care regional medical center.
Interoperability is a 'unicorn,' says Franciscan Health's Chuck Christian
Chuck Christian has been working on healthcare data exchange and interoperability for decades. Mr. Christian, the vice president of technology and chief technology officer of Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health, has served as an executive with the Indiana Health Information Exchange. He's been on the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society's interoperability committee. He teaches a class on interoperability at the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.
Top 10 surgery residency programs, as ranked by physicians
University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor offers the best clinical training in surgery in the U.S., according to Doximity's "2022-2023 Residency Navigator." The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of more than 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn to close medical practices in December
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford, Ind., and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing Dec. 16, according to a statement shared with Becker's Sept. 18. The statement says the decision was made "after a thorough assessment of the hospital's current operating environment and the healthcare landscape...
New York health system names 1st official female president
Jill Owens, MD, was appointed president of the Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System. Dr. Owens served three months as the healthcare network's interim president. She is the first woman to helm the organization without the "interim" in front of her title of president, according to a Sept. 16 news release.
