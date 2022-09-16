Read full article on original website
NEWS10 ABC
Shenendehowa steamrolls Schenectady in home opener
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa Plainsmen entered the 2022 high school football season as the reigning runner-up in class AA. Head coach Brian Clawson’s squad has picked up right where they left off last season, trouncing the first two opponents on their schedule. Friday night, the Plainsmen blew past the Schenectady Patriots 47-12 in their home opener in Clifton Park, N.Y.
WNYT
Local schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
A handful of local schools are being honored tonight, as National Blue Ribbon schools for 2022. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. This year, the honor went to Chango Elementary School in Ballston Lake, Elsmere Elementary School in Delmar,...
Online threat against Ballston Spa schools probed
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation Sunday after an anonymous threat was made against the Ballston Spa Central School District on social media.
Bear spotting in Coxsackie
The Village of Coxsackie has issued an emergency alert regarding a bear in the area.
Amsterdam parents, daycares scrambling under sudden change to school district’s bus policy
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s always a bit of back to school rush with a touch of scramble, but even those most prepared families in the Greater Amsterdam School District are now thrown for a loop. Parents say it was only within this first full week of school that they fully realized the district would […]
strose.edu
14 Saint Rose nursing students earn their white coats
Fourteen Saint Rose nursing students received their white coats during an August 21 ceremony at the College. The white coat ceremony marks a special moment in students’ nursing studies at Saint Rose, as they prepare to begin clinical hours with St. Peter’s Hospital College of Nursing or Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. The students’ family and friends, as well as College faculty and administrators from both Saint Rose and the College’s clinical partners, attended the ceremony.
WNYT
Schools implement new safety protocols
More than one school community in our area is wrestling with safety concerns, after witnessing incidents of violence just weeks into the new school year. The Glens Falls city school district held a meeting Friday night to discuss new safety measures that will be put into place after starting the school year with two separate gun-scares. The school covered multiple safety measures at the meeting which will go into effect when classes begin on Monday.
WNYT
Memorial service honors Galway firefighter
A service was held on September 18 in the town of Galway to honor the life of firefighter Chad Jazwinski. The 46 year old tragically passed away last Saturday in a motorcycle accident. Jazwinski was a lifelong resident of Galway and an active member of the Galway volunteer fire company...
WNYT
Pinball showcase in Saratoga returns
This weekend in Saratoga, people enjoyed some old fashioned fun in a pinball competition. People paid one price to play September 17 and 18 at the Wilton Mall, which hosted the ‘Saratoga Silverball Pinball Show’. Organizer Lonnie Linen tells us he collected about 25 pinball machines so that...
Woman drowns in Ballston Lake
A woman has drowned in Ballston Lake. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Susan Duglin, 74, of Ballston, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNYT
CDTA begins charging fares on new Montgomery County rides
A reminder for CDTA riders in Montgomery County. You now have to pay to ride the bus. CDTA has been offering free rides on their four new routes. However, they began charging riders the regular fare on Monday, which is $1.50 per ride. The new routes connect Amsterdam to Schenectady...
WNYT
Man, 58, drowns in Mohawk River
A man is dead after his boat capsized on the Mohawk River. The Schenectady County Sheriff tells us the man was in a sculling boat when it capsized near Schenectady County Community College. This occurred on the morning of September 17. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket and...
WNYT
Arrest made after Ballston Spa school threat
Police have made an arrest following that anonymous threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported their child received a Snap Chat message about a possible school shooting take place at the district. Extra security is still in place around...
WNYT
Mohawk River drowning ruled accidental
Investigators saw a drowning on the Mohawk River this past weekend was accidental. Meantime, the name of the victim is now being released. The Schenectady County sheriff says James Addison was in a sculling boat near Schenectady County Community College when it capsized. He was found unresponsive, still inside the...
WNYT
New safety protocols implemented in Gloversville
Meanwhile, the Gloversville school district also will be tightening up security. In a letter to parents, the superintendent notified parents of some of the changes. The move comes after several disruptive incidents at varsity football games, as well as a series of escalating incidents which took place during extracurricular activities in recent years.
newyorkalmanack.com
Man Arrested For Stealing From A Snowmobile Club
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Warren County District Attorney Jason M. Carusone and the New York State Police, have announced the arrest of former Lake Luzerne trustee Mark McLain for allegedly swindling $127,723.84 from the South Warren Snowmobile Club (SWSC), McLain was charged with Grand Larceny in the Second Degree.
WNYT
Albany hosts 13th annual Pearlpalooza
Live music took over downtown Albany Saturday afternoon. The 13th annual Pearlpalooza brought a diverse line-up of performers to the outdoor stage in perfect weather. Streets were blocked off for a few hours and hundreds of people gathered for a few blocks around the MVP Arena to hear the performances.
Why was Glens Falls’ parking coned off this week?
If you work, live or spend time in and around downtown Glens Falls, you may have noticed it was harder than usual to find parking this week. Parking spots were blocked off by traffic cones daily, from Monday to early Friday. You can park there again as of late Friday, and don't worry - the spots are still free for at least two hours at a time.
Albany man accused of pointing handgun at 2 women
An Albany man was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at two women inside a Park Avenue apartment.
