More than one school community in our area is wrestling with safety concerns, after witnessing incidents of violence just weeks into the new school year. The Glens Falls city school district held a meeting Friday night to discuss new safety measures that will be put into place after starting the school year with two separate gun-scares. The school covered multiple safety measures at the meeting which will go into effect when classes begin on Monday.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO