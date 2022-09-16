ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas electric co-ops: Fees, insurance required by federal law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Six Arkansas electric cooperatives have defended the requirement for homeowners on their networks to pay connection fees and carry additional insurance if they want to use an alternative energy source. The insurance and fees, the cooperatives stated in a Thursday release, were due to the...
Arkansas gets approval for electric vehicle charging plan

Arkansas drivers could see more charging stations start popping up along major travel corridors as soon as next summer. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced early approval of plans from 34 states, along with Puerto Rico, to implement their individual parts of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The...
Arkansas receives $280 million from American Rescue Plan

Arkansas will receive $280 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to tackle water problems statewide. About $270 million will be used on water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, and $10 million will be doled to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
Why does Conway have so many roundabouts?

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway, Arkansas: It's a city known for its colleges, the Wampus Cats... and roundabouts-- 31 to be exact. Kurt Jones is the Director of Transportation for the City of Conway. He gets the question about roundabouts frequently and instead wonders why other cities don't have roundabouts.
CONWAY, AR
Little Rock road rage incident leads to shots fired

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shots fired call at Kanis Park on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, the caller stated they were driving east along I-630 when she was involved in a road-rage incident with others. She then proceeded to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Event hoping to get Arkansans registered

A voter registration event that happened in Shiloh Square in Springdale on Sunday worked to make sure all Arkansans who are eligible to vote do so. Tinh Nguyen performed at the event with his breakdancing group Breaking Habits. The 29-year-old just registered to vote for the first time. "I feel...
SPRINGDALE, AR
DHS Director Gillespie leaving Arkansas to be closer to mother

Cindy Gillespie is resigning as director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services to spend time with her 85-year-old mother in Georgia, she said in an interview Sept. 16. She will leave the position Oct. 7. Her salary is $287,042.08. “She’s had a few health issues this year, and that’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
Over 1,100 fentanyl pills and more discovered after Searcy stop

A late-morning traffic stop by Searcy Police last Tuesday uncovered over 1,100 fentanyl pills and almost four ounces of methamphetamine, according to the White County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department said Searcy officers made the stop on a white Cadillac Escalade at S. Main and W. Beebe-Capps Expressway and...
SEARCY, AR
One injured in early morning shooting in Conway

CONWAY, Ark. — One person is injured after a disturbance early Sunday morning at Conway Commons. The victim was shot, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The shooter and three others ran away from the scene after crashing a vehicle while trying to leave, according to police. Anyone with information is asked […]
CONWAY, AR
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The Arkansauna Returns

SUNDAY: Unlike the past several mornings there won’t be a crisp feeling to the air. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies and even hotter temperatures. Highs will get into the mid 90s for most Arkansans. Higher humidity will make it feel a few degrees warmer. There will be a southwest breeze of 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing

Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
ASHDOWN, AR
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief

Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
ARKANSAS STATE
Is there something in the water? Hot Springs is a destination as zany as it is luxurious

Colored lights pulse in time with the haunting slow swing of a Billie Holiday tune, their hues reflecting off a chorus line of intricately carved marionettes. The silver-haired bartender — at his post beneath a movie marquee — is as likely to ask for your zodiac sign as your drink order. Just beyond this otherworldly watering hole known as the Malco Lounge, a magic show is underway.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Pine Bluff Main Library / Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects

Manufacturers : Endicott, Longboard, Interface, Sherwin-Williams, AmeriPolish Surelock System, American Fiber Cement, American Standard, Bega, Focal Point Lights, Gressco, Hubbell, Hunter Douglas Architectural, Johnson Manville TPO, KI, Kimball, Landcape Forms, Leland International, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corp., Milliken, OFS Brands, +6. MEP Engineers : Pettit and Pettit. Landscape Architect : Landscape...
PINE BLUFF, AR

