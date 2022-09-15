Read full article on original website
I'm Convinced Everyone Will Be Wearing This "Outdated" Staple for Fall
When I say the words "denim skirt," your mind probably goes to a classic mini that often features cross-stitching where a pair of jeans would typically split. That description matches the most popular style over the past few years. I can still remember a time when I wouldn’t go more than a few days without wearing my denim mini. The times have changed as fashion designers push for longer hemlines, I'm convinced that the sleek maxi aesthetic that ruled the 1990s is going to be the name on everybody's hips. Fashion girls have agreed with them including the long silhouette in even their casual wardrobe.
Margot Robbie Made Mango Look Like Prada With This Chic Three-Piece Suit
Ahead of the world premiere of her new film Amsterdam, Barbie actress Margot Robbie took an opportunity to play tricks with our minds when she wore a charcoal three-piece suit in NYC that looked to be Prada but is actually entirely from Mango. Adding to our initial suspicion, Robbie accessorized with point-toe pumps from the Italian label, as well as its now-iconic Cleo bag, both in black. In turn, she created the perfect brand-blurring combo.
Katie Holmes's $80 Mango Jeans Will Sell Out by Tomorrow, Guaranteed
After getting all dressed up during NYFW for shows such as Khaite and Ulla Johnson, Katie Holmes took a break from wearing head-to-toe designer looks to instead roam around NYC in a jeans-and-tee look that, despite its casual appearance, appeared just as chic as anything she wore to sit front-row.
Versace's Latest Bag Collection Has Arrived, and It's Already Iconic
Even on my worst days, there's nothing a good outfit can't fix. Creating a look that oozes confidence empowers me to take on the day in a new way (even if I'm faking it). When I think of the brands that inspire the most confidence, Versace immediately comes to mind. This season, its offerings range from the signature Medusa corset to those already iconic platform heels, but the newest line of bags and accessories is really where it's at. The Greca Goddess collection beautifully combines Versace's sleek leather with its classic hardware—you know, that iconic gold insignia you'd recognize anywhere? In the words of Donatella herself, "When I touch the strong, cold metal of the Greca, it makes me feel my strength and confidence." She's not wrong. From gold-chain shoulder bags to statement clutches, these are the must-know accessories from Versace.
Katie Holmes's $88 Necklace Is Absolutely My Next Jewelry Purchase
Katie Holmes is the queen of approachable style. While she sometimes surprises us with avant-garde looks, her everyday style is quite laid-back and easy to re-create. Case in point: her newest white-tank-top outfit. Photographed in New York City, Holmes wore the wardrobe staple layered under a button-down shirt, high-rise jeans, and four necklaces by BaubleBar.
Hailey Bieber Wore the Copenhagen Brand That's About to Be All Over the U.S.
In case you haven't noticed, I'm a bit obsessed with Scandi style. I've traveled to Copenhagen Fashion Week five times now, and I grow more impressed with Danish talent after every single trip. Clearly, I'm not the only one, as none other than Hailey Bieber just wore one of Copenhagen's fastest-rising brands: Gestuz.
I Found a Bunch of Heels Under Two Inches That Are Just as Comfy as Flats
I distinctly remember my first time venturing out into the world in high heels. It was in high school, and my best friend and I naïvely set out around Boston in our flared jeans and pointy-toe pumps. How we thought we would be comfortable spending the day in these heels is beyond me. I cringe replaying the details in my head. The more we walked, the more we began clomping around awkwardly to relieve the pain. In fact, at one point, we overheard two guys behind us snickering, only to have them outpace us and say, “Nice heels, ladies,” as they walked by. We caved and ended up buying some cheap white sneakers on Newbury Street to make it through the rest of the day.
My Nordstrom Wish List Is a Mile Long, But These Fall Picks Are Taking Priority
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. One of my favorite things about living on the East Coast is experiencing the slow transition between seasons. I'm a West Coast native, so the only seasonal change I'm used to is when the weather goes from sunny to partly sunny. I'm not complaining, but fall in NYC is a bit more exciting, sartorially speaking. It gives me the chance to get creative with my personal style as I begin to layer up. While unpacking my knitwear and coats, I realized I was due for an upgrade. Don't get me wrong—I love timeless pieces, but with new seasons come new trends. Crescent-shaped shoulder bags, updated loafers, and moto-style outerwear have been piquing my interest as of late. And whenever I want to check out the latest, Nordstrom is my go-to. Here are the 30 items currently occupying my fall wish list.
Blake Lively Just Debuted Her Baby Bump in a Micro Mini and 6-Inch Platforms
Congratulations are in order for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are expecting their fourth child. Lively debuted her baby bump on the red carpet in a glittering micro minidress and towering six-inch platform heels, both by Valentino. Could there be a chicer way to announce the news? I certainly think not.
I'm the Co-Founder of a Legendary Beauty Brand—This Is My World
As an editor who's been working in the beauty industry for over a decade, I'll happily sit down with anyone who wants to talk makeup and skincare. Easy access to some of the best insider tips and tricks is a perk of the job, after all. But only on the most special of occasions do I get to pick the brain of a true industry mogul. Olivia Chantecaille is exactly that. The daughter of beauty-industry pioneer Sylvie Chantecaille (aka the woman who revolutionized the foundation game by creating foundation that actually looked like your skin), Olivia grew up spending school holidays in cosmetics labs with her mother. "I loved watching my mother develop new products," Olivia tells me. "She gave me the best education, and I'm quite discerning now. I have a real feel for textures, and I know immediately if a product is created with botanicals."
And Now, a Bunch of Really Good Sweaters for Under $100
As much as I love summer, I have undeniably missed the soft embrace of a cozy knit sweater. Is there anything more delightful than walking outside when there is a crisp chill in the air—your hands wrapped around a warm latte, your boots crunching through the autumnal leaves, and your body wrapped in a When Harry Met Sally–inspired cable-knit sweater?
The Buzzy New Morris & Co. x PAIGE Collaboration Deserves Your Attention
Is there anything better than a classic fall look? I think not. But the latest Morris & Co. x PAIGE collaboration is stepping these staple looks up a notch with one-of-a-kind designs and patterns. Founded in 1861, Morris & Co. is an iconic British interiors brand specializing in whimsical hand-drawn prints that work beautifully in the home and now, in fashion. These British patterns paired with classic California silhouettes are the unexpected sources of inspiration behind the following five outfits. I included the sheer button-down I want to wear for every night out and a purple suit set that is bringing some serious edge to fall's otherwise basic apparel. In addition, you'll see PAIGE's must-have footwear and eco-friendly eyewear to complete every look. Keep scrolling for the five outfits inspired by this covetable collection.
