Honolulu County, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

36-year-old Hawaii man charged with murder after woman’s body found in backyard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man was charged with murder Friday following the discovery of a woman’s body in a Hawaiian Beaches backyard. Police said Michael Dwayne Carvalho II is charged with second-degree murder, burglary, criminal property damage, habitual property crime and assault against a law enforcement officer. His...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing 2 Honolulu businesses in 2 days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have captured a suspected gunman accused of holding up two businesses in two days. Law enforcement sources say police used surveillance video to link the suspect to both crimes. Along Kapahulu Avenue on Thursday, businesses were on high alert after the string of recent robberies.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai man charged after allegedly attacking woman with hammer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A homeless man was charged after allegedly assaulting a woman with a hammer on Kauai. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Troy Kopps injured and threatened the woman on Sunday. In court Thursday, he pleaded not guilty. The judge ordered Kopps to stay away from the victim and three potential...
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA

Nancy Anderson had only been living in Waikiki for a couple months when she was found stabbed to death in her apartment Michigan native Nancy Anderson was living her dream when she moved to Waikiki, Hawaii in 1971 to experience life on the islands. On Jan. 7, 1972, just two months after moving to the palm tree-filled island oasis, Anderson's dream was cut short when her roommate woke up from a nap and found the 19-year-old stabbed to death in their small apartment. For years, police searched for her...
8 News Now

Man arrested in Reno after DNA links him to 1972 Waikiki murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
KITV.com

Law Enforcement Warns Against "Jugging" Crime Trend

HONOLULU-- "We've had a case where an elderly man had withdrawn a large amount of cash & he stood there counting it. And the suspect came from behind and snatched the money out of his hands," Chris Kim of Crimestoppers told KITV. The tactic is called 'jugging.' It's been around...
KITV.com

Many residents question if video camera security deter crime

HONOLULU (KITV4) - As home burglaries continue to rise, more families are choosing to secure their homes with surveillance cameras and home monitors. Now, there are several crimes caught on camera which raises the question, how affective are these security systems? Are they helping to reduce the number of break-ins?
KITV.com

DNA evidence leads to arrest in 50-year-old Waikiki cold case murder

RENO, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Reno man was arrested on Monday in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder in Waikiki. The original crime happened back in January 1971. According to Honolulu Police (HPD), 19-year-old Nancy Anderson was found dead by her roommate in their Waikiki apartment, located at 2222 Aloha Drive, on Jan. 7, 1972.
KITV.com

In animal cruelty case, animal advocates hope CT scan will lead to justice

MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an animal cruelty investigation, after a dog was found with two bullet wounds Tuesday on the side of the road in Maili. After taking X-rays, veterinarians discovered the one-year-old dog 'Nakoa', had been shot twice with real bullets. One of the wounds was old, while the other was fresh.
KITV.com

Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
