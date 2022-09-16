MARION—Marion-Crawford Prevention Programs (MCPP) announced today that it is working with Crawford County students to host the first “Crawford Connected Drug-Free Youth Rally.” The student-led event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. next Thursday, September 22 at Schines Art Park in Bucyrus and feature student bands, food trucks, games, and welcome stakeholders, including Mayor Jeff Reser, Crawford County Commissioners, and local businesses celebrating the majority of students who choose to be substance free.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO