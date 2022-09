If you grew up in the early 1960s, or watched Nick at Nite in the late 1980s, you probably remember this theme song:. An ear worm if there ever was one, the theme song to Car 54, Where Are You? is one of the greatest in television history and one that traverses four of New York City’s boroughs in just 16 seconds of the 29 second theme song. Meanwhile, Officer Gunther Toody (Joe E. Ross) and Officer Francis Muldoon (the legendary Fred Gwynne) are playing checkers on the dashboard of the titular Car 54.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO