Galion, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Mary Lou Morehar

Mary Lou Morehart, 95, of Galion passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion. Born July 5, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of William Joseph and Elizabeth (Mumbower) Brennan. She married Walter G. Morehart on October 31, 1969 and he preceded her on August 1, 1997.
GALION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Crawford County youth planning annual drug-free celebration

MARION—Marion-Crawford Prevention Programs (MCPP) announced today that it is working with Crawford County students to host the first “Crawford Connected Drug-Free Youth Rally.” The student-led event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. next Thursday, September 22 at Schines Art Park in Bucyrus and feature student bands, food trucks, games, and welcome stakeholders, including Mayor Jeff Reser, Crawford County Commissioners, and local businesses celebrating the majority of students who choose to be substance free.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Colonel Crawford upends Seneca East

ATTICA — Friday night, Colonel Crawford traveled to Seneca East, a game that was supposed to be the first real test for the unbeaten Eagles. After all, Crawford’s first four opponents had a combined 7-10 record. But the 3-1 Tigers were expected to be different, an explosive offense...
ATTICA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area prep football roundup Sept. 16

US — Levi Allen 2 run (Aaron Flowers kick), 5:32. B — Joe Rager 60 pass from Malachi Bayless (Ethan Huff kick), 4:10. US — Levi Lamb 5 run (Flowers kick), 1:09. US — Lamb 22 run (Flowers kick), 7:28. US — Gavin Frey 48 punt...
BUCYRUS, OH
Shelby, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Second half effort propels Mohawk over Wynford

HOLMES TOWNSHIP — Football teams make adjustments at halftime. Mohawk did that effectively on both sides of the ball and overcame an 8-0 deficit to defeat Wynford 12-8 in a Northern 10 Athletic Conference game Friday night. Warriors head coach Eric Daniel said his club made a couple of...
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Niederkohr Night leads Carey past Buckeye Central

CAREY — Carey’s 48-7 victory over Buckeye Central on Friday night might forever be known as the “Austin Niederkohr game.”. The talented wideout ran for a touchdown, returned a kickoff for a touchdown, returned a punt to the 1-yard line, and made a sensational one-handed touchdown reception in the Blue Devils’ dominant win over Northern 10 Athletic Conference opponent Buckeye Central.
CAREY, OH

