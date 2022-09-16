ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Spills The Tea On Wild Provision Kris Jenner Has In Her Will After Pregnancy Incident

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saalO_0hxPJFNQ00

With the incredible wealth that’s been amassed over the past decade-plus by the Kardashian-Jenner empire, it should come as no surprise to anyone that there are plans in place for their assets, if something were to happen. And while the subject of wills and division of property can be a touchy one, especially between parents and their children, Kim Kardashian has insider knowledge of at least one specific provision that her momager Kris Jenner placed in her will following a hilarious incident that took place when Kim was eight months pregnant with her daughter North West.

On The Late Late Show with James Corden, the SKIMS founder recalled a huge photo shoot she did late in her first pregnancy, when she traveled to Paris and to meet Karl Lagerfeld. Especially exciting, she said, was the rumor that the first time you worked with the designer, he would present you with a bag as a parting gift. However, things didn't go exactly according to plan, thanks to her mother. The reality star explained:

Then in walks none other than Kris Jenner. Decked in head-to-toe vintage Chanel, like next level. The boots, the gloves, every accessory she could find. Earrings, headband, hat, glasses, fanny pack, bag, backpack. It was the craziest Chanel scene I’ve ever witnessed. So he falls in love with her. Doesn’t even hardly acknowledge that I’ve been sitting there, it’s all about Kris Jenner.

The famous manager clearly knew what she was doing, choosing to go the flattery route by wearing the brand that Karl Lagerfeld was creative director for until his death in 2019. The reality star went on to say her mom and the fashion icon hit it off, talking for the whole rest of the shoot, and we can kind of see where this story is going, but it’s no less amusing to hear the mom of four recall what happened when they were finished for the day. She continued:

So [Karl Lagerfeld] comes out, and he pulls out this Lego clutch. It was like this really popular bag that he did that looked like a big Lego, and it was a crystal one. And I’d never seen a crystal one. It was a one-of-a-kind, just a runway piece that didn’t even go into production. It was black and white. Black crystals, and I’m literally like, ‘This is the moment.’ Like, ‘He’s gonna give me the bag.’ And he says the whole story: ‘I have this present for you. It’s so amazing getting to know you both.’ And he goes over me and hands it to my mom.

Yep, that sounds about right. As James Corden commented — of course he does. I can only imagine having the opportunity to possess a rare item from such a renowned designer as a bonus for a long day of work, just to have it gifted to my mother instead. It sounds like Kim Kardashian didn’t handle it well either, as she told the host:

I went into the bathroom, started hysterically crying. And I’m like pregnant, hormonal, flew all the way to Paris for this. I call my cousin Cici, and I’m like, ‘This bitch took my fucking bag.’ And I was gonna give it to my daughter — I was pregnant with my daughter North — and I had this whole plan that this was gonna be the bag and it was gonna be displayed in her room. So my mom has a provision in her will that North gets the bag.

So this is how Kimye’s prankster daughter came to be the future owner of a one-of-a-kind Chanel clutch. With her parents being who they are, I can only assume she’ll appreciate the value of such an item — especially considering the anguish it caused her mother at the time.

From The Kardashians Season 2 preview, it looks like we’re going to get to see Kim Kardashian have some fun with North West, and Hulu subscribers are surely excited to get some behind-the-scenes tea on what’s been going on with the famous family since Season 1. The new season is set to premiere on Thursday, September 22, on Hulu, and be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other premieres are coming up soon.

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

In Mourning: Ellen DeGeneres Looks Grim In First Public Sighting Since Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche's Death

Ellen DeGeneres put on a brave face, stepping out with her wife Portia de Rossi weeks after her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche's tragic and unexpected passing.The 64-year-old former talk show host and de Rossi, 49, faced the public for the first time on Wednesday following Heche's fiery crash on August 5 that left her in a coma until her family took her off life support. Radar has learned DeGeneres and her wife ate Italian food at the upscale restaurant Tre Lune, located in their ritzy neighborhood of Montecito, California — but their date looked anything but pleasant. De Rossi put her...
MONTECITO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Kimye
Person
James Corden
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Tea#Spills#The Kardashian Jenner#Skims
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover

Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
152K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy