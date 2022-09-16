Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Friend of man who helped steal 76+ guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights turns him in for reward money
WESTLAND, Mich. – A robber who helped steal at least 76 guns from stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights went over to his friend’s house afterward to show him the weapons, and that friend turned him and his brother in for a $20,000 reward, police said. Westland gun...
ClickOnDetroit.com
A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire
DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
33-year-old from Canton Township arrested after crashing into MSP car in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan State Police patrol car was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated while driving in Washtenaw County. A trooper was parked and investigating a crash at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the area of I-94 and Zeeb Road in Scio Township when a 33-year-old from Canton Township crashed into the patrol car, according to police.
Suspects riding in minivan shoot on occupied vehicle in Northwest Detroit, police searching for tips
Police are on the hunt for suspects who allegedly fired shots from a passenger van while driving on the city’s Northwest side late Thursday morning.
Tv20detroit.com
DPD officer accidentally shot by partner after firing at dog
A Detroit Police officer is recovering after being accidentally shot by his partner on Sunday. Police say one officer fired a round at a charging dog, but missed and instead hit his partner in the leg. They were responding to a mental health call in the area of Hackett and...
Driver shot at 10 times while driving on I-75, MSP investigating
Michigan State Police are investigating after a man said another driver opened fire on his car along I-75 Saturday night, shooting around 10 times near Hazel Park
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police arrest the driver of a stolen Detroit vehicle
DETROIT – Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers were getting gas at a Sunoco Gas Station near Greenfield Rd and Schoolcraft St on Friday when a man started acting suspiciously after he noticed the officers. According to an MSP Tweet, the troopers checked the Ford Explorer’s license plate and determined...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Peeping Tom back in custody for placing new cameras in public bathrooms
ANN ARBOR – Erric Morton has been brought back into custody and is now facing 13 new felony counts after authorities discovered he planted new cameras in public bathrooms this summer, Ann Arbor police said. AAPD issued new warrants on Thursday as a result of an extensive investigation with...
washtenawvoice.com
Ypsilanti Township residents cry for halt on surveillance proposal
Ralph Johnson waits in line for his turn to speak. He exudes patience, but behind the protective mask that shields his face, Ralph is flush with unease. His brewing anxiety is rooted in the Sheriff’s Department’s plan to ensnare Ypsilanti Township in a web of more than 60 cameras, aimed at every license plate that passes by.
The Oakland Press
Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors
James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
ClickOnDetroit.com
State police search for 18-year-old in connection with Inkster liquor store murder
INKSTER, Mich. – State police are searching for an 18-year-old in connection with a murder at an Inkster liquor store. The incident happened Aug. 6 at the Twenty Five Hour Party Store on Michigan Avenue in Inkster. A 17-year-old boy was found dead inside the store, Michigan State Police said.
Tv20detroit.com
Oakland County Prosecutor creates commission to combat gun violence
(WXYZ) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald has created a commission to develop an evidence-based curriculum that will help prevent gun violence and mass shootings in Michigan. McDonald says the group, which features more than 20 community figures, experts, and victims of gun violence, will use a data-driven...
Monroe County sheriffs arrest man they say robbed credit union on Friday
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE: As of Sept. 17, the suspect has been identified as a 69-year-old man. He was located by police and is now custody at the Lucas County Jail. The Monroe County Community Credit Union in Temperance, Michigan, was robbed at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial
An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man's 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man's attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger.
The Oakland Press
Mother of slain toddler to get psych evaluation
An Oakland County judge has granted a request for psychiatric evaluation for a woman accused of killing her toddler in a Farmington Hills motel room nearly a year ago. At a court hearing Sept. 15, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis said Amanda Jajou, 31, will be evaluated for criminal responsibility for charges connected to the death of her son, Isaias Daniel Porras. She’s charged with felony murder, second degree murder, first degree and second degree child abuse and accessory after the fact to a felony for the slaying of the 15-month-old son she had shared with Isaias Aurelio Porras, 32.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police officer accidentally shot on the city’s west side -- what we know
DETROIT – A Detroit police officer was rushed to the hospital this afternoon after being shot in the leg accidentally by their partner. The officers were dispatched on a mental health run responding to reports of a possibly suicidal person. Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, a dog...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding bike thieves on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help in finding two bike thieves on the city’s east side. Officials say the thieves stole two bikes from an apartment building at 2170 East Jefferson in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700...
Detroit Police search for driver in hit-and-run that left woman in critical condition
Detroit Police said a driver in a light-colored Lexus struck a woman, 26, while she was walking on Stockton near Van Dyke. It happened on Friday, September 2, around 8:20 p.m.
After school threats shut down Metro Detroit schools last week, MSP Lt. says they 'need help' from parents, students
Multiple schools across Metro Detroit were interrupted by threats of violence last week, leaving authorities asking for help keeping students safe. Michigan State Police are asking for help from parents and students.
Warren boy charged with felony, denied bond after allegedly making shooting threats that closed 3 Macomb County school
A 13-year-old Warren boy has been charged with a felony and denied bond after allegedly making threats to shoot up three Metro Detroit schools on Wednesday, causing all three to close for the day.
