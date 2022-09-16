Kim Kardashian Spills The Tea On Wild Provision Kris Jenner Has In Her Will After Pregnancy Incident

With the incredible wealth that’s been amassed over the past decade-plus by the Kardashian-Jenner empire, it should come as no surprise to anyone that there are plans in place for their assets, if something were to happen. And while the subject of wills and division of property can be a touchy one, especially between parents and their children, Kim Kardashian has insider knowledge of at least one specific provision that her momager Kris Jenner placed in her will following a hilarious incident that took place when Kim was eight months pregnant with her daughter North West.

On The Late Late Show with James Corden, the SKIMS founder recalled a huge photo shoot she did late in her first pregnancy, when she traveled to Paris and to meet Karl Lagerfeld. Especially exciting, she said, was the rumor that the first time you worked with the designer, he would present you with a bag as a parting gift. However, things didn't go exactly according to plan, thanks to her mother. The reality star explained:

Then in walks none other than Kris Jenner. Decked in head-to-toe vintage Chanel, like next level. The boots, the gloves, every accessory she could find. Earrings, headband, hat, glasses, fanny pack, bag, backpack. It was the craziest Chanel scene I’ve ever witnessed. So he falls in love with her. Doesn’t even hardly acknowledge that I’ve been sitting there, it’s all about Kris Jenner.

The famous manager clearly knew what she was doing, choosing to go the flattery route by wearing the brand that Karl Lagerfeld was creative director for until his death in 2019. The reality star went on to say her mom and the fashion icon hit it off, talking for the whole rest of the shoot, and we can kind of see where this story is going, but it’s no less amusing to hear the mom of four recall what happened when they were finished for the day. She continued:

So [Karl Lagerfeld] comes out, and he pulls out this Lego clutch. It was like this really popular bag that he did that looked like a big Lego, and it was a crystal one. And I’d never seen a crystal one. It was a one-of-a-kind, just a runway piece that didn’t even go into production. It was black and white. Black crystals, and I’m literally like, ‘This is the moment.’ Like, ‘He’s gonna give me the bag.’ And he says the whole story: ‘I have this present for you. It’s so amazing getting to know you both.’ And he goes over me and hands it to my mom.

Yep, that sounds about right. As James Corden commented — of course he does. I can only imagine having the opportunity to possess a rare item from such a renowned designer as a bonus for a long day of work, just to have it gifted to my mother instead. It sounds like Kim Kardashian didn’t handle it well either, as she told the host:

I went into the bathroom, started hysterically crying. And I’m like pregnant, hormonal, flew all the way to Paris for this. I call my cousin Cici, and I’m like, ‘This bitch took my fucking bag.’ And I was gonna give it to my daughter — I was pregnant with my daughter North — and I had this whole plan that this was gonna be the bag and it was gonna be displayed in her room. So my mom has a provision in her will that North gets the bag.

So this is how Kimye’s prankster daughter came to be the future owner of a one-of-a-kind Chanel clutch. With her parents being who they are, I can only assume she’ll appreciate the value of such an item — especially considering the anguish it caused her mother at the time.

From The Kardashians Season 2 preview, it looks like we’re going to get to see Kim Kardashian have some fun with North West, and Hulu subscribers are surely excited to get some behind-the-scenes tea on what’s been going on with the famous family since Season 1. The new season is set to premiere on Thursday, September 22, on Hulu, and be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other premieres are coming up soon.

