McKesson to acquire private pharmacy tech company
Pharmaceutical and medical supply company McKesson signed an agreement Sept. 19 to acquire Rx Savings Solutions, a tech insights business that aims to lower drug costs, for up to $875 million. Rx Savings Solutions offers industry insights and prescription price transparency to health insurers and employers, and it currently reaches...
4 recent RCM company rebrands
The revenue cycle management companies formerly known as Ontario Systems and nThrive are among the vendors that have rebranded in the last year. Note: This is not a comprehensive list. 1. Business process management company HGS Healthcare changed its name to Sagility, the company said Sept. 15. Sagility Group CEO...
Bolstering Competitive Advantage Through Supply Chain Efficiency
As patient consumerization continues to drive forward and healthcare adjusts to a evolving pandemic environment, hospital leaders are tasked with finding new ways of maintaining a competitive edge. Efficiency is critical to achieving a sustainable competitive advantage, especially as competition is redefined and expanded beyond the hospital down the street—now...
New York hospital developer seeks $4M in tax breaks for new cancer center
Auburn (N.Y.) Community Hospital's developer of its new cancer treatment center is seeking approval for $4 million in tax breaks, FingerLakes1 reported Sept. 19. The Cayuga County Industry Development Agency will hold a public hearing this week to hear from residents. Park Grove Realty is the developer of the project...
Microbot Medical adds Dr. Ripal Gandhi to scientific advisory board
Micro-robotic medical devices company MicroBot Medical is adding Ripal Gandhi, MD, to the company's scientific advisory board. Dr. Gandhi is an interventional oncologist. He is a member of the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute (Fla.) and the Miami Cancer Institute physician team, according to the Sept. 19 Microbot Medical news release.
Addressing Today’s Healthcare Challenges with the Technologies of the Future
Each day, healthcare workers are challenged with selecting the proper safety solutions to achieve their goals of providing unwavering patient care. What happens when a worker’s glove rips or tears during work in a healthcare facility? How long does it take for a surgeon to double-don gloves in an O.R.? What’s the first thing an ER staff does when responding to a newly arriving patient? By spending time side-by-side with healthcare workers on the job across a range of different industries, Ansell has learned the answers to many questions like these. Through our Worker Experience Innovation (WEI) program, we develop a deeper understanding of workers’ day-to-day experiences and challenges. We then transform these insights into new WEI technologies and product ideas. Through the innovations developed, healthcare workers can vastly improve their performance, provide the best care for patients, and be confident that they are protected.
PillPack founders leaving Amazon
The co-founders of PillPack plan to leave Amazon, four years after the tech giant acquired the digital pharmacy as part of its initial foray into healthcare, GeekWire reported Sept. 19. TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, who had most recently been consultants at the company, intend to depart Amazon at the...
Study: Medical debt linked to worse health outcomes
Americans with medical debt were two to three times more likely to struggle with housing and food insecurity — key social determinants of health — a new study published in JAMA Network Open found. The study, which analyzed Census Bureau data from 2018 to 2020, found that 10.8...
Viewpoint: Supply chains aren't broken everywhere
As the U.S. works to attract biomanufacturing power within its borders, some Asian countries have largely escaped global supply chain issues, Bloomberg columnist Anjani Trivedi wrote in a Sept. 18 opinion. Within Japan, South Korea and China, the trading of raw materials and processed and consumer goods has been a...
'Digital mask' could protect patient privacy during telehealth visits, in EHRs
Researchers have created a "digital mask" they say could help keep patients' images private in EHRs and during telehealth visits, according to a study published in Nature Medicine. The digital mask, developed by researchers from the University of Cambridge (England) and China, puts out a 3D reconstruction of the patient's...
How cold and compression therapy is improving patient outcomes and reducing the need for narcotics
When it comes to orthopedic surgery, two of patients’ most important questions are how long their recovery will be and how much pain they will experience. When addressing postoperative pain, physicians today are reluctant to include opioids in pain management protocols and patients are reluctant to take them. Fortunately,...
Clinton-backed nonprofit aims to find new uses for old drugs
Every Cure, a nonprofit backed by the Clinton Global Initiative that works to reuse already-approved drugs to treat rare diseases, will launch later this week, USA Today reported Sept. 18. The company aims to raise $55 million to recognize generics that can treat rare diseases, test them in clinical trials...
A war for talent: CIOs detail the challenges of retaining health IT professionals
With the global increase in demand for IT professionals, health system CIOs are competing with Big Tech and federal agencies for technology talent. But the healthcare sector sometimes struggles to keep tech talent on board as workers seek higher incomes and other perks that the industry can't always offer. Becker's...
Microsoft AI for Health, NYC Health + Hospitals collaborate on heart health equity
NYC Health + Hospitals and Microsoft AI for Health are among the collaborators in a new project to promote heart health equity. New York is the first city to take part in the AI4HealthyCities Health Equity Network, which employs data science techniques to shed light on the main drivers of cardiovascular disease, including social and environmental determinants of health such as housing, education and pollution. The program hopes urban policymakers will use the information to better target resources to boost heart health.
10 most important competencies for healthcare leaders: survey
Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to uphold values are among the most important characteristics for healthcare leaders, according to recent research from Cornell University. In a study published Sept. 19 in the Journal of Healthcare Leadership, researchers interviewed 25 leaders across New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine and New...
51 COVID-19 findings in 2022
From long COVID-19 to vaccine efficacy to maternal outcomes, Becker's covered dozens of COVID-19-focused studies since the start of the year. Here are 51 findings Becker's covered, starting with the most recent:. 1. Nearly 20 percent of COVID-19 survivors may experience lingering, worsening or new-onset symptoms two years after infection,...
What 4 health systems are paying for EHR installs
Here is how much four health systems are expected to pay for the cost of purchasing and installing a new electronic health record system:. Warren (Pa.) General Hospital is looking to install Meditech's EHR system. The install is expected to cost $2.3 million. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health is installing its...
Interoperability is a 'unicorn,' says Franciscan Health's Chuck Christian
Chuck Christian has been working on healthcare data exchange and interoperability for decades. Mr. Christian, the vice president of technology and chief technology officer of Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health, has served as an executive with the Indiana Health Information Exchange. He's been on the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society's interoperability committee. He teaches a class on interoperability at the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.
