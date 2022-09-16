An Oakland County judge has granted a request for psychiatric evaluation for a woman accused of killing her toddler in a Farmington Hills motel room nearly a year ago. At a court hearing Sept. 15, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis said Amanda Jajou, 31, will be evaluated for criminal responsibility for charges connected to the death of her son, Isaias Daniel Porras. She’s charged with felony murder, second degree murder, first degree and second degree child abuse and accessory after the fact to a felony for the slaying of the 15-month-old son she had shared with Isaias Aurelio Porras, 32.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO