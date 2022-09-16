Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
onfocus.news
UTV Crash Reported in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 09/16/22 at 1:50PM, The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Zand Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved...
Portage residents concerned about possible removal of pedestrian bridge near downtown
PORTAGE, Wis. — Residents who walk and bike across a pedestrian bridge near downtown Portage are concerned its potential removal could make it more difficult for them to get around. According to the city, the bridge between West Mullett and West Edgewater streets next to the Riverwood Apartments is deteriorating and becoming a safety concern. For Patricia Jensen and her...
americanmilitarynews.com
Wisconsin man accused of faking veteran status to gain federal contracts
A federal grand jury in Madison has indicted a 44-year-old Tomah man for misrepresenting his business as veteran-owned to obtain federal contracts for work at Fort McCoy. Jonathan Walker was charged Wednesday in U.S. Federal District Court in Madison with 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of making false statements.
Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
‘Absolutely not’: Republican Van Orden declines debate invitation, instead pushes for town hall forum
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The midterm election is less than two months away, and while having a debate between the candidates is a long-standing tradition in La Crosse, it may be coming to an end. Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District Derrick Van Orden has declined to...
Tomah business owner indicted after allegedly posing as service-disabled veteran for federal funds
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A federal grand jury issued a 12-count indictment of a Tomah man Wednesday on charges of wire fraud and false statements. The indictment alleges that 44-year-old Jonathan Walker, owner of Walker Investment Properties, LLC (WIP) in Tomah, sought and received federal contracts for his company by claiming it was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business between 2015 and 2019. Walker is neither a veteran nor was he disabled in the line of duty, according to the indictment.
onfocus.news
Ryan Duxbury, Wisconsin Rapids and University of Minnesota-Duluth Grad, Roseville(MN) Police Officer, Nominated for First Responder of the Year Award
Ryan Duxbury, a graduate of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and police officer for the Roseville(MN) Police Department, has been nominated as a first responder of the year. Duxbury’s nomination is part of MN100Oktoberfest.com’s efforts to benefit the MN100 Club. The mission of the fundraising...
UPDATE: Classes resume after police investigate threat made against Logan High School
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Logan High School has been cleared and deemed safe for staff and students, Principal Wally Gnewikow said. La Crosse police have been working with the district’s technology services to find the source of the threat. The investigation is still ongoing. Gnewikow encouraged parents and guardians to talk to their kids about school safety and informing adults...
Wisconsin man accused of lying about being a veteran, facing 12 charges
(WFRV) – A man from Tomah was recently charged after allegedly claiming that his business was a Service-Sidabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, which resulted in him receiving contracts from the Department of Defense. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 44-year-old Jonathan Walker is facing twelve charges in regard to...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin DOJ: 61-Year-Old Man Shot To Death By Adams County Deputy Was Armed
Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice say the 61-year-old man shot to death by an Adams County deputy was armed at the time. The suspect has been identified as Bryon Childers. Deputy Jacob Bean was responding to reports that Childers was walking along a road in the Town of...
WSAW
1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after a car collided with a motorcycle early Friday morning near Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 54 near Green Grove Lane. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling west...
One arrested on child neglect & drug charges in Wisconsin, 1-year-old in vehicle
GAYS MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Two La Crosse residents were pulled over in Crawford County on September 14, the driver was later arrested for charges that included Intent to Deliver and Child Neglect. According to a release, a Crawford County deputy initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. The...
wizmnews.com
Logan homecoming dance postponed because of threat
Logan High School’s homecoming dance planned for Saturday night has been postponed indefinitely, because of an unnamed threat. The La Crosse School District has sent out an announcement which was sent by the Logan principal to students and their families, as well as staff. The school will try to set a make-up date for the dance.
Driver dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash
A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane. According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle...
wrcitytimes.com
Suspected drunk driver kills motorcyclist
PORT EDWARDS — A Port Edwards man was killed, after his motorcycle was rear-ended. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 on Highway 54 in the Township of Port Edwards. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a 47-year-old Port Edwards man was traveling westbound...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular restaurant chain that is famous for its delicious chicken sandwiches recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On September 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A opened another new location in Onalaska, Wisconsin.
Victim in fatal Wood Co. motorcycle crash identified
Police have identified the victim in a Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash as 47-year-old Casey L. Wulf, of Port Edwards. Police say Wulf was westbound on Hwy. 54 at about 2:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by vehicle as he approached the intersection of Green Grove Lane. Wulf was thrown from the motorcycle.
