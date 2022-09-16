Read full article on original website
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Athens Pride and Queer Collective hosts Athens Pride Fest 2022
“The first pride was a riot,” according to Cameron Harrelson. On Saturday night, thousands of people gathered together to celebrate love and acceptance that those at the first pride event fought for. Cheers from the stage at APQC’s annual Pride Fest echoed through Terrapin Beer Co.
Red and Black
Q&A: Cafe Racer owner Chris Hart talks expanding
Located only 10 minutes outside of Athens, Cafe Racer Coffee + Donuts has become a local favorite since opening in 2018. Cafe Racer currently serves its menu out of a trailer-style building in Oglethorpe County and a full-service food truck, but the business is bringing its famous coffee and doughnuts to West Broad Street at a bigger, permanent building soon.
UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property
ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
Contractor who hand-built bridge in 1800s becomes first Black man honored at Stone Mountain Park
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park is honoring an African-American for the first time in its history. Washington W. King built a wooden bridge by hand in Athens in the 1800s. The bridge is now being moved to Stone Mountain Park. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the...
nowhabersham.com
Family offers reward in search for runaway teens
A Habersham couple desperate for their son’s safe return is offering a $10,000 reward hoping that someone, somewhere, will find him. Family members say Joseph Attard, 16, of Cornelia, and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei, 16, of Clarkesville, ran away from home this past weekend. They were last seen in Habersham County around 1 a.m. on September 17 with two of Dorothy’s friends at Pitts Park in Clarkesville, says Attard’s mom, Penny Welborn.
nowhabersham.com
Curtis Vance Crocker
Curtis Vance Crocker, age 90, of Gainesville, Georgia formerly of Habersham County, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Mr. Crocker was born on October 28, 1931, in Baldwin, Georgia to the late William Tyson, Sr. and Artha Simmons Crocker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mattie Lee Synder (Ernest, Sr.), Laverne Crocker; brothers, Grady Crocker (Virginia); William Tyson Crocker, Jr.; M.J. Crocker (Beatrice); Otis Crocker (Patsy); Robert Crocker. Curtis was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC
Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Take a bite out of fall with a day trip to pick apples
Apple picking is a beloved autumn tradition, and for residents in the north Gwinnett area, this tradition is just a day trip away. From the city of Ellijay to the town of Blue Ridge, an hour-and-a-half drive in either direction will take you to a Georgia orchard where you can enjoy fruit picked straight from the tree.
accesswdun.com
Football: White County tripped up by Stephens County
TOCCOA, Ga. - Stephens County took control of all three phases Friday night as they defeated White County, 53-14, Friday night. The Indians jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead before White County answered on a Caysen Duvall 95-yard kickoff return to cut the lead in half. From there, however, Stephens County scored 30 straight points on three short touchdown runs from Javin Gordon, a 50-yard pitch and catch and a safety that gave the Indians a 44-7 lead.
accesswdun.com
UNG among top universities in the south
The University of North Georgia (UNG) received high marks for quality and value in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released on Sept. 12. Among the rankings of public Regional Universities in the South, UNG is the No. 1 university in Georgia on the Best Value Colleges and Least Debt lists, and it is the top-ranked Georgia school on the list of Best Colleges for Veterans, according to a press release.
nowhabersham.com
James Allen “Buster” Ferguson
James Allen “Buster” Ferguson, age 72 of Baldwin, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness. Born at Arrendale Hospital in Cornelia, Georgia on October 07, 1949, he was a son of the late Thomas Silvia & Martha Melinda Maxwell Ferguson. Buster was in the construction industry for most of his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Buster was of the Baptist faith.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville planners recommend denial of midtown loft apartments
The Gainesville Planning and Appeals board voted to deny a proposed collector car garage and loft apartment development in the city's midtown area Tuesday. The applicant, Greg Loyd, was looking for a front yard setback from the required 15 feet to zero on the 0.12-acre site on Banks Street between Main Street and Maple Street to allow the building to be built up to the edge of the road's sidewalk. The proposed building would have had a garage on the lower floor with two loft apartment units on the upper floor.
nowhabersham.com
Larry Richard Banks
Larry Richard Banks, age 69 of Clarkesville, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia on July 01, 1953, he was the son of the late Milton Richard & Pearl Smith Banks. Larry was in the first graduating class of Habersham Central High School, Class of 1971. He was a retired machinist with Simmons Beauty-Rest Company where he worked for 35 years. He was a member and Deacon of Fairfield Baptist Church, Demorest, Georgia. Larry loved going to church and spending precious time with his family and friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and tending to his cattle.
nowhabersham.com
Melinda Sue Gunnels
Melinda Sue Gunnels, age 61, of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 16, 2022. Mrs. Gunnels was born on October 30, 1960, in Somerset County, Maine to the late Derald Lennon and Rowena Lou Vanadestine. Mrs. Gunnels was a member of Mt....
Furious parent jumps on school bus full of students refusing to get off
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Parents in one neighborhood are upset after they said a parent got on their children’s bus and started cursing at the bus driver. The parent at the center of the incident wanted her children to be dropped off about 300 feet away from the assigned drop-off spot.
65-Year-Old James Wright Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
Officials responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving five cars and a tractor-trailer at the intersection of GA-400 and State Road 369. The tractor-trailer driver, Charles Wilkins, 61, was [..]
2 People Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
On Sunday, Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Route 365 in Hall County. The crash happened on SR-365 just north of Sulphur road. According to investigators, the Kia Optima drove off [..]
nowhabersham.com
Habersham County: Early voting dates, times and location
The November 8 general election is now less than two months away and election officials are getting ready. With the governor and other statewide offices on the ballot, along with a high-profile U.S. Senate seat, turnout is expected to be high. October 11 is the deadline to register to vote...
dawgsports.com
What Was Shane Beamer Thinking?
If you’ve watched enough college football on television you know the moment. That point late in the game when the camera pans to the losing coach. He’s standing there, looking like his wife left him and/or his dog died, and you wonder “what is that poor guy thinking right now?”
nowhabersham.com
William Robert “Rob” Stewart
William Robert “Rob” Stewart, age 65 of Gainesville entered rest Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. Rob was born in Augusta, Georgia to the late William Gordon & Nancilu Flynn Stewart. He owned & operated Rob Stewart Painting and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lumpkin County. Rob was preceded in death by his brother, James Stewart.
