Each day, healthcare workers are challenged with selecting the proper safety solutions to achieve their goals of providing unwavering patient care. What happens when a worker’s glove rips or tears during work in a healthcare facility? How long does it take for a surgeon to double-don gloves in an O.R.? What’s the first thing an ER staff does when responding to a newly arriving patient? By spending time side-by-side with healthcare workers on the job across a range of different industries, Ansell has learned the answers to many questions like these. Through our Worker Experience Innovation (WEI) program, we develop a deeper understanding of workers’ day-to-day experiences and challenges. We then transform these insights into new WEI technologies and product ideas. Through the innovations developed, healthcare workers can vastly improve their performance, provide the best care for patients, and be confident that they are protected.

HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO