hawaiinewsnow.com
36-year-old Hawaii man charged with murder after woman’s body found in backyard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man was charged with murder Friday following the discovery of a woman’s body in a Hawaiian Beaches backyard. Police said Michael Dwayne Carvalho II is charged with second-degree murder, burglary, criminal property damage, habitual property crime and assault against a law enforcement officer. His...
Prosecutors scrambling to stop release of suspects in violent crimes
Prosecutors are scrambling to prevent the release of dozens of suspects in violent crimes. This comes a week after a supreme court ruling.
Man stabbed multiple times to his face on Kalihi Street
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man in his late 30s was stabbed several times to his face on Kalihi Street late Saturday night.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing 2 Honolulu businesses in 2 days
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have captured a suspected gunman accused of holding up two businesses in two days. Law enforcement sources say police used surveillance video to link the suspect to both crimes. Along Kapahulu Avenue on Thursday, businesses were on high alert after the string of recent robberies.
Oahu man faces up to 25 years in prison for series of robberies
Micah Roman-Santos committed a series of robberies last October, according to information presented in court, targeting places on the westside.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai man charged after allegedly attacking woman with hammer
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A homeless man was charged after allegedly assaulting a woman with a hammer on Kauai. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Troy Kopps injured and threatened the woman on Sunday. In court Thursday, he pleaded not guilty. The judge ordered Kopps to stay away from the victim and three potential...
Hawaii police investigates deadly burglary
Big island police responded to a burglary early morning on September 15, 2022, at a home on Kahakai boulevard shortly after five am.
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA
Nancy Anderson had only been living in Waikiki for a couple months when she was found stabbed to death in her apartment Michigan native Nancy Anderson was living her dream when she moved to Waikiki, Hawaii in 1971 to experience life on the islands. On Jan. 7, 1972, just two months after moving to the palm tree-filled island oasis, Anderson's dream was cut short when her roommate woke up from a nap and found the 19-year-old stabbed to death in their small apartment. For years, police searched for her...
4 arrested after more robberies occur in Honolulu
Recent robberies have businesses and residents on high alert.
Man arrested in Reno after DNA links him to 1972 Waikiki murder
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
KITV.com
Law Enforcement Warns Against "Jugging" Crime Trend
HONOLULU-- "We've had a case where an elderly man had withdrawn a large amount of cash & he stood there counting it. And the suspect came from behind and snatched the money out of his hands," Chris Kim of Crimestoppers told KITV. The tactic is called 'jugging.' It's been around...
Man in critical condition after hit by car in Kalihi
The Honolulu Police Department closed the westbound lanes of Alakawa Street and Nimitz Highway due to a reported motor vehicle crash on Saturday, Sept. 17.
KITV.com
Many residents question if video camera security deter crime
HONOLULU (KITV4) - As home burglaries continue to rise, more families are choosing to secure their homes with surveillance cameras and home monitors. Now, there are several crimes caught on camera which raises the question, how affective are these security systems? Are they helping to reduce the number of break-ins?
KITV.com
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 50-year-old Waikiki cold case murder
RENO, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Reno man was arrested on Monday in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder in Waikiki. The original crime happened back in January 1971. According to Honolulu Police (HPD), 19-year-old Nancy Anderson was found dead by her roommate in their Waikiki apartment, located at 2222 Aloha Drive, on Jan. 7, 1972.
Man arrested after breaking into Honolulu home
The Honolulu Police Department arrested a man in his 40s on Monday for burglary, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information and assault at a home on Kapiolani Blvd.
West Oahu residents seek answers about crime from police, prosecutors
From property crime to illegal gambling, Thursday evening at Kapolei Hale, the Honolulu Police Chief, Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola and officials from the Honolulu Prosecutor's office addressed west Oahu resident's concerns about crime in the area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Medical examiner says city worker’s death not caused by radiation exposure; family’s attorney unconvinced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Medical Examiner says the death of a city maintenance worker doesn’t appear to be caused from radiation exposure. An autopsy determined Charles Kuailani died from a hemorrhagic stroke triggered by a rare disease. But the family’s attorney says he’s not convinced and is bringing...
KITV.com
In animal cruelty case, animal advocates hope CT scan will lead to justice
MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an animal cruelty investigation, after a dog was found with two bullet wounds Tuesday on the side of the road in Maili. After taking X-rays, veterinarians discovered the one-year-old dog 'Nakoa', had been shot twice with real bullets. One of the wounds was old, while the other was fresh.
KITV.com
Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘How do we fix this?’ West Oahu residents call on HPD, prosecutors to do more to crack down on crime
KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - West Oahu residents called on law enforcement Thursday to bolster police presence in their communities and start thinking outside of the box to keep repeat offenders off the streets. Honolulu City Council Member Andria Tupola hosted the town hall Thursday night at Kapolei Hale. She said while...
