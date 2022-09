DALTON - Anselmo-Merna Junior Quinten Myers rushed for 114 yards on 27 carries and finished with two total touchdowns in the Coyotes' 14-12 victory over Leyton in the Warrior homecoming game on Friday afternoon in Dalton. Myers rushed for one score and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Collin Cooksley....

DALTON, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO