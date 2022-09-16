ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, WI

onfocus.news

Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
onfocus.news

UTV Crash Reported in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 09/16/22 at 1:50PM, The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Zand Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Portage residents concerned about possible removal of pedestrian bridge near downtown

PORTAGE, Wis. — Residents who walk and bike across a pedestrian bridge near downtown Portage are concerned its potential removal could make it more difficult for them to get around. According to the city, the bridge between West Mullett and West Edgewater streets next to the Riverwood Apartments is deteriorating and becoming a safety concern. For Patricia Jensen and her...
americanmilitarynews.com

Wisconsin man accused of faking veteran status to gain federal contracts

A federal grand jury in Madison has indicted a 44-year-old Tomah man for misrepresenting his business as veteran-owned to obtain federal contracts for work at Fort McCoy. Jonathan Walker was charged Wednesday in U.S. Federal District Court in Madison with 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of making false statements.
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Tomah business owner indicted after allegedly posing as service-disabled veteran for federal funds

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A federal grand jury issued a 12-count indictment of a Tomah man Wednesday on charges of wire fraud and false statements. The indictment alleges that 44-year-old Jonathan Walker, owner of Walker Investment Properties, LLC (WIP) in Tomah, sought and received federal contracts for his company by claiming it was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business between 2015 and 2019. Walker is neither a veteran nor was he disabled in the line of duty, according to the indictment.
onfocus.news

Ryan Duxbury, Wisconsin Rapids and University of Minnesota-Duluth Grad, Roseville(MN) Police Officer, Nominated for First Responder of the Year Award

Ryan Duxbury, a graduate of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and police officer for the Roseville(MN) Police Department, has been nominated as a first responder of the year. Duxbury’s nomination is part of MN100Oktoberfest.com’s efforts to benefit the MN100 Club. The mission of the fundraising...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Classes resume after police investigate threat made against Logan High School

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Logan High School has been cleared and deemed safe for staff and students, Principal Wally Gnewikow said. La Crosse police have been working with the district’s technology services to find the source of the threat. The investigation is still ongoing. Gnewikow encouraged parents and guardians to talk to their kids about school safety and informing adults...
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin man accused of lying about being a veteran, facing 12 charges

(WFRV) – A man from Tomah was recently charged after allegedly claiming that his business was a Service-Sidabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, which resulted in him receiving contracts from the Department of Defense. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 44-year-old Jonathan Walker is facing twelve charges in regard to...
WSAW

1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after a car collided with a motorcycle early Friday morning near Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 54 near Green Grove Lane. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling west...
wizmnews.com

Logan homecoming dance postponed because of threat

Logan High School’s homecoming dance planned for Saturday night has been postponed indefinitely, because of an unnamed threat. The La Crosse School District has sent out an announcement which was sent by the Logan principal to students and their families, as well as staff. The school will try to set a make-up date for the dance.
WausauPilot

Driver dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash

A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane. According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle...
wrcitytimes.com

Suspected drunk driver kills motorcyclist

PORT EDWARDS — A Port Edwards man was killed, after his motorcycle was rear-ended. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 on Highway 54 in the Township of Port Edwards. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a 47-year-old Port Edwards man was traveling westbound...
WausauPilot

Victim in fatal Wood Co. motorcycle crash identified

Police have identified the victim in a Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash as 47-year-old Casey L. Wulf, of Port Edwards. Police say Wulf was westbound on Hwy. 54 at about 2:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by vehicle as he approached the intersection of Green Grove Lane. Wulf was thrown from the motorcycle.
