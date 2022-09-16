ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire

DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

33-year-old from Canton Township arrested after crashing into MSP car in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan State Police patrol car was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated while driving in Washtenaw County. A trooper was parked and investigating a crash at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the area of I-94 and Zeeb Road in Scio Township when a 33-year-old from Canton Township crashed into the patrol car, according to police.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DPD officer accidentally shot by partner after firing at dog

A Detroit Police officer is recovering after being accidentally shot by his partner on Sunday. Police say one officer fired a round at a charging dog, but missed and instead hit his partner in the leg. They were responding to a mental health call in the area of Hackett and...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police arrest the driver of a stolen Detroit vehicle

DETROIT – Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers were getting gas at a Sunoco Gas Station near Greenfield Rd and Schoolcraft St on Friday when a man started acting suspiciously after he noticed the officers. According to an MSP Tweet, the troopers checked the Ford Explorer’s license plate and determined...
DETROIT, MI
washtenawvoice.com

Ypsilanti Township residents cry for halt on surveillance proposal

Ralph Johnson waits in line for his turn to speak. He exudes patience, but behind the protective mask that shields his face, Ralph is flush with unease. His brewing anxiety is rooted in the Sheriff’s Department’s plan to ensnare Ypsilanti Township in a web of more than 60 cameras, aimed at every license plate that passes by.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors

James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Oakland County Prosecutor creates commission to combat gun violence

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald has created a commission to develop an evidence-based curriculum that will help prevent gun violence and mass shootings in Michigan. McDonald says the group, which features more than 20 community figures, experts, and victims of gun violence, will use a data-driven...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Mother of slain toddler to get psych evaluation

An Oakland County judge has granted a request for psychiatric evaluation for a woman accused of killing her toddler in a Farmington Hills motel room nearly a year ago. At a court hearing Sept. 15, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis said Amanda Jajou, 31, will be evaluated for criminal responsibility for charges connected to the death of her son, Isaias Daniel Porras. She’s charged with felony murder, second degree murder, first degree and second degree child abuse and accessory after the fact to a felony for the slaying of the 15-month-old son she had shared with Isaias Aurelio Porras, 32.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding bike thieves on city’s east side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help in finding two bike thieves on the city’s east side. Officials say the thieves stole two bikes from an apartment building at 2170 East Jefferson in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700...
DETROIT, MI

