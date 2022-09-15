WEST SACRAMENTO - A neighborhood lake is dropping fast but will a new plan help save it? Rick Barrett bought his home on Bridgeway Lakes 11 years ago and has never seen the water levels this low. "Just in the last month, I'd say it's really dropped down," he said. The lake is one of the main reasons he purchased this property.He says water that is usually about halfway up a retaining wall is now not even touching it and is replaced by a ring of mud. "I've got a boat over here that's just in the mud," he said....

