NYC Health + Hospitals and Microsoft AI for Health are among the collaborators in a new project to promote heart health equity. New York is the first city to take part in the AI4HealthyCities Health Equity Network, which employs data science techniques to shed light on the main drivers of cardiovascular disease, including social and environmental determinants of health such as housing, education and pollution. The program hopes urban policymakers will use the information to better target resources to boost heart health.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO